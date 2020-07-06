Monday, July 6, 2020
Home News Reports After Coronavirus pandemic and swine flu, a city in China now issues warning for...
News Reports
Updated:

After Coronavirus pandemic and swine flu, a city in China now issues warning for bubonic plague

Also called the black death, bubonic plague is spread by rodents and can kill a person in less than a day if left untreated.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
China now faces the threat of bubonic plague after Coronavirus, swine flu
Representational image, Effect of Bubonic plague (Photo Credits: BBC)
14

On Sunday, China had reportedly announced a level III warning in Bayan Nur in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, following a suspected case of bubonic plague, a deadly bacterial disease. The case was reported on Saturday and local health authorities had informed that the warning period would continue till the end of the year.

Local health authorities in Bayan Nur conceded that there was a high risk of the bubonic plague spreading in the city. They also urged people to report abnormal health conditions immediately for self-protection. Also called the black death, bubonic plague is spread by rodents and can kill a person in less than a day, if left untreated.

Last week, state-owned Xinhua news had reported two confirmed patients of bubonic plaque in Khovd province of Western Mongolia. Reportedly, they consumed marmot (a wild rodent found in the region) meat and came in contact with about 146 people. The patients were treated at separate hospitals. One of them was a 27-year-old man and the other was his 17-year-old brother. Last year, a couple had died of bubonic plague in Bayan-Ulgii of Western Mongolia after consuming raw marmot meat. As such, health officials have now cautioned people from not eating marmot meat.

New swine flu virus with ‘pandemic potential’ in China

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic that had infected more than 1 cr people and killed over 5 lacs worldwide, researchers had reportedly found a new strain for swine flu in China which possesses genes of pandemic potential. Even though the flu virus was transmitted from pigs, scientists feared that it could mutate and facilitate human-to-human transmission. A study found that about 4.4% of the general population had already been exposed to the new strain of the Swine flu virus. While researchers had noted that the new strain from swine flu was not an immediate problem but had the potential of a global outbreak and thus required close monitoring. Professor Kin-Chow Chang observed, “Right now we are distracted with coronavirus and rightly so. But we must not lose sight of potentially dangerous new viruses. We should not ignore it.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsChina plague, Bubonic plague China, China pandemic

Trending now

News Reports

Telangana: Doctor alleges hospital kept her hostage over nonpayment of bill for coronavirus treatment, releases video

OpIndia Staff -
A government doctor in Telangana who contracted coronavirus while treating patients was reportedly held hostage by the private hospital where she was undergoing treatment over nonpayment of bill.
Read more
Politics

Despite shrill Rafale campaign, Rahul Gandhi has attended zero sittings of Parliamentary Committee on Defence

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi has not attended a single sitting of the of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.
Read more

Politics and Instagram generation: Of memes, misinformation and whole lot of misguided youth

Politics Nirwa Mehta -
The newer generation seems as clueless about politics as the current opposition leaders.

Men in blue: See how the ODI jerseys for Team India have evolved since 1985

Cricket Ritesh -
As an Indian cricket fan, do you remember all the Indian Jerseys donned by the cricketers in ODIs? Here we are trying to show you all the jerseys Indian players worn since 1985.

Police suspect Vikas Dubey was tipped off by a police insider, power in the village was cut before the raid: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
8 police personnel are being suspected of leaking information about the raid to Vikas Dubey

Meet Malik Shani Awan, the Pakistani youth who demolished wall of temple in Islamabad. ‘Allah wishes, I will not let a temple be constructed...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindus in Islamabad, have halted the construction of a Hindu Temple after the boundary wall was demolished by Islamic extremists.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more
News Reports

UK, UAE, EU, and Malaysia start crackdown on Pakistan’s official carrier PIA after report that 30% of Pakistani pilots have fake licenses

OpIndia Staff -
Several countries have started disallowing PIA flights after Pakistan aviation minister revealed that 30% of Pakistani pilots had fake licenses
Read more
News Reports

Kim Kardashian as First Lady? Rapper Kanye West announces he is running for US President, Elon Musk extends his support

OpIndia Staff -
US-based rapper Kanye West today took to Twitter to announce that he's going to run for President in the upcoming Presidential elections in America.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s head and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Bakri Eid, PETA’s appeal to stop goat slaughter infuriates Islamic clerics, bully them into removing hoardings

OpIndia Staff -
PETA had put up a hoarding in Qaiserbagh, which displayed a huge picture of a goat and urged people to turn vegan
Read more
News Reports

Congress leaders and anti-BJP trolls spread fake news that Modi’s visit to Leh military hospital was staged: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The Conference Hall of the Leh Army Hospital has been convereted into a ward for soldiers with minor injuries, that does not mean it is fake
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

After Coronavirus pandemic and swine flu, a city in China now issues warning for bubonic plague

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, China's Xinhua news had reported two confirmed patients of bubonic plaque in Khovd province of Western Mongolia.
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey case: Injured cop narrates how policemen were trapped, says Chaubeypur cops stood watching while others were being killed

OpIndia Staff -
Kanpur encounter eyewitness tells how their 'own' helped Dubey's gang.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: Doctor alleges hospital kept her hostage over nonpayment of bill for coronavirus treatment, releases video

OpIndia Staff -
A government doctor in Telangana who contracted coronavirus while treating patients was reportedly held hostage by the private hospital where she was undergoing treatment over nonpayment of bill.
Read more
Politics

Despite shrill Rafale campaign, Rahul Gandhi has attended zero sittings of Parliamentary Committee on Defence

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi has not attended a single sitting of the of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.
Read more
News Reports

In a first in the world, Indian Railways sets up solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh to run trains

OpIndia Staff -
The 1.7 MW solar power plant of Indian Railways will feed power to the overhead power lines to power the traction systems of locomotives
Read more
News Reports

Ladakh standoff: Tibetan community in Manali cheer for Indian Army, wave flags as the convoy passes by

OpIndia Staff -
The current standoff between India and China began on May 5-6 and has been continuing all along the LAC up to Sikkim.
Read more
News Reports

Agra’s Taj Mahal may reopen from Monday with restrictions, district authorities in dilemma as fresh cases rise

OpIndia Staff -
The visitors to the Taj Mahal will have to mandatorily wear masks at all times, and keep their distance from each other.
Read more
Politics

Politics and Instagram generation: Of memes, misinformation and whole lot of misguided youth

Nirwa Mehta -
The newer generation seems as clueless about politics as the current opposition leaders.
Read more
News Reports

UP police looking for moles who helped Vikas Dubey in Kanpur ambush, his Lucknow property may be demolished

OpIndia Staff -
All policemen of local police station are under investigation on how Vikas Dubey got information about police movement
Read more
News Reports

Dog Meat Ban in Nagaland incites accusation of ‘cultural imperialism’, ‘food fascism’, shows how liberal imperialism can deepen fault-lines in the country

K Bhattacharjee -
The ban on dog meat in Nagaland has sparked cultural anxieties in the north eastern state, which may fuel existing separatist feelings
Read more

Connect with us

234,870FansLike
398,994FollowersFollow
270,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com