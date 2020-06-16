Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital with COVID-19-like symptoms, had met Home Minister Amit Shah

As per reports, Jain has also undergone a test for coronavirus and his results are awaited.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain admitted in hospital after COVID-19 like symptoms
Delhi health minister Satyandar Jain, image via Swarajya
In a recent Tweet, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain informed that he has developed COVID-19-like symptoms and has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital. He was rushed to the hospital after symptoms of high fever and difficulty in breathing.

Jain recently attended the meeting organized by Amit Shah in HMO along with Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and CM Arvind Kejriwal, amongst others.

Kejriwal was also tested for Covid-19

Recently, the chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, was also tested for novel coronavirus after he complained about high fever and sore throat. He isolated himself and cancelled all the meetings. Later his reports came negative. Kejriwal replied to Jain’s tweet and wrote in Hindi that he had been working day and night during the spread without thinking about his own health. He must take care of himself and get better soon.

Satyendar Jain predicted 30,000 more cases in Delhi

Delhi is one of the worse-hit states by coronavirus pandemic. There are 42,829 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Delhi. With 25,002 active cases and 1,400 deaths to date, Delhi’s health infrastructure is crumbling under pressure. Yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah went to LNJP hospital to take stock of the situation. On 10th June, Delhi’s Health Minister had predicted 30,000 more cases in Delhi in the next 15 days.

