US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, speaking during a visit to Iowa on Friday said that China is imposing draconian measures to slash birth rates among ethnic Uighurs as part of a sweeping campaign to curb its Muslim population. Calling it a “stain of the century”, Pompeo slammed China for practising forced sterilization and abortion of Chinese Muslims in Western China.

“A few weeks back, I read a report about the Chinese Communist Party forcing mass abortions and sterilisation on Chinese Muslims in Western China. These are some of the most gross human rights violations we have seen and I have referred to it as the stain of the century,” Pompeo said.

“Today, China is working to take down freedom all across the world”, saying this, the US State Secretary highlighted how the Chinese Communist Party is not only crushing freedom in Hong Kong and threatening a free Taiwan but also trying to dominate the global communication networks. It’s threatening a free Taiwan. It’s trying to dominate world communications networks, including those right here in places like Iowa, added Pompeo.

Mike Pompeo said that while China was trying to crush the world’s freedoms, Pompeo said that the USA will “stay still”. He said that the US has slapped sanctions on China and travel restrictions on CCP officials.

Despite the “Chinese Communist Party isn’t too happy about it”, Pompeo said that the US is “revising Hong Kong’s – agreements with Hong Kong, as the Communist Party erodes the freedom for people in that place. We’re fighting too to stop China from stealing our intellectual property. You all work hard, you create value. We want to bring fairness too to our trade policies, as we’ve done in the Phase 1 trade deal”, furthered Pompeo.

Mike Pompeo called reports on China using forced sterilisation, forced abortion on minority Muslims as “shocking” and “disturbing”

Last month too, Mike Pompeo had labelled reports on China using forced sterilisation, forced abortion and coercive family planning against minority Muslims as “shocking” and “disturbing”. Referring to a report by a German researcher Adrian Zenz published by the Washington-based Jamestown Foundation think-tank, Pompeo had urged ll nations to join the United States in demanding an end to these dehumanizing abuses by the Chinese Communist Party.

Investigations have shown that the Chinese Government is taking draconian measures to slash birth rates of Uyghurs and other minorities as part of its cruel campaign to curb the state’s Muslim population, even as it encourages some of the country’s Han majority (China’s majority ethnic group) to have more children.

China’s cruelty against the indigenous Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang

China’s campaign, over the past years in the far west region of Xinjiang, is leading to what some experts are calling a form of “demographic genocide”. It is believed that the state regularly subjects minority women to pregnancy checks, and forces intrauterine devices (IUDs), sterilisation and even abortion.

Additionally, China has detained more than one million Uighurs in so-called “reeducation centres” and has forced them to undergo psychological indoctrination programs — like studying communist propaganda and giving thanks to Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, the Chinese government claims that the camps are simply vocational and training centres intended to combat extremism and to teach detainees some useful and valuable skills.

In May US Congress had approved sanctions against China over the mass incarceration of Muslim Uighurs. “The Act holds accountable perpetrators of human rights violations and abuses such as the systematic use of indoctrination camps, forced labour and intrusive surveillance to eradicate the ethnic identity and religious beliefs of Uyghurs and other minorities in China,” Trump had said in a statement.

China has long been oppressing the Uyghur Muslims in the state. In November 2019, some Chinese government official had revealed that the Chinese regime, in another diktat, had forced Uyghur Muslim women to sleep with govt officials to ‘promote ethnic unity’.

Earlier the Chinese police had imposed a dress code for Uyghur women, under which the Muslim women are not allowed to wear long dresses. In 2018, photos had appeared on social media showing police cutting dresses of Uyghur women for being “too long”.

Until now, China has, as such, not faced any repercussions for its draconian policies which are most heinously affecting the Uyghurs. Imran Khan’s double standards have compelled him to engage in delirious rhetoric against India regarding Kashmir but impeded him to condemn China’s actions against Uyghurs. He continues to call China the best friend of Pakistan and has maintained a carefully crafted mask of ignorance over the entire issue.