Pakistani activist Rahat Austin shared a video on Tuesday where a Muslim man from Pakistan could be heard saying that he would carry out a suicide attack to destroy a Hindu Temple should one ever be built in the country. In the video, he can be heard swearing by Allah and the citizens of Kashmir that he would destroy the said Temple.

“I swear to Allah and Prophet of Islam that if any Hindu temple or worship place is build anywhere on this holy land of Pakistan. I swear that I will be the first to wear a suicide jacket & attack that temple”.

Everyone who use violence against Non-muslims is a Hero in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/CysKDbuC8N — Rahat Austin (@johnaustin47) July 14, 2020

In another video from Pakistan that had gone viral, a Muslim man could be heard saying that he has a message for his fellow Pakistanis. The camera then pans to the kids, one of who says, “Khan sahab, agar Islamabad mein mandir bana to yeh yaad rakhna, main un Hinduon ko chun chun ke marunga. Samajh gaye? Allah Hafiz. (Mr Imran Khan, if a temple is constructed in Islamabad, then remember, I will kill all Hindus one by one. Understand? Allah Hafiz.)”

Islamabad temple controversy

Islamists in Pakistan had recently opposed the construction of Shri Krishna temple in Islamabad, the country’s capital. A fatwa was also issued against its construction. Other than the fatwa, a petition was also filed in the Islamabad High Court against the construction of the temple. Later, the boundary wall which was constructed was demolished by an Islamist who has taken a vow that he will never let a Hindu temple be constructed there. Eventually, the Hindu Panchayat decided against constructing of the temple.