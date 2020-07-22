Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Meerut: Dilshad posed as Hindu to trap Priya who moved with her daughter to live with him, mother-child found murdered after his identity revealed

Meerut police have taken Dilshad into custody after it was suspected that the latter killed the mother-daughter duo.

OpIndia Staff

In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim man pretending to be a Hindu befriended a Hindu girl over Facebook. Both fell in love. The man lured her into marriage and the girl, Priya, who was divorced with a child, left with her two-year-old daughter to live with Amit Gurjar aka Dilshad in Meerut in 2013. After almost 5 years, Dilshad’s identity was revealed in front of Priya, after which their relationship became strained. The girl had in the past, also accused Dilshad of raping her.

Now, as per the Hindi daily, Live Hindustan, the mother-daughter went missing during the lockdown. Meerut police have taken Dilshad into custody after it was suspected that the latter has killed the mother-daughter duo. And later, the bodies of both the mother and the daughter were recovered from his house. The bodies were found buried in the house during the police investigation.

Dilshad, despite being married to someone else, had lied to Priya. Though being pestered innumerable times, this was probably the reason why Dilshad never took Priya to his house in the last first five years. He feared that his identity would be revealed.

According to the report, Priya who is originally from Ghaziabad, had in the past, lodged a rape complaint against Dilshad. According to Meerut SSP, Ajay Sahani, the case was later disposed of after the duo reached a mutual understanding. Dilshad had alleged that after Priya took back her complaint, she had started blackmailing him and had been extracting money from him since then. The SSP said that investigations are underway. Police teams have been sent to many relevant places to conduct inquiry and Sahani said he was hopeful that police would crack the case soon.

Priya’s friend Chanchal Choudhary, with whom she had been living after her divorce, said that she last spoke to Priya on March 28, 2020, after which her phone has been switched off. When Chanchal spoke to Dilshad, she was told that Priya had left and gone somewhere with her daughter. According to Chanchal, Priya and her daughter have been missing since March 28. She alleged that Dilshad had killed them and hidden their dead bodies somewhere.

According to the Live Hindustan report, on April 15, Chanchal Choudhary had lodged a police complaint against Dilshad in Partapur police station. The police, on June 2, forced Chanchal to take back her complaint. However, when Bajrang Dal activist Manish Lohia got to know about the incident, he apprised the Meerut SSP about the same, following which SSP Ajay Sahani started the investigation into the case and arrested Dilshad from his house in Meerut.

