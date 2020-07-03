Friday, July 3, 2020
Updated:

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s daughter Amrit Singh works for George Soros’ Open Society Justice Initiative

Congress has deep ties with George Soros, the philanthropist who declared war on nationalism and nationalists. Given his past conduct and track record, such intimate relationships between the two factions do give Indians a lot of cause for concern.

OpIndia Staff

Amrit Singh, daughter of Manmohan Singh, is a member of Open Society Justice Initiative
Image Credit: Open Society Foundations
The links between the Congress party and forces that seek to undermine India have given everyone plenty of cause for concern. Recently, it was discovered that China had paid the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), managed by senior Congress leaders, more than Rs. 1 crore during the UPA regime.

More than that, the RGF also had links with other dubious elements, both within India and abroad. At OpIndia we have reported extensively on the links between the Congress party and American billionaire George Soros. The links revealed that George Soros, through his complex network of NGOs, had a disproportionate influence over the Congress party.

Now, it has come to notice that Amrit Singh, the daughter of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, is also associated with one of Soros’s initiatives. According to the website of Open Society Foundations, Amrit Singh “directs the project on national security and counterterrorism at the Open Society Justice Initiative.”

Source: OSF

Her bio on the OSF website states, “Singh conducts strategic litigation, documentation, and advocacy issues relating to counterterrorism measures including “counter-extremism” policies, freedom of expression restraints, extrajudicial killings (including through drones), rendition, torture, and arbitrary detention.”

“She also oversees Justice Initiative projects on economic justice, anticorruption, and freedom of information, association and assembly,” it adds. She has also received awards for her work on human rights law. In 2012, she was awarded the India Abroad Publisher’s Special Award for Excellence.

‘Globalising Torture: CIA Secret Torture and Extraordinary Rendition’, a report by Amrit Singh published by the Open Society Justice Initiative, received great attention in international media for exposing the global torture network following its release in 2012.

‘Globalising Torture: CIA Secret Torture and Extraordinary Rendition’, a report by Amrit Singh, daughter of former PM Manmohan Singh, for Soros Foundation

Apart from Amrit Singh, the Congress party also has several other links to George Soros. For instance, Shiv Shankar Menon, the National Security Adviser of India during the UPA regime, sits on the Board of one NGO along with George Soros. Furthermore, Harsh Mander, who was on the National Advisory Council formed by Sonia Gandhi, is also the Chairman of George Soros’s Open Society Foundation’s Human Rights Initiative Advisory Board.

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was in the limelight recently for the donations it received from foreign organisations. It also came to light that they had partnered with the Aman Biradari Trust, an NGO founded by Harsh Mander. Thus, Congress has deep ties with George Soros, the philanthropist who declared war on nationalism and nationalists. Given his past conduct and track record, such intimate relationships between the two factions do give Indians a lot of cause for concern.

