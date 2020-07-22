Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Home Social Media Kangana deserves COVID the most: Comedian mocks actress' stand against nepotism, deletes video later
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Kangana deserves COVID the most: Comedian mocks actress’ stand against nepotism, deletes video later

The comedian soon deleted the Instagram video but a Twitter user had shared a recording of the clip, where the comedian was seen saying that Kangana deserves to get infected with the coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Siddharth Dudeja had shared an Instagram video saying that Kangana deserves to get infected with COVID-19.
Comedian Siddharth Dudeja in Instagram video, image via Twitter
3

Comedians nowadays have strange opinions. After many were called out recently for anti-Hindu, hateful, and often abusive statements, another comedian has posted a bizarre video in which he wishes actress Kangana Ranaut gets infected with the coronavirus.

Siddharth Dudeja, a comedian from Mumbai, uploaded a video on his Instagram profile in which he said, “Guys, nepotism is a big problem in Bollywood. Like Amitabh gave COVID to Abhishek, Aaradhya and Aishwarya… when we all know that Kangana deserves it the most.”

Comedian Siddhart Dudeja deletes Instagram video

Twitter user Madhur, who goes by the handle @ThePlacardGuy, had shared Dudeja’s his video. However, Siddharth Dudeja’s Instagram post was soon deleted, following which Madhur shared a recording of the original post where Dudeja is seen saying that Kangana deserves to get infected with the coronavirus.

Madhur tagged Kangana Ranaut’s team handle and informed them about the video. Dudeja’s video attracted a sharp reaction from netizens.

Many users on social media have condemned such tasteless comments being peddled as ‘comedy’.

Some users also stated that soon, the comedian will also start playing the victim card claiming that he is being threatened by the ‘IT cell’ and he is in depression.

Kangana’s interview to Republic TV

Since Kangana Ranaut gave an interview on Republic TV and raised questions against nepotism and the Bollywood mafia, many segments of the industry have increased attacks against her. Kangana also raised several questions around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. From Anurag Kashyap to Bhatts, Kangana’s statements have stirred up many bigwigs who are now either openly, or through their minions, trying to dismiss the allegations.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsKangana Ranaut images, Kangana Vs Karan Johar, Kangana movies

Trending now

News Reports

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.
Read more
Media

Are Communist trolls from Kerala scared of the BBC?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Elite media's torrid love affair with 'Kerala model' for coronavirus containment has come to an end.
Read more

Supreme Court issues show-cause notice to Prashant Bhushan in contempt of court case against him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court starts hearing of contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets slandering CJI and SC justices

Remember when after denying Lord Ram’s existence they said that only Congress PM will build Ram Mandir and BJP will never as they’ll ‘run...

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
After years of waiting, the moment is here. When the process of building the grand Ram Mandir will begin in Ayodhya.

Did you know family of Santosh Koli, whom Kejriwal paid tribute for ‘fighting ration mafia’ wants CBI to probe his role in her murder

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing doorstep delivery of ration for Delhi, paid tribute to AAP worker, late Santosh Koli, who died after she was fatally injured in a road accident on 7th August 2013.

20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi’s family hoped against hope that their son would return home this Rakshabandhan, but he never would

Specials आशीष नौटियाल -
20-year-old Dilbar Negi's old parents, who hailed from in a small town, Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, are still waiting for their son to return home.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

After Kangana Ranaut accuses Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, entire Bhatt family posts cryptic messages on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana had accused Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, claiming that he had thrown a footwear at her and had yelled at her angrily when she had rejected a role.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Social Media

‘Names of my children were written in Mosques as targets to be killed’: Kashmiri Hindu woman demands apology from Barkha Dutt for justifying genocide

OpIndia Staff -
The Kashmiri Pandit woman, a victim of the exodus, stated that the names of her young sons was written in a local Mosque as targets for killing.
Read more
Media

The Indian Newsroom: Book by former NDTV employee exposes the strange nexus between NDTV and Congress

OpIndia Staff -
Bhushan has detailed in his book that NDTV had formed a dedicated team and run a long and elaborate campaign 'exposing' Natwar Singh's alleged corruption with the sole aim to remove him from the cabinet. But strangely, the successful campaign finds no mention in the organisation's 'untold stories'.
Read more

Latest News

Social Media

Kangana deserves COVID the most: Comedian mocks actress’ stand against nepotism, deletes video later

OpIndia Staff -
Mocking Kangana's stand against the prevalent nepotism in Bollywood, Dudeja was seen saying she deserves coronavirus the most.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: In custody since April and despite strict quarantine, 3 Tablighi Jamaat women found pregnant

OpIndia Staff -
As the pregnancies of these women are not over 3 months old, it is quite evident that the Tablighi Jamaat women got pregnant while in quarantine.
Read more
News Reports

11 policemen given life imprisonment for Raja Man Singh encounter in Rajasthan: Here are the details about the 35-years-old case

OpIndia Staff -
Raja Man Singh and his two associates were killed by a team of police force led by then DSP Kan Singh Bhati
Read more
News Reports

USA orders China to shut down its Consulate in Houston, Texas within 72 hours, documents being burned

OpIndia Staff -
Videos were shared on social media in which documents appeared to be burning in the courtyard of the Consulate General of China in Houston.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani journalist who had criticised military kidnapped in broad daylight, released after public outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Matiullah Jan is a freelance journalist who has been criticising the military in his writings and social media posts.
Read more
Media

Are Communist trolls from Kerala scared of the BBC?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Elite media's torrid love affair with 'Kerala model' for coronavirus containment has come to an end.
Read more
News Reports

ED raids premises of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasain Gehlot in connection with fertiliser scam

OpIndia Staff -
ED raided several premises of Ashok Gehlot's brother in connection with a fertiliser scam for selling fertiliser to middleman
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Dilshad posed as Hindu to trap Priya who moved with her daughter to live with him, mother-child found murdered after his identity revealed

OpIndia Staff -
Priya who was living with Amit Gurjar alias Dilshad in Meerut for the last 7 years, suddenly went missing, and her and her daughter's bodies found
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court issues show-cause notice to Prashant Bhushan in contempt of court case against him

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court starts hearing of contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets slandering CJI and SC justices
Read more
News Reports

NDTV India’s Ravish Kumar goofs up, talks about ‘fertility rate’ in coronavirus analysis. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV India journalist Ravish Kumar confuses between 'mortality rate' and 'fertility rape' in his Coronavirus analysis on TV
Read more

Connect with us

237,098FansLike
412,872FollowersFollow
279,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com