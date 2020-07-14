Tuesday, July 14, 2020
‘I swear by Kashmiri mothers and sisters that I will wear a suicide jacket to destroy a Temple built in Pakistan’: Pakistani man in viral video

Pakistani activist Rahat Austin shared a video on Tuesday where a Muslim man from Pakistan could be heard saying that he would carry out a suicide attack to destroy a Buddhist or a Hindu Temple should one ever be built in the country.

OpIndia Staff

Pakistani activist Rahat Austin shared a video on Tuesday where a Muslim man from Pakistan could be heard saying that he would carry out a suicide attack to destroy a Hindu Temple should one ever be built in the country. In the video, he can be heard swearing by Allah and the citizens of Kashmir that he would destroy the said Temple.

In the video, the Muslim man says, ‘I swear to Allah and Prophet of Islam that if any Hindu temple or worship place is build anywhere on this holy land of Pakistan. I swear by the Kashmiri mothers and sisters that I will be the first to wear a suicide jacket and attack that temple. I will try to ensure that the first attack to destroy the Temple is from me.’

In another video from Pakistan that had gone viral, a Muslim man could be heard saying that he has a message for his fellow Pakistanis. The camera then pans to the kids, one of who says, “Khan sahab, agar Islamabad mein mandir bana to yeh yaad rakhna, main un Hinduon ko chun chun ke marunga. Samajh gaye? Allah Hafiz. (Mr Imran Khan, if a temple is constructed in Islamabad, then remember, I will kill all Hindus one by one. Understand? Allah Hafiz.)”

Islamabad temple controversy

Islamists in Pakistan had recently opposed the construction of Shri Krishna temple in Islamabad, the country’s capital. A fatwa was also issued against its construction. Other than the fatwa, a petition was also filed in the Islamabad High Court against the construction of the temple. Later, the boundary wall which was constructed was demolished by an Islamist who has taken a vow that he will never let a Hindu temple be constructed there. Eventually, the Hindu Panchayat decided against constructing of the temple.

