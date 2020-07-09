The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was responsible for the death of 8 policemen in Kanpur was arrested from Ujjain’s Mahakal temple on Thursday.

According to the reports, Vikas Dubey was present in the Lord Mahakal temple at Ujjain on Thursday. The visuals showed that Madhya Pradesh police nabbed the gangster inside the premises of Lord Mahakal temple.

Vikas Dubey, dressed in white shirt with a mask, was then brought to the Mahakal police station. The police had reportedly found credible identity proof with him after the arrest proving that the man arrested is Vikas Dubey.

An ANI video show the gangster shouting “Main Vikas Dubey hoon Kanpur wala” (I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur). A police officer is then seen giving a strong slap to the gangster, asking him to keep silent and sit in the car.

Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh has stated that Dubey was going to the Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. He reportedly confessed his identity after some initial interrogation by police. He was then brought to the police station and a formal interrogation in underway.

Vikas Dubey’s aides killed in an encounter

The arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey comes just a day after his aides were killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Wednesday, his aide Amar Dubey was also killed in a police encounter on Wednesday near Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur.

Today, Prabhat Mishra, an aide of criminal Vikas Dubey, died after he was shot while trying to escape police custody. Mishra was arrested on Wednesday and was sent to transit remand by a district court in Faridabad, Haryana. He was shot in the leg while trying to escape during his transit to Kanpur.

Another accomplice of Vikas Dubey, named Bauwa Dubey, was also shot dead by the Kanpur police during an encounter on Thursday.

Vikas Dubey has been on the run ever since he killed the policemen last Thursday. The Uttar Pradesh government had formed an STF to nab the accused. The police force of neighbouring states of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were also alerted to nab the notorious gangster.

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed eight policemen, injured six others

In a shocking incident, eight police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab the hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey on July 2 late night.

A team of 15-16 Uttar Pradesh police had carried out raids in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur.