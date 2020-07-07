Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Home Editor's picks SC tears into lawyer for approaching apex court accusing it of biased in listing...
Editor's picksLawMediaNews Reports
Updated:

SC tears into lawyer for approaching apex court accusing it of biased in listing Arnab Goswami case for urgent hearing: Here is what transpired

The matter regarding Arnab Goswami was pertaining to "liberty and freedom of media" and was listed urgently in view of the" order of competent authority", said the Supreme Court while pulling up lawyer Reepal Kansal for raising “baseless and reckless allegations” against the court’s Registry.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
4

The matter regarding Arnab Goswami was pertaining to “liberty and freedom of media” and was listed urgently in view of the “order of competent authority”, said the Supreme Court while pulling up lawyer Reepal Kansal for raising “baseless and reckless allegations” against the court’s Registry.

“During such a hard time, it was not expected of the petitioner who is an officer of this Court, to file such a petition to demoralize the Registry of this Court instead of recognizing the task undertaken by them even during pandemic and lockdown period,” the bench of Justices Arun Mishra and S Abdul Nazeer said imposing a “token” fine of Rs 100 on the lawyer.

Advocate approached SC accusing the Apex court of bias in the listing of cases by the registry officials

Advocate Reepal Kansal had approached the apex court accusing bias in the listing of cases by the registry officials. He had claimed that preference is given to cases filed by influential lawyers or petitioners, law firms, etc and pointed to three recent petitions filed by him which he said were listed late.

Kansal had said to the court that while his petition was listed late, a plea by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was given urgent hearing. 

Tearing into the lawyer for his “baseless and reckless” allegations, the SC pointed out that there were defects in all the three case filed by him. Goswami’s matter “pertained to liberty and freedom of media” the apex court maintained, furthering: “We see, in general, it has become a widespread practice to blame the Registry for no good reasons.”

It is pertinent to note here that the Supreme Court lawyer, Prashant Bhushan had also lamented over the urgency of SC to give an urgent hearing to the petition filed by Arnab Goswami and accused the apex court of giving special treatment to the Republic TV chief.

Almost ignoring how the SC had scheduled to hear a plea filed by himself against an FIR within hours of filing the petition, the controversial lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who has a history of propagating fake news, in his tweet claimed that the lightning speed with which Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami’s petition was listed and heard by the apex court was nothing but madness. 

Last month, SC granted protection of 3 weeks to Arnab Goswami and stayed FIRs filed by Congress party

Last month, the Supreme Court had granted three-week interim protection to the Republic TV editor-in-chief against multiple FIRs filed against him by the Congress party in various states. The Apex court also directed to merged all FIRs into one which will be investigated in Mumbai, where the Republic TV Editor-In-Chief is based, and stayed all the FIRs till further orders. The petition filed by Arnab Goswami multiple FIRs had been lodged against him in several states, most of which are Congress-ruled.

Ordering that no coercive action can be taken against Goswami during the three weeks interim period, the apex court had also directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to provide security to Arnab Goswami and Republic TV. 

Vendetta against Arnab Goswami

Harish Salve, while presenting Arnab Goswami’s case in SC had said that hat it was a case where one political party was targeting a journalist, adding that all the complainants are members of one political party which has a problem with the central government, and ‘they want to teach this journalist a lesson’. 

Mumbai Police questioned the journalist for over 12 hours

On April 27, 2020, Arnab Goswami was questioned by Mumbai Police for over 12 hours for questioning Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar Sadhu lynching. He was questioned after the Congress party filed more than 150 FIRs against him in various states of the country. The Supreme Court had merged all the FIRs into one and transferred to Mumbai. A week later, a fresh FIR was filed by Raza Academy.

Bombay High Court stayed FIR against Arnab Goswami

Last week, in a big victory for the journalist, the Bombay High Court had stayed the FIRs filed against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami by the Mumbai Police. The Court observed that Mumbai Police had failed to demonstrate any prima facie case against him. The Bombay High Court has ordered that no coercive actions be taken against the journalist. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Law

SC tears into lawyer for approaching apex court accusing it of biased in listing Arnab Goswami case for urgent hearing: Here is what transpired

OpIndia Staff -
The SC had granted three-week interim protection to the Arnab Goswami against multiple FIRs filed against him by the Congress
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more

How Mumbai’s long-awaited dream of IFSC status is nowhere near complete and Gandhinagar secured IFSC status

Opinions Guest Author -
Manmohan Singh announced in 2004 that Mumbai would be turned into Shasnghai. However, that did not happen.

Pakistan: After destroying under construction walls, radical Islamists recite Azan at proposed Hindu temple site

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The plot was allocated by the Islamabad city development authority to the local Hindu community to build a temple, the first Hindu temple in the Pakistani capital city.

After India banned them over privacy concerns, TikTok claims it will pull out of Hong Kong due to ‘new Chinese law’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
TikTok has claimed it will pull out of Hong Kong as sharing user data is against its policy.

“I will kill all Hindus”: Pakistani man makes his kid display bigotry in all glory over construction of temple in Islamabad. Watch video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The temple in Islamabad has been a bone of contention for the Islamists in Pakistan.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more
News Reports

UK, UAE, EU, and Malaysia start crackdown on Pakistan’s official carrier PIA after report that 30% of Pakistani pilots have fake licenses

OpIndia Staff -
Several countries have started disallowing PIA flights after Pakistan aviation minister revealed that 30% of Pakistani pilots had fake licenses
Read more
Opinions

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.
Read more
News Reports

After Coronavirus pandemic and swine flu, a city in China now issues warning for bubonic plague

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, China's Xinhua news had reported two confirmed patients of bubonic plaque in Khovd province of Western Mongolia.
Read more
News Reports

“I will kill all Hindus”: Pakistani man makes his kid display bigotry in all glory over construction of temple in Islamabad. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The temple in Islamabad has been a bone of contention for the Islamists in Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Shahid Afridi makes another controversial statement, says Indian cricket team used to ask forgiveness from Pakistan team after getting badly defeated

OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Afridi has claimed that Indian Cricket Team used to ask for forgiveness during India-Pakistan matches
Read more

Latest News

Law

SC tears into lawyer for approaching apex court accusing it of biased in listing Arnab Goswami case for urgent hearing: Here is what transpired

OpIndia Staff -
The SC had granted three-week interim protection to the Arnab Goswami against multiple FIRs filed against him by the Congress
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Media

Vinod Dua cites OpIndia case to plead for quashing of FIRs, Court says cases different, IO instructed to submit investigation details in a week

OpIndia Staff -
In the last hearing, the SC had granted Vinod Dua interim protection from arrest till July 6.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots: Funds received from the UK, Oman and UAE in January, Police continues to probe foreign funding link

OpIndia Staff -
Sleuths of Delhi Police have made a major revelation about the alleged foreign funding into the violent anti-Hindu riots that rocked the national capital in the last week of February
Read more
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie ‘Dil Bechara’ set to release online, trailer breaks Avengers’ record on YouTube

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' is releasing on 24th July on Disney+Hotstar, the trailer has broken records with 5.1 million likes on YouTube.
Read more
Opinions

How Mumbai’s long-awaited dream of IFSC status is nowhere near complete and Gandhinagar secured IFSC status

Guest Author -
Manmohan Singh announced in 2004 that Mumbai would be turned into Shasnghai. However, that did not happen.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: After destroying under construction walls, radical Islamists recite Azan at proposed Hindu temple site

OpIndia Staff -
The plot was allocated by the Islamabad city development authority to the local Hindu community to build a temple, the first Hindu temple in the Pakistani capital city.
Read more
News Reports

After praising India’s TikTok ban, Mike Pompeo says the USA may also ban Chinese social media apps

OpIndia Staff -
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that his country is also exploring options to ban Chinese apps, including TikTok that threat data security.
Read more
News Reports

PoK: Protests held against Pakistani govt and China over illegal dam construction on Neelum and Jhelum rivers

OpIndia Staff -
Protests held in Pakistan occupied Kashmir against illegal dam constructions over Neelum and Jhelum rivers.
Read more
News Reports

Gold smuggling scandal rocks Kerala, CMO’s links with main accused Swapna Suresh under scrutiny

OpIndia Staff -
30 kg of smuggled gold inside baggage marked for UAE Consulate seized in Kerala. CMO's involvement with main accused Swapna Suresh alleged.
Read more

Connect with us

235,001FansLike
399,880FollowersFollow
270,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com