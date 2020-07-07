Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie ‘Dil Bechara’ set to release online, trailer breaks Avengers’ record on YouTube

Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood movie 'The Fault In Our Stars', based on the novel of the same name by John Green.

OpIndia Staff

Sushant Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara's trailer breaks YouTube records
The poster of The Fault in Our Stars (L), Dil Bechara (R), image via Twitter and Koimoi
115

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie ‘Dil Bechara’ was released on 6th July on Fox Star Hindi channel on Youtube. By this time it has almost crossed 23 million views. The trailer broke Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame records for the most liked trailers. Standing tall with 5.1 million likes in just 24 hours, it has become topic-for-the-hour.

What is the movie all about?

“Ek the raja, ek thi rani, dono mar gaye khatam khanai… par, aisi kahaniyan kisi ko achchi nahi lagti…”

It is the official remake of Hollywood romantic drama “The Fault In Our Stars” that was released in 2014. It is based on John Green’s bestselling young adult novel by the same name. It is based on the story of two teens who met at a cancer support group and fall in love. Sanjana Sanghi is playing the role of Kizie Basu, who is fighting with terminal cancel. She struggles to get romantically involved with Manny, played by Sushant Singh Rajput.

With more than 5.1 million likes, the trailor has broke several records on YouTube

In the whole movie, they will embark on a sad-and-sweet journey to live life to the fullest before fate takes them apart. Saif Ali Khan is playing a cameo in the movie. AR Rahman has composed the music while lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the songs. Music-wise, it is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2020. The 2014 Hollywood movie starring Shailene Woodly was well-received, and it did over 307 million USD worth business at the box office across the globe.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie

Though Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies will always stay around, thanks to OTT platforms and digital technology, Dil Bechara is the last chance for his fans to embrace his excellence on the silver screen. Rajput, who committed suicide in June, has been a topic of controversies and discussions from the day of his death. Many celebrities from the film and music industry exposed the problems faced by struggling actors and even established celebrities. Nepotism, favoritism, ego and jealousy are the ugly side of Bollywood that allegedly took the life of a young actor.

Previously named ‘Kizie Aur Manny,’ ‘Dil Bechara,’ was supposed to be released on 29th November 2019, but it was postponed multiple times. In March, its release date was postponed again due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Finally, it was decided to release the movie online on Disney+Hostar on July 24. The trailer is currently trending at #1 on YouTube.

