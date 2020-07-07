Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Updated:

‘You work to protect Islamist terrorists, you’re anti-Hindu and anti-India’: Read Kapil Mishra’s response to The Quint

The Quint wanted to cover a statement by Mishra over the allegations of his involvement in the February 2020 Delhi riots. Mishra, however, was not in a mood to oblige.

OpIndia Staff

Kapil Mishra says The Quint reportage is far from truth, accuses it of being anti-Hindu and anti-India
BJP leader Kapil Mishra responding to a question from The Quint journalist on Delhi riots said that a journalist from ‘The Quint’ who was looking for a response for the allegations made against him. In a tweet, Mishra posted two screenshots of the question the journalist asked and his reply.

The Quint wanted to cover a statement by Mishra over the allegations of his involvement in the February 2020 Delhi riots. Mishra, however, was not in a mood to oblige.

Responding to the journalist, he said that in his personal opinion Quint is anti-India and anti-Hindu and biased against the truth. “I have strong reasons to believe that Quint is working to protect Islamic Terrorists, especially in Delhi Riots Case – where Islamic Terrorists were funded by criminals like Zakir Naik. Your false and fabricated stories are useless,” he said, adding that he has strong faith in Lord Ram and he believes in truth.

The Quint’s complicated relationship with facts

In June this year, The Quint, in a report Head Constable Ratan Lal’s murder, tried to exonerate the AIMIM leader who was named in the charge sheet. The Quint had insinuated that AIMIM leader DS Bindra, who is accused of inciting a mob for violence, was named in charge sheet only because he set up a langar to feed the protestors and hence, he is being called an instigator. In the entire article, The Quint carefully quoted only statements that pointed towards Bindra’s role in setting up the tent for protests, langar for meals etc. Certain other aspects that were conspicuously missed by The Quint point towards the fact that the publication was trying its best to shield Bindra.

Similarly, The Quint recently compared the crackdown on anti-CAA rioters in India with the police brutality in US during the Black Lives Matter protests which turned violent. The Quint even incited its readers to replicate the violent US protests in India. Amid coronavirus outbreak in March, The Quint transformed an engineer into a ‘doctor’ and spread fake news that India was already in middle of community transmission of coronavirus.

