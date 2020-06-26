Friday, June 26, 2020
Home Specials OpIndia Explains Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received 'donation' from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Explains
Updated:

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

It is to be kept in mind that from 2005 to 2008, the period in which donations were made from PMNRF to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, the Prime Minister of India was PM Manmohan Singh, who is famed to have little control over the government. In fact, NAC files had revealed that Sonia Gandhi was indeed the 'Super PM' and had complete control on the decisions taken by Manmohan Singh.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received 'donation' from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details
Rajiv Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi
149

With the Congress party facing criticism over their stand post the Galwan standoff between India and China, many startling revelations came to the fore yesterday that only intensified the questions. OpIndia reported how the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received donations from not just the Embassy of China but also the Government of China not once but at least thrice between 2005 and 2009.

One donation amounted to Rs 10 lacs and another one amounted to Rs 90 lacs. Post the report, questions of quid-pro-quo were raised and launching an attack against Congress, BJP had asked whether Congress was soft on China and were making statements that favoured the Communist nation during the Galwan standoff because of the monetary transactions between Congress and China.

As it turns out, taking monetary donation from the Government of China was not the only problematic element in the Annual Reports of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation which is chaired by Sonia Gandhi and has Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manmohan Singh and Chidambaram listed as trustees. As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Funds not once but multiple times.

In the year 2005-2006, the Annual Report makes a disclosure that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received a donation from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The same disclosure is also made in the 2006-2007 report. Again in 2007-2008, the Foundation for a ‘donation’ from the PMNRF.

Though the amount of such donation is not clear yet, it is a fact that a donation was indeed made.

The Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was established in the year 1948. Initially, the purpose of the fund was to provide assistance to displaced people from Pakistan during and right after the partition of India. The resources of the PMNRF are now utilized primarily to render immediate relief to families of those killed in natural calamities like floods, cyclones and earthquakes, etc. and to the victims of the major accidents and riots. Assistance from PMNRF is also rendered, to partially defray the expenses for medical treatment like heart surgeries, kidney transplantation, cancer treatment and acid attack etc.

The fund consists entirely of public contributions and does not get any budgetary support. The corpus of the fund is invested in various forms with scheduled commercial banks and other agencies. Disbursements are made with the approval of the Prime Minister.

Earlier, it was a requirement for the Congress President to be on the board of PMNRF, however, later, that was changed and it was mandated that fund disbursement from the PMNRF will be carried out at the discretion of the Prime Minister.

It is for this reason that the “donation” from PMNRF to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation becomes rather dubious.

It is to be kept in mind that from 2005 to 2008, the period in which donations were made from PMNRF to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, the Prime Minister of India was PM Manmohan Singh, who is famed to have little control over the government. Sonia Gandhi had complete control of the government of the time. In fact, NAC files had revealed that Sonia Gandhi was indeed the ‘Super PM’ and had complete control on the decisions taken by Manmohan Singh.

Thus, in this scenario, for all practical purposes, it was Sonia Gandhi who diverted funds from the PMNRF to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, a foundation that she is the chairperson of. What is pertinent to note here is that all the funds in the PMNRF is contributed by the citizens of India and is to be used during national disasters and calamities. Thus, on the face of it, it is evident that the people’s money which was meant to be used for relief to the people during national disasters was diverted to a privately controlled fund by Sonia Gandhi.

The PMNRF vs PM CARES controversy

In April 2020, Sonia Gandhi, the current President of the Congress party has asked the Prime Minister to transfer all the funds received under PM CARES, that was set up to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF). According to Sonia Gandhi, this should have been done for ‘better transparency, accountability and efficiency’. 

Sonia Gandhi and even Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly insinuated that the PMNRF is far more transparent and when such a fund existed to battle national emergencies, the setting up of PM CARES was not necessary. The entire “liberal” cabal had also gone on an overdrive to insinuate that the funds received under PM CARES would not be used judiciously and transparently.

Interestingly, the PMNRF is far less transparent than the PM CARES since after PMNRF was deemed a trust, it has functioned without a trust deed. Essentially, giving unbridled power to the Prime Minister with zero accountability. Till date, nobody knows what the guidelines that govern the PMNRF are. 

The lack of transparency in the employment of funds under PMNRF is now apparent with information coming to light about how its funds were misappropriated and transferred to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation by Sonia Gandhi.

BJP reacts to PMNRF funds being diverted to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

The BJP came out all funds blazing demanding answers from the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi.

BJP President JP Nadda issued a statement saying, “PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA yrs. Who sat on PMNRF board? Sonia Gandhi. Who chairs RGF? Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes & not bothering about transparency”.

He further said, “People of India donated their hard-earned money to PMNRF to help their fellow citizens in need. To divert this public money into a family run foundation is not only a brazen fraud but also a big betrayal of the people of India”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscongress scams, rajiv gandhi foundation documents, rajiv gandhi foundation donors, sonia gandhi rajiv gandhi foundation, congress scams, sonia gandhi scams

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more
Opinions

“Somebody had to do it, then why not me”, account of a ‘liquidator of Corona’ participating in Coronavirus screening conducted by RSS and ABVP

Eshaan Ganpule -
ABVP leader narrates his experience as 'liquidator of Corona' in conducting Coronavirus screening organised by RSS and ABVP
Read more

Free Tibet would mean richer, safer India: How Chinese occupation of Tibet has impacted India’s safety and has cost billions of dollars every year

Opinions Tsewang Rigzin -
"Beijing got what it wanted: the omission of Demchok pass in the Treaty, (leaving the door of Aksai Chin open), the removal of the last Indian representatives and jawans from Tibet, the surrender of Indian telegraphic lines and guest houses, but first and foremost, the Indian stamp of approval on their occupation of Tibet,"

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation took well over Rs 1 crore from Govt of China in 3 years, launched ‘project’ endorsing FTA

OpIndia Scoops OpIndia Staff -
From the year 2005 to the year 208 at least, Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was involved in taking money from the Government of China

Coronavirus: Why are Indian babas judged differently from Teresa’s miracle cures?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Science is amazing, but this works only as long as we apply the standard equally to everyone

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Rs 10 lakh as ‘donation’ from China in 2006: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that it is none other than Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who heads the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi are also the trustees of the foundation.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Rs 10 lakh as ‘donation’ from China in 2006: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that it is none other than Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who heads the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi are also the trustees of the foundation.
Read more
News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
News Reports

Delhi University principal Masroor Ahmad Beg accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been registered at the UGC chairman and vice-chancellor of DU against Masroor Ahmad Beg, the principal of Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) accusing him of plagiarism
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi’s outburst at CWC meet may have been scripted, per reports: Here is what happened and the possible reasons

OpIndia Staff -
Congress held a CWC meeting where it was reported that a huge drama had unfolded with Rahul Gandhi throwing aa fit at his party leaders
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘She can gift the PM her bangles and a lot of other things’: Congress MLA’s offensive, misogynist remarks against Smriti Irani

OpIndia Staff -
Shashank Bhargava reportedly made the comment during a cycle rally organised by the Congress, against the fuel price hike.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more
News Reports

The United States to move troops from Europe to counter the Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia

OpIndia Staff -
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the increasing Chinese aggression in the region was one of the main reasons why they decided to move the troops closer to India and Southeast Asia.
Read more
News Reports

Hindustan Unilever to drop words like ‘whitening’, ‘lightening’ and ‘fairness’ from skincare products

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustan Unilever Limited has announced that they will refrain from using words like fair/fairness, White/whitening and light/lightening.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh Child Rights Panel issues notice to Priyanka Gandhi for “misleading” comment on Kanpur shelter home

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Child Rights Panel sends notice to Priyanka Gandhi for her Facebook comment, says she has hurt the honour of girls
Read more
News Reports

Childs Right body asks Congress leader Jitu Patwari to apologise or face legal action for misogynistic tweet against girl child

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR issues notice to Congress leader Jitu Patwari for comparing girl child with failure, asks him to apologise or face action
Read more
News Reports

Haryana: Shringi Rishi Asharam’s mahant Rambhaj Das murdered, case registered against 3 persons named by the saint before death

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu saint named Mahant Rambhaj Das was murdered on Wednesday night in Haryana by three persons, case registered
Read more
News Reports

‘Shaheed kar diya’: Imran Khan refers to terrorist Osama Bin Laden as martyr while speaking in Pakistan parliament

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan OM Imran Khan said in parliament that USA had martyred Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
News Reports

Alwar: Man found dead after he refused to withdraw case against Aneesh Khan and others for raping his minor daughter

OpIndia Staff -
One Aneesh Khan raped the minor Hindu girl in Alwar and when his father refused to withdraw the case, he was found dead
Read more

Connect with us

232,809FansLike
388,660FollowersFollow
257,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com