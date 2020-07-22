Comedians nowadays have strange opinions. After many were called out recently for anti-Hindu, hateful, and often abusive statements, another comedian has posted a bizarre video in which he wishes actress Kangana Ranaut gets infected with the coronavirus.

Siddharth Dudeja, a comedian from Mumbai, uploaded a video on his Instagram profile in which he said, “Guys, nepotism is a big problem in Bollywood. Like Amitabh gave COVID to Abhishek, Aaradhya and Aishwarya… when we all know that Kangana deserves it the most.”

This “comedian” Siddharth Dudeja (insta:siddharthdudeja) is wishing Kangana to get Corona. How sick can these guys be man! @KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/48l0Q7h7wz — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) July 22, 2020

Comedian Siddhart Dudeja deletes Instagram video

Twitter user Madhur, who goes by the handle @ThePlacardGuy, had shared Dudeja’s his video. However, Siddharth Dudeja’s Instagram post was soon deleted, following which Madhur shared a recording of the original post where Dudeja is seen saying that Kangana deserves to get infected with the coronavirus.

Madhur tagged Kangana Ranaut’s team handle and informed them about the video. Dudeja’s video attracted a sharp reaction from netizens.

Many users on social media have condemned such tasteless comments being peddled as ‘comedy’.

This is horrible. What’s wrong with our Comedy Industry? It filled with filth. Some comics are at best only moderatley hypocritical and at worst, well we’ll have to wait and see… — Ujwala Karnataki 🇮🇳 (@u_karnataki) July 22, 2020

Some users also stated that soon, the comedian will also start playing the victim card claiming that he is being threatened by the ‘IT cell’ and he is in depression.

Now wait and watch. He will come and play victim card.



“IT Cell Bhakts threatened me and my family, they are abusing me day and night. I am in depression… Blah….blah….blah…..”@ThePlacardGuy @desimojito https://t.co/3XBzt7RYaH — Dhruv Agrawal (@dhruv_agrawal55) July 22, 2020

These not so funny jokers seems to be really depressed. They need mental help. https://t.co/8gDC7nAFXE — swadeshi mojito (@desimojito) July 22, 2020

Kangana’s interview to Republic TV

Since Kangana Ranaut gave an interview on Republic TV and raised questions against nepotism and the Bollywood mafia, many segments of the industry have increased attacks against her. Kangana also raised several questions around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. From Anurag Kashyap to Bhatts, Kangana’s statements have stirred up many bigwigs who are now either openly, or through their minions, trying to dismiss the allegations.