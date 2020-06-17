Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Home News Reports Murder of Ratan Lal during anti-Hindu Delhi riots: DS Bindra, glorified by media, named...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSpecials
Updated:

Murder of Ratan Lal during anti-Hindu Delhi riots: DS Bindra, glorified by media, named in chargesheet as an instigator

The charge sheet mentions categorically, "The accused persons further combinedly disclosed that along with them D.S Bindra, Dr Rizwan, Athar, Shahdab, Upasna, Tabbsum, Ravish and others were involved in the conspiracy behind the ChandBagh riots".

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Murder of Ratan Lal during anti-Hindu Delhi riots: DS Bindra, glorified by media, named in the charge sheet as an instigator
DS Bindra, Ratan Lal
20

Delhi Police recently filed a charge sheet in connection will the killing of head constable Ratan Lal during the violence that swept northeast Delhi in February this year. The police, in its charge-sheet, had stated that the murder of Ratan Lal was a part of a deeper conspiracy to gin up communal riots across the national capital. 

The Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police has filed a 1,100-page charge-sheet in the murder of Ratan Lal and deadly attacks by rioters on IPS Amit Sharma and IPS Anuj Kumar. At least 17 accused have been named in the charge-sheet. There are about 4 to 5 key conspirators in this whole case, which includes Salim Khan, Salim Munna and Shadab. The police stated that the riots were engineered in Delhi through a conspiracy to malign the image of the country. 

There were several other extremely disturbing details that emerged from the charge sheet, a part of which has been accessed by OpIndia. One name which has been mentioned in the charge sheet multiple times is that of one DS Bindra. In February, social media posts went viral praising ‘generosity’ of a Sikh man, one ‘Advocate D S Bindra’ who ‘sold his flat’ to fund ‘langar’ (community kitchen often in Gurudwara) at Shaheen Bagh.

India Today headlined its article about DS Bindra by declaring that he was serving humanity.

Headline by India Today

He was also glorified by Shaheen Bagh Twitter handle and used to claimed solidarity between Islamists and Sikhs.

This claim by DS Bindra had gone viral and unsurprisingly, the media had picked up these claims and glorified him for this ‘selfless act’. Aaj Tak and Lallantop while glorifying him, however, forget to mention two important aspects:

  1. DS Bindra was an AIMIM leader
  2. As per media reports, Bindra had also been instrumental in leading anti-CAA protests at Delhi’s Mustafabad and Khureji.

That Bindra was a leaded of AIMIM and was also leading the anti-CAA protests at Mustafabad should have sent alarm bells ringing, however, the media had found their hero through whom the Islamists could be whitewashed and they hanged on to him.

Now, it appears that DS Bindra has been named in the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Crime Branch as one of the key people who instigated the mobs that eventually murdered constable Ratan Lal during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.

What the chargesheet said about DS Bindra

The charge sheet said beat officers were regularly deployed in the area of the protest to ensure that no law and order situation arose. After the murder of Ratan Lal, two beat officers were also questioned and their statements recorded to ascertain facts. They revealed that Salim Khan, Salim Munna, D.S Bindra, Suleman Siddqui, Ayub, Athar, Shahdab, Upasna, Ravishand others were organizers of the protest site. At the site, provocative statements inciting Muslims were made every day. The charge sheet specifically mentions that according to the beat officers, the riot at this site was the handiwork of D.S Bindra, Salman Siddiqui, Salim Khan, Salim Munna, and Athar etc in cahoots with local rioters.

The charge sheet further mentions categorically, “The accused persons further combinedly disclosed that along with them D.S Bindra, Dr. Rizwan, Athar, Shahdab, Upasna, Tabbsum, Ravish and others were involved in the conspiracy behind the ChandBagh riots”.

Further, arrested accused Shahanawaz and Ibrahim “disclosed that the riots were a part of a conspiracy hatched by the organiser namely DSBindra, Dr Rizwan, Suleman (Salman), Saleem Khan, Saleem Munna and others with the help of others”.

Another accused, Mohd Saleem Khan (Organiser of the Chand Bagh protest) had revealed that about two months ago, DS Bindra had started community kitchen at service road, Wazirabad road, ChandBagh. Because of the community kitchen, a rather large crowd used to assemble there. He, along with Salman Siddiqui, Dr Rizwan, Salim Munna and others used to visit the community kitchen. DS Bindra instigated him and other Muslims to oppose CAA/NRC strongly and he stressed that people should come on the road to show their dissent.

People from the Muslim community which included women and children also used to gather in huge numbers. During the protest, hate speeches and instigating messages were conveyed from the stage through the mic. On 23/02/2020, the situation became tense after stone-pelting took place in Jafrabad, another site of CAA/NRC protest. On 24/02/2020, he, along with his associates and residents of ChandBagh planned to block the road and decided that in case police would intervene they would assault them too. Owing to this, he, along with his associates and local residents visited the protest site carrying sticks, Iron rods, petrol bombs, acid, stones, arms etc. In order to instigate the protesters at the protest site, hate speeches were being delivered since morning.

Beat officials from PS Dayalpur had come to the stage to call them for a discussion but they were forced to leave the protest site. They all tried to block the main Wazirabad road and when police asked them to retreat, the fully prepared crowd assaulted and lynched police officials mercilessly. The protesters snatched the tear gas shells and sticks from the police officials. In a planned manner, the CCTVs installed near the protest site were damaged before the assault upon police officials. They burnt the shops, vehicles and houses.

Further, the charge sheet says, “These are the persons who laid the foundation of the protest site. They met local people, organized meetings initially with them, made them believe that they are in a predicament and provided the initial spark. These included politicians, members of organizations like AISA, JCC etc. In the present case, D S Bindra is one of the conspirators. It has been revealed that he put up a community kitchen “Langar” at Chand Bagh at first. He was joined by some local residents whom we may term as Local organizers. Conspirators were in frequent touch with the local organizers since the inception of the protest site till the violence broke out on 24/02/2020”.

In the chargesheet, other than Ratan Lal who was mercilessly lynched and killed by the rioters, 49 other police officials who were injured in the riots were listed.

Ratan Lal’s murder was a deeper conspiracy

Constable Ratan Lal was murdered on February 24 when he was shot at by rioters while patrolling along with his seniors. The police had alleged in the charge-sheet that a group of 45 people held a meeting at the basement of a house on February 22, where the conspiracy of the riot was conceived. On February 23, after the conspiracy was hatched, rioters asked senior citizens and children to stay indoors as they ran riot on the streets, indulging in vandalism. 

A day later, on February 24, rioters and vandals again hit the streets, damaging public properties, setting vehicles on fire and causing bloodshed. Around 1 PM in Chand Bagh area, patrolling party in Chand Bagh was vastly outnumbered by a huge crowd of rioters. Senior police officials tried to placate the riotous mob but the crowd turned violent and attacked police. Head constable Ratan Lal was shot dead by the rioters. Amit Sharma, Anuj Kumar and several policemen received serious injuries, the charge-sheet said.

While police head constable Ratan Lal died of bullet injuries in Chand Bagh region, IB sleuth Ankit Sharma(26) was brutally stabbed by a violent mob sheltered inside AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s house. Sharma’s body was recovered from a ditch in the Chand Bagh area.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Murder of Ratan Lal during anti-Hindu Delhi riots: DS Bindra, glorified by media, named in chargesheet as an instigator

OpIndia Staff -
DS Bindra has been named in the charge sheet as one of the key people who instigated the mobs that eventually murdered constable Ratan Lal during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

They died fighting, their sacrifice won’t go in vain: PM Modi warns China, says India will not tolerate attacks on its sovereignty

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi, condoled death of soldiers who were martyred in the Ladakh standoff with Chinese troop and said that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain.
Read more

After whitewashing Islamists, AltNews gets new client – decides to clean up the mess for China

Media Nupur J Sharma -
One of the portals that have taken it upon itself to defend China and ensure that "their version" is propagated in India, is the pretend fact-checking website AltNews.

Galwan valley: Survivors narrate how China sent its troops to hunt down unarmed Indian soldiers and execute them with stones, iron batons and barbed...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports say that a team of PLA troops came armed with iron rods and batons wrapped in barbed wire and mounted a surprise attack against the unarmed and unsuspecting Indian soldiers.

Chennai Super Kings suspends official team doctor for mocking soldiers martyred in Ladakh standoff

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chennai Super Kings, the IPL Franchise, on Wednesday suspended its official team doctor, Dr Madhu Thottappillil, for mocking the Indian soldiers martyred at the Ladakh standoff by hands of Chinese army.

India-China standoff: Commanding Officer of Chinese unit amongst those killed, four more Indian soldiers critical after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Commanding Officer of the Chinese Unit was amongst those killed by the Indian soldiers in the violent face-off in Galwan valley of Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15 and 16.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
Entertainment

‘When you speak the truth, you are branded a liar, mad, and psychotic’: Raveena Tandon speaks on the dirty politics in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's death has compelled many celebrities to break their silence and expose the exploitation and power-play that rules in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

India-China border stand-off: Three Indian soldiers, including a colonel martyred during a clash in Galwan, Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
In latest development from the Ladakh front, an Indian Army Colonel, who was the commanding officer of an infantry battalion and two Army jawans have been martyred during a clash with the Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Murder of Ratan Lal during anti-Hindu Delhi riots: DS Bindra, glorified by media, named in chargesheet as an instigator

OpIndia Staff -
DS Bindra has been named in the charge sheet as one of the key people who instigated the mobs that eventually murdered constable Ratan Lal during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.
Read more
Social Media

‘Social media literacy is national security’: US Chief of Naval Operations raises privacy concerns over Chinese app TikTok

OpIndia Staff -
Raising apprehensions on the privacy of the Chinese app users, the US Navy Chief of Information stated that one needn't be a think tank expert to understand how important it has always been for the Chinese government to have control over information.
Read more
News Reports

India-China skirmishes at the Galwan Valley: Timeline of the events that led to the bloody clashes between the two armed forces

OpIndia Staff -
The Indo-China military conflict in Galwan valley marks the most intense military combat between India and China since 1967
Read more
Crime

Bangladesh: In May 2020 alone, Islamists vandalised at least ten temples. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The World Hindu Federation has alleged that the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh has increased during the lockdown in the country
Read more
News Reports

“You can’t shoot the messenger”: Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for filing FIRs against doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court told Delhi government that IAS officers should not manage health desks for Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Intelligence agencies red-flag 52 apps linked with China that may compromise user data: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Intelligence agencies claim that the Chinese mobile apps are not safe and are extracting a large amount of data outside India.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court asks CBSE to consider cancelling the remaining board exams, allot marks based on internal assessment

OpIndia Staff -
In the petition, it was mentioned that many professional institutions and schools had cancelled their examinations, including the Delhi University. IITs across the country have also cancelled all the examinations, including the final year because of COVID-19.
Read more
News Reports

Yoga teacher Rafia Naz who is being threatened by radical members her own community, alleges of not receiving any help from Jharkhand government

OpIndia Staff -
"If I die, the state administration should be held accountable, I will name everyone before I die", said Rafia Naz
Read more
News Reports

They died fighting, their sacrifice won’t go in vain: PM Modi warns China, says India will not tolerate attacks on its sovereignty

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi, condoled death of soldiers who were martyred in the Ladakh standoff with Chinese troop and said that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain.
Read more
Crime

Angry over the quality of food, drunk groom and friends ram SUV, injure relatives and kill bride’s minor brother

OpIndia Staff -
The victims, Vimla,50 ,Mithilesh, 35 and Sapna, 17 who were rammed by the groom's SUV were taken to Lohia hospital in Farrukhabad. The condition of Mithilesh is said to be critical.
Read more

Connect with us

231,389FansLike
380,092FollowersFollow
251,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com