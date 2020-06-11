Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to journalist Vinod Dua in defamation case

A Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to journalist Vinod Dua in connection with a case registered against him for making defamatory remarks intending to create public nuisance through his YouTube show.

According to the reports, on Tuesday, the court asked the police not to take coercive steps against Dua till the next hearing on June 29 and asked Dua to join the probe and cooperate with the police.

Additional Sessions Judge Vineeta Goyal granted relief to Dua after the police said there was no need of custodial interrogation of Dua and no recovery was to be affected from him.

FIR against Vinod Dua

An FIR was filed against Dua in Delhi accusing him of misreporting the Delhi riots and also on charges of creating a public nuisance by false “contextual reporting”.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has registered an FIR against journalist Vinod Dua for circulating fake news through a YouTube video. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar.

The complainant had alleged that Dua had tried to incite communal tension by asking people to step out in large numbers during the riots. He had also alleged that Dua misreported the Delhi riots and Anti-CAA protests while blaming the Prime Minister, Home Minister and BJP’s Kapil Mishra for the riots.

Vinod Dua provoked Indians after George Floyd incident

Just a few days back, controversial journalist and MeToo accused, Vinod Dua in his daily show provoked Indians to protest and riot in the same manner as witnessed in the United States, following the extra-judicial killing of George Floyd by a white police officer.

Taking cue from how violent protests could even make the elected US President hostage in his Presidential estate, Dua said, “We will want to see such people here too. We have 130 crore people after all. America does not even have that much population”.

In his concluding remarks, he had reiterated how the people in India had failed to display their anger against the mistreatment of minorities.