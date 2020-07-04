Saturday, July 4, 2020
As India and China face-off, interview of Sitaram Yechury defending China and saying he visited the Communist state often goes viral: Here is what he said

Interestingly, Sitaram Yechury, who is the harbinger of the poor, deprived and the have-nots of the country, also revealed how he used American made Apple products to download movies on Netflix when he travelled to different places.

Communist leader Sitaram Yechury, image via Twitter
Amidst the ongoing tensions between China and India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Ladakh, there have been several reports in the past few weeks revealing close links between Chinese political establishment and few political parties in India.

As the ‘secret-deals‘ between the Sonia Gandhi-led Congress party and the Communist Party of China (CPC) re-surfaced again on the public fora, several questions were also raised against the Congress party as the Congress run Rajiv Gandhi Foundation used to receive several crores direct funding from the Chinese establishment, especially at a time when they were in power for over a decade from 2004-2014.

On the similar lines, another old video has now gone viral on the internet, in which Sitaram Yechury, the leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist), was seen hailing China and asserting that the communists should have more affiliations with communists of other countries, especially China and Russia.

Speaking at a Scoopwhoop interview, published in December 2019, communist Sitaram Yechury, having Pizza in a lavish restaurant in the national capital in Delhi, also revealed how he had a close affinity towards China and stated that he had visited the communist nations several times in the past.

Sitaram Yechury, who is also the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), when asked about his views on China, said that China, despite being a Communist nation, has successfully adapted to the new world order.

As the anchor questioned Sitaram Yechury about the ongoing atrocities in China, especially on the persecution of Uighur Muslims, Sitaram Yechury tried to duck by claiming that the China had already rubbished reports of authorities doing organ harvesting of Muslims in Xinjiang province.

When asked regarding the Chinese actions of stifling protests in Hong Kong and the nature of Communist China to not allow dissent or to speak against the country’s leadership, Sitaram Yechury shockingly defended the Chinese political establishment by bringing a relevance to India by asking whether someone could do the same in China.

The anchor, though agreed to most of the points made by Yechury, however, said anyone could make jokes or criticise the leadership in the country.

Interestingly, Sitaram Yechury, who is the harbinger of the poor, deprived and the have-nots of the country, also revealed how he used American made Apple products to download movies on Netflix when he travelled to different places.

