Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: Two employees of Tahir Hussain turn witness, testimony included in chargesheet

The two key witnesses in the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, who were also employed by the suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain, who is the mastermind behind the riots, have revealed that the Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain was talking to several persons in a “very secretive” manner before the start of the riots on February 24.

According to the chargesheet, the two employees (names withheld) of the accused Tahir Hussain said in their statements to the police that they were present in the office of Hussain in Khajuri Khas area on February 24.

The chargesheet said that the two employees stated that on February 24 afternoon, they saw several persons gathered at the ground floor of the house of Tahir Hussain, where he was talking with them in a very secretive manner. They added that the accused Shah Alam, Irshad, Abid, Arshad Pradhan, Rashid and Shadab were also present there along with other unknown persons.

The two employees cited as key witnesses by the Delhi police, left Tahir Hussain’s house after they heard the noise of the mob outside and sensing the tension at the office, the charge-sheet said.

The chargesheet further said that the prosecution witness, one Mr Yaadav (full name withheld) who was supervising the food preparations for a marriage at a parking lot near Hussain’s house also had revealed in his statement that the Muslim mob had destroyed the food prepared for the wedding of his friend’s daughter and accused Riyakat Ali looted Rs 62,000 from him.

The accused Shah Alam, brother of Tahir Hussain, was also present with Ali along with several others and Hussain was among the mob indulged in riots.

Another prosecution witness stated that suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain was present at the rooftop of his house and throwing stones and directing others present alongside him who were also throwing stones and petrol bombs towards the parking, the charge-sheet read.

Tahir Hussain, the mastermind of the Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has filed various charge-sheet in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots which took place in February 2020. Since then, shocking details have emerged regarding the deep conspiracy involved. The role of former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain in the entire series of events has become increasingly clear.

The charge-sheet says that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the murder of Intelligence Bureau Constable Ankit Sharma. It alleges that he was specifically targeted by a mob led by former AAP leader Tahir Hussain. According to the charge-sheet, Ankit Sharma was murdered on the 25th of February at Khajuri Khas outside the home of the former AAP Councillor.

The charge-sheet also says that Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crore to shell companies in the second week of January which was later withdrawn in cash and used to prepare for the riots.

The charge-sheet says that as many as fifteen people, including Tahir Hussain, played a pivotal role in the riots that took place outside Hussain’s house in Khajuri Khas, Delhi. His younger brother, Shah Alam was arrested earlier as well. Hussain’s licensed pistol, which he used during the riots, was impounded by the police during the investigation.

Hussain, along with others, has been booked under sections 109, 114, 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 395, 427, 435, 436, 452, 454, 153A, 505, 120B, of the Indian Penal Code and 3/4 PDPP Act and Arms Act.