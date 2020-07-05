Sunday, July 5, 2020
Home Politics Britain makes CAA like offer to HongKongers persecuted by China
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Britain makes CAA like offer to HongKongers persecuted by China

The British today are extending a helping hand today because China has broken the commitments it made to the UK as well as the people of Hong Kong when the city state was returned to China in 1997. Could anybody argue that Pakistan has actually kept its commitments under the Nehru-Liaquat pact of 1950?

Abhishek Banerjee

Also Read

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
UK offers citizenship to Hong Kongers (image courtesy: dailymail.co.uk)
11

China is an authoritarian state where everyone lives in constant fear of the government. Some groups more than others. These would be the people of Hong Kong (who know what democracy feels like), the people of Tibet (who are mostly Buddhist) and the Uighur people (who are mostly Muslim).

This week, the British government made a choice. They would extend a helping hand to the besieged Hong Kongers by offering them UK citizenship.

UK made citizenship offer to Hong Kongers

The terms offered are extremely favorable. The residents of Hong Kong would immediately be welcome to live and work in the UK. After a period of five years, they would be eligible to apply for citizenship.

The British government explained its reasoning thus:

This is a special, bespoke, set of arrangements developed for the unique circumstances we face and in light of our historic commitment to the people of Hong Kong.

As an Indian who has witnessed the absurdity of the recent anti-CAA protests, I am not sure I understand. A special bespoke set of arrangements made by a country to help a group of people towards whom they feel a historic commitment?

I’m sorry. I thought modern democratic countries are not allowed to do that. Why does Britain feel a commitment to the people Hong Kong but not to every group of persecuted people everywhere? For example, what about the Uzbek minority facing persecution in Kyrghystan? Why is the British govt being so anti-Uzbek? Is a wave of anti-Uzbek sentiment sweeping the UK?

Is the UK creating two classes of citizens? Has this new UK citizenship policy reduced British citizens of Uzbek descent into second class citizens in their own country? Now, that’s disturbing.

And what about the heavily persecuted, mostly Muslim, Uighur minority in China? Why no UK citizenship for them? That’s Islamophobia! Does anybody in the UK know about Faiz’s famous poem dehumanizing idol worshipers? Better sing that quickly so that dignity of all people can be restored.

Of course I am being sarcastic. Because I understand. The UK can do what it wants. We the brown people of India, especially Hindus, do not have a right to feel historic commitments and moral obligations to anyone. The global elite will decide for us.

So the UK can flaunt its colonial history and show off its generosity to its former subjects in Hong Kong. If we point out that we have a several thousand year old connection to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains across the Indian subcontinent, then we are Nazis.

For over a year now, we have been struggling to explain a simple principle of self-determination to the world. Like every other country, the people of India can choose who to give asylum in our country. This will be determined by historic and cultural connections as well as diplomatic and strategic interests of the Govt of India. While we can feel sympathy for persecuted people anywhere, we absolutely do have a sovereign right to give preference to those with a deep historic connection to the land of Bharat and its ancient culture.

The British today are extending a helping hand today because China has broken the commitments it made to the UK as well as the people of Hong Kong when the city state was returned to China in 1997. Could anybody argue that Pakistan has actually kept its commitments under the Nehru-Liaquat pact of 1950?

Now there will be apologists who will say the UK isn’t applying a religious test to their new citizenship measure towards Hong Kong. Well, of course not. Because the persecution that Hong Kong faces has nothing to do with religion. On the other hand, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain minorities in Pakistan face persecution precisely because of their religion.

And they ask: What about Ahmadiya and Shia Muslims in Pakistan, for instance? Again, let us repeat the most fundamental point. Just because a law does not contain special provisions for every conceivable disadvantaged group does not make it discriminatory.

In fact, India’s own National Commission for minorities has a list of six specific religious groups that are considered minorities: Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains. Why only these six? Why not other religions such as Judaism or Confucianism or Taoism? But very few would argue that the Indian state is anti-Jewish because our government does not recognize them as a minority group. In fact, even Jains were not included as a religious minority until the last days of the UPA govt in early 2014. Do you remember large scale street protests condemning the UPA govt for being anti-Jain and/or anti-Jewish?

Because at the time, people had a common sense understanding of two basic principles:

(1) Making special arrangements for one group of disadvantaged people is not “discriminatory” simply because there aren’t measures for every other disadvantaged group of people everywhere else on the planet.

(2) A sovereign country can decide its asylum laws based on its history, culture, diplomatic and strategic interests.

The entire free world accepts these principles. Britain is just the latest example of this. Which is why nobody is protesting their common sense humanitarian decision to help the people of Hong Kong.

Even the anti-CAA crowd understands these principles. But like someone who is pretending to be asleep, we cannot wake them up. It is for the rest of us to understand that the anti-CAA protests (riots) had nothing to do with secularism or humanity. The protests (riots) were about a naked anti-Hindu agenda. That’s all there was to them. Period.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
Searched termsbritain offers citizenship to hong kongers

Trending now

Politics

Britain makes CAA like offer to HongKongers persecuted by China

Abhishek Banerjee -
Just because a law does not contain special provisions for every conceivable disadvantaged group does not make it discriminatory.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s head and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality.
Read more

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Bakri Eid, PETA’s appeal to stop goat slaughter infuriates Islamic clerics, bully them into removing hoardings

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PETA had put up a hoarding in Qaiserbagh, which displayed a huge picture of a goat and urged people to turn vegan

Pakistan: Hindu panchayat stops temple construction in Islamabad after radical extremists destroy boundary wall

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to a Hindu government civil servant, Pritam Das Rathi, about 3,000 Hindus live in Islamabad and the outskirts of the capital city without a temple or a crematorium.

Kim Kardashian as First Lady? Rapper Kanye West announces he is running for US President, Elon Musk extends his support

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
US-based rapper Kanye West today took to Twitter to announce that he's going to run for President in the upcoming Presidential elections in America.

While Maharashtra govt threatens action against Patanjali for Coronil, state municipal corporations endorse “unani kadha” as a remedy against coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several municipal corporations in Maharashtra have started promoting Unani Kadha to bookst immunity against Coronavirus

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leaders and anti-BJP trolls spread fake news that Modi’s visit to Leh military hospital was staged: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The Conference Hall of the Leh Army Hospital has been convereted into a ward for soldiers with minor injuries, that does not mean it is fake
Read more
Opinions

Amidst chants of Allah hu Akbar and ‘Jai Bheem Jai Meem’, Vinod Kashyap was murdered: The Dalit killing fields of North East Delhi

Guest Author -
It was the 24th of February 2020 and the atmosphere was tense with anti-CAA protests turning into anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more
Media

Suspended Hindustan Times reporter issues apology after Hinduphobic tweet goes viral, says her comment is being taken out of context

OpIndia Staff -
Suspended Hindustan Times reporter Shristi Jaiswal has issued an apology after her Hinduphobic tweet went viral on social media.
Read more
Crime

No, BJP leader Vikas Dubey is not the gangster who killed 8 policemen in Kanpur, read how Congress trolls spread fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Several trolls took to social media to share an image of a BJP leader along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to claim that the person was the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, to allege that he belonged to BJP.
Read more
News Reports

Swara Bhaskar tries to exploit Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to label herself as an outsider: Here is how that is patently false

OpIndia Staff -
While Swara Bhaskar claims to be an outsider in Bollywood, her mother Ira Bhaskar was a member of censor board
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Britain makes CAA like offer to HongKongers persecuted by China

Abhishek Banerjee -
Just because a law does not contain special provisions for every conceivable disadvantaged group does not make it discriminatory.
Read more
News Reports

In a viral clip from 2002, Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw says how Pakistanis hailed professionalism of Indian Armed Forces: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw revealed in 2002 video how he was royally welcomed in Pakistan after 1971 war and treated him with respect
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more
News Reports

Internal rift erupts in Hurriyat Conference over succession after former chief Geelani accuses others of corruption

OpIndia Staff -
Hurriyat leaders are accused of selling medical seats in Pakistani institutions available for students in Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

Retired Gorkha soldiers get domicile certificates in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Of the around 6,600 persons issued domicile certificate by Jammu and Kashmir government, majority are retired Gorkha soldiers and officers
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey got a call from police station before raid, I saw nothing, claims gangster’s aide who was arrested last night

OpIndia Staff -
8 police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in Kanpur during a police raid to nab Vikas Dubey.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s head and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Bakri Eid, PETA’s appeal to stop goat slaughter infuriates Islamic clerics, bully them into removing hoardings

OpIndia Staff -
PETA had put up a hoarding in Qaiserbagh, which displayed a huge picture of a goat and urged people to turn vegan
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Hindu panchayat stops temple construction in Islamabad after radical extremists destroy boundary wall

OpIndia Staff -
According to a Hindu government civil servant, Pritam Das Rathi, about 3,000 Hindus live in Islamabad and the outskirts of the capital city without a temple or a crematorium.
Read more
News Reports

Kim Kardashian as First Lady? Rapper Kanye West announces he is running for US President, Elon Musk extends his support

OpIndia Staff -
US-based rapper Kanye West today took to Twitter to announce that he's going to run for President in the upcoming Presidential elections in America.
Read more

Connect with us

234,752FansLike
398,230FollowersFollow
269,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com