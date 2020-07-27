On Sunday, Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister, Maharashtra, said that Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt would be summoned for questioning in connection to the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. On Monday, hours before the interrogation, Mahesh Bhatt has posted a cryptic tweet saying, “We are here for a blink of an eye. Pride dissolves in the presence of death. May we accept our mortality. This too shall pass.”

We are here for a blink of an eye. Pride dissolves in the presence of death. May we accept our mortality. This too shall pass. pic.twitter.com/wUqeG94l1I — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) July 27, 2020

Mahesh Bhatt and his family have been accused of nepotism and ganging up on actors without godfathers. His arrogance and borderline predator attitude have been the topic of discussion in the last few days. During an interview on Republic TV, actor Kangana Ranaut accused him of abusive behaviour. Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Soni Razdan posted cryptic messages on their social media profiles after the claims made by Ranaut.

Bhatt has been in the news for many wrong reasons ranging from supporting Zakir Naik to causing problems in the lives of struggling actors. Along with Mahesh Bhatt, several other Bollywood celebrities, film critics, producers etc. have been summoned by the police including Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and more.

Since Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide, people have raised voice against ‘film mafia’ and nepotism in the industry. Sonu Nigam, Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Shorey and many others have come forward to support the narrative against nepotism.