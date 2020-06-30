Journalist Ravish Kumar in his Prime Time show on NDTV brazenly lied about suspended police cop Davinder Singh being released from the jail because of the lack of charge sheet filed in the case.

Casting aspersions on the police mechanism in India, Kumar alleged that carrying out fake encounters, slapping fake terror charges against innocent people, lodging them in jail for 10-20 years and similar activities are Indian police’s strong suit.

Kumar continued that Indian Police also excels in shielding one of their own, Davinder Singh, who was arrested under Section 18( conspiring for terror acts) of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, by not filing a charge sheet in the case even after a lapse of one year since his arrest.

“Because the charge sheet was filed in the case, the accused(Davinder Singh) has been released from the jail, he has managed to secure bail. You can read and hear speeches on zero-tolerance against terrorism,” Kumar said while taking a swipe at the Modi government’s avowed “zero-tolerance” policy against terror activities in India.

However, while Kumar was busy peddling propaganda to show the current government in a bad light and raise doubts over its commitment of zero tolerance towards terror activities, he conveniently ignored the details of the case registered against suspended cop Davinder Singh.

The Court granted bail to Davinder Singh and lawyer Irfan Shafi Mir in connection with the case filed against them by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. The bail was granted after the Court noted that the charge-sheet was not filed even after the mandatory statutory period of 90 days had passed. The accused had to furnish a personal bond of RS. 1 lakh each with two sureties of each amount.

The IO in the case submitted a status report before the Court and said, “investigation in the instant case has not been concluded yet, hence charge sheet has not been filed.” It is important to note that bail was granted by the Court only in the case filed by the Delhi Police. There is a separate case that was registered against him by the National Investigation Agency in which he has not been granted bail and thus, he will not be walking out of jail.

Davinder Singh, though has secured bail in a case filed by Delhi Police, will remain incarcerated because of a separate case filed against him by the National Investigation Agency. Hence, he is not ‘walking out of jail’ as claimed by Kumar. However, Kumar, in his zeal to smear the image of the Indian police and the central government, did not bother to verify his accusations and picked up the news from Whatsapp and social media to assert that Singh will be walking out of the jail after he received bail in the case filed against him by the Delhi Police.