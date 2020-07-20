Monday, July 20, 2020
Home Politics This is why Sharad Pawar is attacking Ram Temple at Ayodhya and Narendra Modi
Editor's picksOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

This is why Sharad Pawar is attacking Ram Temple at Ayodhya and Narendra Modi

Sharad Pawar's game plan is clear: Use Thackery brothers to chisel away at BJP's Hindu vote while he works on Congress party's Muslim vote and BJP's Nationalist vote. He is preparing for 2024.

pakodewallah

Also Read

pakodewallahhttp://ajaxngp.blogspot.com/
Pakodewallah is a conservative, capitalist, nationalist and global warming denier. Engaged in Sales Management and Training for living. Tweets @pakodewallah
Sharad Pawar attacks PM Modi regarding his upcoming trip to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan
216

Sharad Pawar the senior-most secular politician in our country, continues his flip-flops and political tight rope walk. As news channels started airing news of Modi planning to reach Ayodhya on 5th August, Pawar lost his cool. He attacked PM Modi for planning to perform Bhumi Pujan amidst coronavirus pandemic.

According to Pawar, Modi thinks, Chinese coronavirus can be eliminated by building Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Further, he said that after the lockdown, the government should focus on reviving the economy instead of Ram Mandir. Interestingly, he wholeheartedly supported PM Modi on Galwan valley issue only a fortnight ago. Ten days later, he accused Modi of ‘Shudra Level’ of Politics. Yesterday he attacked Modi again.

Such masterful U-turns! Even Kejriwal would be proud! That’s politics in typical Sharad Pawar style for you.

Now the question is why does Sharad Pawar, who otherwise projects an image of a responsible opposition leader, get derailed when it comes to Hindu’s religious sentiments? The reason is the Muslim vote bank!

NCP is locked in an ongoing battle with Congress. A proof of which came out within a few hours of Pawar issuing this statement. Congress MP Husain Dalwai pointed out that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had not attended the Bhoomi puja of the Somnath temple as he was the leader of a secular nation.

So, the competition between NCP and Congress for ‘Most Secular’ tag is very much on. And they are also playing from the same playbook. Which reads, ‘Attack Hindu Symbols’! And if any political leader is seen to be protecting those attack that leader too. Hence attack PM Modi!

NCP, which also fights with Congress for Maratha votes in Maharashtra, seems to have won that duel. Sharad Pawar over the years has established himself as the tallest Maratha leader. Marathas, along with another sub-caste, Kunbi (कुणबी) constitute the largest single caste block in the country. Together they are 31% of the population in Maharashtra. There is another factor. Marathas is the most prominent farming community. Naturally the Maratha community is the holder of the largest agricultural and commercial land banks. This largely helps NCP to control their lives and hence votes of poor in rural and semi-rural parts of Maharashtra. But when it comes to Muslim vote Congress is well ahead. As per a survey (CSDS-Lokniti), 38% of Muslims prefer Congress over any other party. 

So if Pawar wants to be projected as ‘National Leader’, without Muslim votes and approval it’s not going to happen. And to be sure enough he has left no stone unturned. He has been attacking Hindus as venomously as Congress. For example, during his interview with Shekhar Gupta, he openly admitted that he invented ‘12th bomb blast’ in 1993 to save Muslims. Whereas fact remains that all 11 blasts that took place were by Islamic terrorists. In the same interview, he admits again that in 2006, bombs were planted in those trains, which are used by Hindus to travel. 

Then again just after forming the unholy post-election alliance with Shiv Sena, in Jan 2020 he came out on the importance of Muslim vote. At a minorities cell meeting, he declared, minorities decide whom to defeat in elections. He further added the Muslims ditched BJP in assembly elections. As if to suggest, that though BJP-Sena had won a comfortable majority, this was the reason he and Uddhav Thackeray decided to have a truck. 

Sharad Pawar’s real skill lie in the fact, that without being blamed as anti-Hindu (like Congress) he has quietly reinforced NCP’s image amongst Muslims. Here is another example of it. In this video, his daughter, Supriya Sule (heir apparent to his political legacy) is seen eulogising Burqa and Triple Talaq. And she doesn’t stop at that. She also advocates the conversion of Hindus to Islam. She tells the crowd that, she met a lady named Kiran Kulkarni wearing Burqa, who was also a PhD. Even her two daughters are doctors and were wearing Burqa. Now, most of you must be aware that Kulkarni is a Brahmin surname in Maharastra. Now if this is not proselytization, nothing can be. And if this is not systematic targetting of Brahmins what can be? 

Another detail which should be brought to the fore is, that Uddhav Thackeray has approved of PM Modi ‘s visit and is planning to visit Ayodhya himself. To reiterate, at the conclusion, Sharad Pawar’s game plan is clear: Use Thackery brothers to chisel away at BJP’s Hindu vote while he works on Congress party’s Muslim vote and BJP’s Nationalist vote. He is preparing for 2024. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
pakodewallahhttp://ajaxngp.blogspot.com/
Pakodewallah is a conservative, capitalist, nationalist and global warming denier. Engaged in Sales Management and Training for living. Tweets @pakodewallah
Searched termssharad pawar, sharad pawar ayodhya, sharad pawar narendra modi

Trending now

Politics

This is why Sharad Pawar is attacking Ram Temple at Ayodhya and Narendra Modi

pakodewallah -
NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Sunday attacked PM Modi for his upcoming visit to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi video 2: Rahul Gandhi reveals how China’s shenanigans help Congress and further its political aim

Editorial Desk -
Rahul Gandhi tweeted a 2 minute 39 second video clip of himself today where he was talking about China's strategic game plan with respect to India.
Read more

Bollywood nepotism debate: Karan Johar’s 2017 clip asking Kangana Ranaut to ‘leave the industry’ goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Kangana Ranaut had said in an explosive interview that the Bollywood mafia works to harass 'outsiders' like Sushant Singh Rajput and also hinders their career progress.

Ram Mandir: PM Modi likely to visit Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan on 5th August

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Bhumi Pujan ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of the grand Ram Mandir that is expected to take about 3 years to complete.

Kanpur Encounter: One more aide of Vikas Dubey and his partner arrested, may reveal black money secrets

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police have arrested Vikas Dubey's aide Jaykant Vajpayee alias Jay Vajpayee and his partner Prashant Shukla on Sunday night.

Heavy rains damage Randi Ki Masjid in Delhi. This is why it was called so

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Early morning on Sunday, one of the domes of 'Randi Ki Masjid' aka 'Rundi Ki Masjid', the 19th century mosque of Mubarak Begum came crashing down.

Recently Popular

News Reports

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product
Read more
Entertainment

Meet Radhika Vaz: The abusive feminist comedian who performed nude on the stage, hates Hindu festivals and wishes to don Hijab and Burqa

OpIndia Staff -
Radhika Vaz is an abusive comedian who hides her lack of manners under the guide of humour. But her jokes are not funny.
Read more
News Reports

Taapsee Pannu’s befitting U-turn: Three years after saying it doesn’t exist, claims she lost work because of nepotism

OpIndia Staff -
Following the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a debate has sparked online regarding the ill-treatment of outsiders in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Minor Sister of BJP leader raped and murdered, BJP accuses TMC worker Feroze Ali

OpIndia Staff -
BJP booth president's minor sister in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal was raped and murdered allegedly by TMC member Feroze Ali
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he made any drone, received any award- Detail analysis of his responses

OpIndia Staff -
‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he received awards, medals for developing drones
Read more
News Reports

Heavy rains damage Randi Ki Masjid in Delhi. This is why it was called so

OpIndia Staff -
Early morning on Sunday, one of the domes of 'Randi Ki Masjid' aka 'Rundi Ki Masjid', the 19th century mosque of Mubarak Begum came crashing down.
Read more

Latest News

Politics

This is why Sharad Pawar is attacking Ram Temple at Ayodhya and Narendra Modi

pakodewallah -
NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Sunday attacked PM Modi for his upcoming visit to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi video 2: Rahul Gandhi reveals how China’s shenanigans help Congress and further its political aim

Editorial Desk -
Rahul Gandhi tweeted a 2 minute 39 second video clip of himself today where he was talking about China's strategic game plan with respect to India.
Read more
News Reports

Japan rolls out subsidies plan worth 536 million USD for its companies shifting manufacturing facilities from China

OpIndia Staff -
The Japanese government, in another announcement, said that they would also assist additional 30 firms in investing in Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar and other southeast Asian countries.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru police arrest one Sameer Ullah for triggering panic via fake video claiming to be from COVID hospital

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, one doctor named Dr. Rana Singh could be heard as saying, "Ma'am, this is the amount of rush that we are getting at room number 5 (in) OPD ground floor. Looking at the amount of patients here, it is a complete threat to all the doctors and staff of the hospital including the patients."
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood nepotism debate: Karan Johar’s 2017 clip asking Kangana Ranaut to ‘leave the industry’ goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Kangana Ranaut had said in an explosive interview that the Bollywood mafia works to harass 'outsiders' like Sushant Singh Rajput and also hinders their career progress.
Read more
News Reports

Ram Mandir: PM Modi likely to visit Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan on 5th August

OpIndia Staff -
The Bhumi Pujan ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of the grand Ram Mandir that is expected to take about 3 years to complete.
Read more
News Reports

‘Raazi’ author Harinder Sikka exposes how Bollywood lobby operates, says Meghna Gulzar hounded him out of events to steal credit for the story

OpIndia Staff -
Sikka stated that not only Meghna Gulzar changed the story, especially the ending, to portray a negative image, she hounded him out of events and awards to steal all the credits for herself.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur Encounter: One more aide of Vikas Dubey and his partner arrested, may reveal black money secrets

OpIndia Staff -
The police have arrested Vikas Dubey's aide Jaykant Vajpayee alias Jay Vajpayee and his partner Prashant Shukla on Sunday night.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Heavy rains damage Randi Ki Masjid in Delhi. This is why it was called so

OpIndia Staff -
Early morning on Sunday, one of the domes of 'Randi Ki Masjid' aka 'Rundi Ki Masjid', the 19th century mosque of Mubarak Begum came crashing down.
Read more

Connect with us

236,730FansLike
411,254FollowersFollow
277,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com