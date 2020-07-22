A day after a survey reported that on an average over 23.48 percent of the Delhi’s citizens, which is 43.6 lakh, had IgG antibodies indicating that many people may have already infected with coronavirus, NDTV’s star-anchor Ravish Kumar released a video to express his opinion on the survey.

In the show, Ravish Kumar, expressing his shock over the prospects of so many people in Delhi already being affected by the Chinese pandemic, also took a dig at the Modi government by claiming that the government was changing the goalposts every time it faced challenges in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Attacking the Modi government over the increasing number of coronavirus cases, Ravish Kumar claimed that the government was initially in its defence was stating that the doubling rate of coronavirus was severely low despite an increase in the number of the cases, but later changed its argument by putting forward the recovery rate of the coronavirus patients to indicate the pandemic was under control.

Continuing his rhetoric, Ravish Kumar, in his show, then claimed that the government again changed its goal post by highlighting the decrease in the number of the cases when recovery rate fell.

In a hurry to attack the Modi government, the star-anchor went on to make a major goof-up by misinterpreting the ‘mortality rate’ of the coronavirus cases to claim that the ‘fertility rate’ of the coronavirus patients was low. Perhaps, Ravish Kumar was not at all aware of the technicalities between the ‘fertility rate’ and the ‘mortality rate’.

Delhi sero-survey results

According to the newly published survey conducted by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) across Delhi, the prevalence of IgG antibodies is 23.48 percent, indicating that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic. The survey was conducted from 27 June 2020, to 10 July 2020.

Nearly six months into the epidemic, over 43 lakh people may have been affected in Delhi, which has several pockets of dense population. It is being said that the proactive efforts taken by the Modi government to prevent the spread of infection, including a prompt lockdown, effective containment and surveillance measures like contact tracing and tracking, addition to the citizen’s compliance to regulations has helped in limiting the spread.