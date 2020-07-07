The controversy over construction of temple in Islamabad took another turn on Tuesday after a video surfaced on social media where a young kid, about 5-6 year old, was seen spewing hate and giving death threats to Hindus. In a video shared by Twitter handle ‘Ex-Muslims of North America’, a Pakistani man is seen taking pride in the venom spewed by his really young sons.

Child expressing bigotry over construction of a Hindu temple in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/uX4LMo9CoX — Ex-Muslims of North America (@ExmuslimsOrg) July 6, 2020

In the video, one can see the man greets his ‘brothers and sister’ and tells them that his son has a message. The camera then pans to the kids, one of who says, “Khan sahab, agar Islamabad mein mandir bana to yeh yaad rakhna, main un Hinduon ko chun chun ke marunga. Samajh gaye? Allah Hafiz. (Mr Imran Khan, if a temple is constructed in Islamabad, then remember, I will kill all Hindus one by one. Understand? Allah Hafiz.)” The other, much younger kid next to him, too chimes in and endorses. The man identifying himself as the father of the kids then says, “See, now it is up to you.

Islamabad temple controversy

Islamists in Pakistan had recently opposed the construction of Shri Krishna temple in Islamabad, the country’s capital. A fatwa was also issued against its construction. Other than the fatwa, a petition was also filed in the Islamabad High Court against the construction of the temple. Later, the boundary wall which was constructed was demolished by an Islamist who has taken a vow that he will never let a Hindu temple be constructed there. Eventually, the Hindu Panchayat decided against constructing of the temple.