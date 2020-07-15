Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Meerut: Hindu caretaker of a Shiv Temple beaten to death after he protested against remarks on his saffron attire, accused Anas Qureshi arrested

Meerut police took to Twitter to inform that an indictment has been registered in the above case, in which the accused, Anas Qureshi has been arrested and sent to jail.

OpIndia Staff

Kanti Prasad, the caretaker of a Shiv Temple beaten to death by one Anas Qureshi
The deceased Kanti Prasad, image via Jagran
A shocking incident has been reported from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, where a caretaker of a Shiv Temple was brutally beaten to death by one Anas Qureshi after he protested against the latter’s comment on his saffron attire, reports Hindi daily Jagran. Meerut police took to Twitter to inform that an indictment has been registered in the above case, in which the accused, Anas Qureshi has been arrested and sent to jail.

Kanti Prasad beaten to death in Meerut for objecting to Qureshi’s vile comments on his saffron attire

One Kanti Prasad, the committee vice-president and also the caretaker of a Shiv Temple located in Abdulapur market of Bhagwanpur village in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, who usually used to be clothed in saffron attire, had gone to pay the electricity bill in Ganganagar on June 13 (Monday). While returning, the accused, Anas Qureshi aka Janaleva crossed Kanti Prasad’s path near Global city. On seeing Kanti Prasad clad in a saffron robe with a saffron scarf around his neck, Qureshi mocked his attire and passed religiously hateful remarks, which irked Kanti Prasad.

When Kanti Prasad objected to his vile comments, Qureshi started beating up the priest in the middle of the road. Kanti Prasad somehow escaped from there. After reaching his village Prasad went to Qureshi’s house to apprise his family about the incident.

According to reports, Qureshi allegedly came from behind and started mercilessly beating up Kanti Prasad at his house. When Kanti Prasad’s family learnt about the incident they rushed to Qureshi’s house. After rescuing Kanti Prasad, his family members took him straight to the police station, to lodge a complaint against Qureshi.

On reaching the police station Kanti Prasad’s condition started deteriorating. Police called for an ambulance and immediately sent Kanti Prasad to the medical college nearby. Kanti Prasad succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Based on the complaint, Meerut police lodged an FIR against Qureshi. He was thereafter arrested and sent to jail.

This brutal murder comes close to the heels of the Palghar lynching incident, where two Hindu Sadhus and their driver was lynched by the Christian-converted tribals in Palghar, Maharashtra.

Palghar Mob Lynching incident

On 16th April 2020, two Sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj, and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgadewere were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Sadhu when a frenzied mob of more than 100 people attacked them. The Palghar police had stood there like mute spectators while the unruly mob lynched the Sadhus ruthlessly.

Later, it was also revealed that the killing of the Sadhus was intentional and it was done due to political reasons and it was also suspected that Christian missionaries backed by NCP, left parties were behind the lynching of two Hindu Sadhus.

Since then, there have been several incidents where Hindu Sadhus and temples have come under attack.

