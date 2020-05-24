Nearly a month after the horrific killing of two Sadhus and a driver in Palghar of Maharashtra, a similar shocking incident has been reported from the state after two Sadhus were mysteriously found dead in Nanded on Saturday night.

According to the reports, the bodies of the Sadhus were found in their ashram in Maharashtra’s Nanded late on Saturday night. The deceased sadhus have been identified as Balbrahmachari Shivacharya Maharaj guru, and Bhagwan Shinde, a disciple of Sadhu Shivacharya Maharaj.

Reportedly, dead bodies of both the seers have been found inside the ashram near the bathroom of the house.

Police suspect robbery

According to Maharashtra police, the accused had entered the mutt with an intention to steal. However, when objected, the accused strangled the seer and his accomplice to death with a charging cable.

According to Nanded Superintendent of Police Vijaykumar Magar, at least two unidentified persons had sneaked into the ashram on Saturday night and threw chilli powder in Shivacharya Maharaj’s eyes, blinding him.

The criminals looted Rs 69,000, his laptop and other valuables from the sadhu’s bedroom totalling around Rs 1.50 lakh, along with his car keys. As Shivacharya tried to grapple with them, they strangled him to death

After that, the accused tried to fled the scene in the car of Shivacharya Maharaj. However, the car hit the gate of the mutt alerting the people around, after which the killers escaped from the spot on a motorcycle, leaving behind the car. When ashram inmates came out hearing the sound of the car crash, they saw the criminals escaping. They found the bodies of the killed monks nearby.

The initial investigation has revealed that the suspects were regular visitors to the mutt and used to have meals and stay at the mutt sometimes.

Following the double murder, tension has gripped in the surrounding areas of the district. Reportedly, the seer was a well-known mahant of the district and had involved in the development work of the area for a long time.

As the matter is sensitive, police have formed five teams to probe the case. Vijaykumar Magar informed that they have identified the killer, and hope to arrest him soon.

The brutal murder of two Sadhus comes on the heels of Palghar lynching incident, where two Hindu Sadhus and their driver was lynched by the Christian-converted tribals in Palghar, Maharashtra.

Palghar Mob Lynching incident

On 16th April 2020, two Sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj, and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgadewere were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Sadhu.

At Gadakchinchale village, a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them. The villagers deemed them as thieves and started attacking them. The police claim that their team which had rushed to the spot to rescue the 70-year-old man also came under the attack of the violent mob.

But later videos emerged which completely debunked the claim of police, as it was seen that the sadhus were in the custody of the police, but the police personnel handed them over to the mob. The mob then proceeded them to beat them to death in front of the policemen.

Later, it was also revealed that the killing of the Sadhus was intentional and it was done due to political reasons and it was also suspected that Christian missionaries backed by NCP, left parties were behind the lynching of two Hindu Sadhus.