Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Home News Reports NDTV India’s Ravish Kumar goofs up, talks about ‘fertility rate’ in coronavirus analysis. Watch...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

NDTV India’s Ravish Kumar goofs up, talks about ‘fertility rate’ in coronavirus analysis. Watch video

In the show, Ravish Kumar, expressing his shock over the prospects of so many people in Delhi already being affected the Chinese pandemic, also took a dig at the Modi government by claiming that the government was changing the goal posts every time it faced challenges in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Ravish Kumar (Source: Wirally)
9

A day after a survey reported that on an average over 23.48 percent of the Delhi’s citizens, which is 43.6 lakh, had IgG antibodies indicating that many people may have already infected with coronavirus, NDTV’s star-anchor Ravish Kumar released a video to express his opinion on the survey.

In the show, Ravish Kumar, expressing his shock over the prospects of so many people in Delhi already being affected by the Chinese pandemic, also took a dig at the Modi government by claiming that the government was changing the goalposts every time it faced challenges in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Attacking the Modi government over the increasing number of coronavirus cases, Ravish Kumar claimed that the government was initially in its defence was stating that the doubling rate of coronavirus was severely low despite an increase in the number of the cases, but later changed its argument by putting forward the recovery rate of the coronavirus patients to indicate the pandemic was under control.

Continuing his rhetoric, Ravish Kumar, in his show, then claimed that the government again changed its goal post by highlighting the decrease in the number of the cases when recovery rate fell.

In a hurry to attack the Modi government, the star-anchor went on to make a major goof-up by misinterpreting the ‘mortality rate’ of the coronavirus cases to claim that the ‘fertility rate’ of the coronavirus patients was low. Perhaps, Ravish Kumar was not at all aware of the technicalities between the ‘fertility rate’ and the ‘mortality rate’.

Delhi sero-survey results

According to the newly published survey conducted by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) across Delhi, the prevalence of IgG antibodies is 23.48 percent, indicating that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic. The survey was conducted from 27 June 2020, to 10 July 2020.

Nearly six months into the epidemic, over 43 lakh people may have been affected in Delhi, which has several pockets of dense population. It is being said that the proactive efforts taken by the Modi government to prevent the spread of infection, including a prompt lockdown, effective containment and surveillance measures like contact tracing and tracking, addition to the citizen’s compliance to regulations has helped in limiting the spread.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Opinions

Remember when after denying Lord Ram’s existence they said that only Congress PM will build Ram Mandir and BJP will never as they’ll ‘run...

Nirwa Mehta -
After years of waiting, the moment is here. When the process of building the grand Ram Mandir will begin in Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know family of Santosh Koli, whom Kejriwal paid tribute for ‘fighting ration mafia’ wants CBI to probe his role in her murder

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing doorstep delivery of ration for Delhi, paid tribute to AAP worker, late Santosh Koli, who died after she was fatally injured in a road accident on 7th August 2013.
Read more

20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi’s family hoped against hope that their son would return home this Rakshabandhan, but he never would

Specials आशीष नौटियाल -
20-year-old Dilbar Negi's old parents, who hailed from in a small town, Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, are still waiting for their son to return home.

Chetan Bhagat accuses Vidhu Vinod Chopra of bullying him to an extent where he contemplated suicide

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Bhagat, writer, and Anupama Chopra, film critic got into an ugly spat on Tuesday on Twitter where Bhagat alleged that Chopra's husband, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra bullied him so much that he contemplated suicide.

Sharjeel Imam tests coronavirus positive, may delay police’s exercise to bring him back to Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam will be kept in Guwahati till he recovers from coronavirus.

Dear liberal media, please promise to be respectful no matter how Covaxin trial goes

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
As India begins human trials of coronavirus, the liberal media needs to learn its lessons from its own conduct on how to be respectful, should we not succeed at first go.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

After Kangana Ranaut accuses Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, entire Bhatt family posts cryptic messages on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana had accused Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, claiming that he had thrown a footwear at her and had yelled at her angrily when she had rejected a role.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Social Media

‘Names of my children were written in Mosques as targets to be killed’: Kashmiri Hindu woman demands apology from Barkha Dutt for justifying genocide

OpIndia Staff -
The Kashmiri Pandit woman, a victim of the exodus, stated that the names of her young sons was written in a local Mosque as targets for killing.
Read more
Media

The Indian Newsroom: Book by former NDTV employee exposes the strange nexus between NDTV and Congress

OpIndia Staff -
Bhushan has detailed in his book that NDTV had formed a dedicated team and run a long and elaborate campaign 'exposing' Natwar Singh's alleged corruption with the sole aim to remove him from the cabinet. But strangely, the successful campaign finds no mention in the organisation's 'untold stories'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

NDTV India’s Ravish Kumar goofs up, talks about ‘fertility rate’ in coronavirus analysis. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV India journalist Ravish Kumar confuses between 'mortality rate' and 'fertility rape' in his Coronavirus analysis on TV
Read more
Opinions

Remember when after denying Lord Ram’s existence they said that only Congress PM will build Ram Mandir and BJP will never as they’ll ‘run...

Nirwa Mehta -
After years of waiting, the moment is here. When the process of building the grand Ram Mandir will begin in Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

As deadline approaches, Priyanka Gandhi ready to vacate Lutyen’s bungalow, will shift to Gurugram temporarily

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi not to move her base to UP as speculated, will live in Gurugram for few months before shifting back to Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Journalist’s murder in Ghaziabad: Main accused Shanoor Mansuri arrested with weapon and bullets, errant cops suspended

OpIndia Staff -
Shahnoor Mansuri, the main accused in UP journalist murder case arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Teenage Afghan girl picks up father’s AK-47, kills Taliban terrorists who had murdered her parents

OpIndia Staff -
Teenage Qamar Gul watched the Taliban terrorists kill her parents and picked up her father's AK-47. She reportedly killed two terrorists and injured several others.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Journalist Vikram Joshi’s family names one Kamal-ud-din’s son as the main culprit, says won’t take body till he’s arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Joshi's nephew has stated that Kamal-ud-din's son was the one who was harassing his sister with a group of other miscreants and he had shot and killed his uncle.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know family of Santosh Koli, whom Kejriwal paid tribute for ‘fighting ration mafia’ wants CBI to probe his role in her murder

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing doorstep delivery of ration for Delhi, paid tribute to AAP worker, late Santosh Koli, who died after she was fatally injured in a road accident on 7th August 2013.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Madarsa teacher arrested for raping minor daughter for two years with 6 other men, was on bail from earlier POCSO charges

OpIndia Staff -
The Nileshwaram police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man, a madarsa teacher, for sexually abusing his 16-year-old daughter repeatedly over the past two years.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Specials

20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi’s family hoped against hope that their son would return home this Rakshabandhan, but he never would

आशीष नौटियाल -
20-year-old Dilbar Negi's old parents, who hailed from in a small town, Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, are still waiting for their son to return home.
Read more

Connect with us

237,082FansLike
412,787FollowersFollow
279,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com