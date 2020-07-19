Sunday, July 19, 2020
Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya set to begin from August, PM Modi invited for laying foundation

Kameshwar Chaupal, member Ram Janmabhoomi Trust said that the Trust had sent two dates to the Prime Minister to choose from. “The construction will begin on the date he deems fit,” he added.

OpIndia Staff

Narendra Modi to lay foundation for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Ram Mandir Trust invites PM Modi for Bhoomi Poojan
149

During a meeting on 18th July, Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust decided on two possible dates to lay down the foundation for Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The trust has sent an invitation to PM Narendra Modi to join the proceedings. They have asked PMO to finalize any date among 3rd and 5th August for “Bhoomi Poojan”. The final decision will depend on the hectic schedule of PM and other factors, including the widespread of Chinese coronavirus across the country.

L&T begins soil sampling

Kameshwar Chaupal, member Ram Janmabhoomi Trust said that the Trust had sent two dates to the Prime Minister to choose from. “The construction will begin on the date he deems fit,” he added. Champat Rai, General Secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust said that Larsen & Toubro is collecting soil samples for testing. The drawings for the foundation of the temple will be based on the strength of soil 60 m below the surface.

Many trust members, including Trust president, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, were present for the meeting held in circuit house on 18th July 2020. While eleven trust members were present at the circuit house, four joined via video conferencing. Before the meeting commenced, members from RSS and VHP met with the saints and discussed the course of action.

Outreach program to collect funds for Temple to begin after monsoon

Champat Rai said that Sompura Marbles would provide the bricks for the Ram Temple. Rai also informed that once the Monsoon season gets over, the trust will start an outreach program to 10 crore families across four lakh locations in the country to raise funds for the temple.

Changes proposed in Temple design

There are some changes in the size and design of the temple. As decided by the trust members, now there will be five domes instead of three. The proposed height of the temples has been raised to 161 feet from the previously decided 148 feet. However, the design of the temple will remain in accordance with the one provided by Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Renowned architect Chandrakant Sompura, who designed the initial blueprint for the temple will continue the work. It may take up to 3.5 years to complete the construction.

Babri Masjid advocate Iqbal Ansari said in a statement that they are ready to welcome Prime Minister to Ayodhya. He noted that the construction of the temple should begin soon as desired by the saints. There were some rumours regarding Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in the past few days. A news report suggested that PM Modi wants to build an all-religion site in Ayodhya which turned out to be fake. Nripendra Mishra, Chairman Ram Mandir Trust debunked all such rumours while talking to the press.

