Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday lashed out at Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi for asking PM Narendra Modi to share facts about on the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

Sharing an old July 2017 Tweet by Rahul Gandhi where he has acknowledged meeting the Chinese envoys during the Doklam crisis in the year 2017, RS Prasad took a jibe at the former Congress President saying: “Rahul Gandhi is asking the Prime Minister to share in public facts about sensitive China border issues. I think Mr. Gandhi has a parallel information system in place. Did he not meet the Chinese envoy during the Doklam crisis? Denied it initially but accepted it after public outcry”.

RahulGandhi is asking the Prime Minister to share in public facts about sensitive China border issues. I think Mr.Gandhi has a parallel information system in place. Did he not meet the Chinese envoy during the Doklam crisis? Denied it initially but accepted it after public outcry pic.twitter.com/07jLjWmihz — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 12, 2020

The Union Minister was appalled that Rahul Gandhi wanted to discuss such a sensitive, nation’s defence-related issue over a public platform.

Rahul’s attack on PM

Hitting out at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday wrote on Twitter that the PM was “absolutely silent” even as the Chinese walked in and occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.

“The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene,” Gandhi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi and China

It is pertinent to note here, that the Gandhi-scion, not once but twice, was caught meeting Chinese officials, raising suspicion among the policymakers regarding the intent of his secretive meeting with the Chinese.

The first meeting had taken place in 2017, when Rahul Gandhi had a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui, especially at a time when India and China were in the middle of a stand-off at Doklam. At first, the Congress party had denied such meetings and had termed news reports suggesting that the Gandhi-scion had indeed met Chinese officials as ‘fake news’.

Again in 2018, Rahul Gandhi had himself revealed regarding the secret meeting with a couple of Chinese ministers during his trip to Kailash Mansarovar in September 2018. The meeting was kept secret initially but later Rahul Gandhi had revealed the details of the meeting accidentally leading to people to speculate even more as to why both the Congress party and China were trying to hide the meeting.

Ravi Shankar Prasad tore into Rahul Gandhi for raising questions on standoff with China over Twitter

Meanwhile, this was not the first time the Gandhi-scion was being castigated for unnecessarily using the Sino-India border issue to target the Modi government. On Wednesday, Prasad had slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising questions on India-China border standoff on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi should know that questions related to international matters like China should not be asked on social media.

Also he is the same person who asked for evidence after Balakot airstrikes & over 2016 Uri attack. pic.twitter.com/dD1xIJrKsX — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 10, 2020

“Rahul Gandhi should know that on international matters, like China, questions should not be asked on social media. Also, he is the same person who asked for evidence after Balakot airstrikes and 2016 Uri attack,” said Prasad.

A group of retired armed force officers had slammed Rahul Gandhi for his “ill-conceived” statement on standoff with China

Prior to this, a group of retired armed force officers slammed senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his “ill-conceived” and “ill-timed” statements and tweets questioning the handling of India-China border disputes by the armed forces and the Government of India.

Lashing out at the Gandhi-scion, they said that the Congress leader’s tweets and statements on border dispute with China “betray his lack of knowledge or are a convenient attempt to ignore historical blunders of Jawaharlal Nehru era”.

Castigating him for the past blunders made by his great grandfather the retired officers asked: “Does Rahul Gandhi not know that Tibet was handed over to China on a platter by Mr Nehru and China constructed roads through Aksai Chin and later occupied it when Nehru was the prime minister.”

Babita Phogat lashed out at the Congress leader over his alleged ‘love for China’

On the same day, wrestling champion Babita Phogat had also lashed out at the Congress leader over his alleged ‘love for China’. She wrote on her Twitter account, “One thing I want to ask Rahul Gandhi. Is he inclined towards India or China? Nowadays his love for China overflowing. Does he have no faith in India?” Phogat had hinted at the Congress party’s strange fixation with China.