‘Nehru did not attend Somnath Bhumi Puja’: Congress, NCP question PM Modi’s Ayodhya visit for Ram Mandir

Irked by PM Modi’s decision to visit Ayodhya for foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, Congress MP Husain Dalwai raised questions over the proposed event. In a statement on Monday, he said that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had not attended the Bhumi Pujan or the inauguration ceremony of Somnath Temple. At that time, Nehru said that he was the leader of the secular state, and if he visits Somnath Temple, it may harm the ‘secular fabric’ of the nation.

Dalwai added that PM needs to decide if it is appropriate to go for such an event amid Chinese coronavirus pandemic. He said, “Now Eid is also coming and most Muslim seers have advised people not to visit places of worship, not gather together, not offer (animal) sacrifice. A lot of temples are shut, including the Saibaba temple. Even the government keeps encouraging to maintain social distancing, so PM must decide to hold such a ceremony or not.”

Dalwai conveniently forgets an important piece of history

Dalwai said that while Nehru rejected the invitation for Somnath Mandir’s Bhumi Pujan stating he is a leader of a secular state, nowadays things have changed. However, Dalwai forgot to mention that then-President Rajendra Prasad went for the inauguration ceremony. When Nehru objected after learning about his plans via a letter, President Prasad wrote him back and said, “I believe in my religion and cannot cut myself away from it.” The said exchange of letters was mentioned in the book by Durga Das, “India: From Curzon To Nehru And After”.

Sharad Pawar questions PM Modi’s visit to Ayodhya

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has also questioned PM Modi’s upcoming visit to Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir. On Sunday, he questioned whether building the Ram Mandir would cure coronavirus.

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya on August 5

Earlier today, the PMO finalized 5th August as the day for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony at Ayodhya. On Sunday, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust sent an invitation for the same to PMO and asked PM Modi to select one of the mentioned auspicious dates 3rd August and 5th August for the ceremony. The construction will begin after Bhoomi Pujan. It may take anywhere between three to four years to complete the construction of the Temple which may coincide with state elections in Uttar Pradesh.

After a meeting of the Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Trust on Sunday, chief secretary Champat Rai said that they would begin an outreach program to collect funds for the construction of the temple. While that Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will manage the construction, Sompura Marbles is going to provide the bricks for the temple.