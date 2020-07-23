The body of a balayogi sadhu in Veer Baba temple premises in Sultanpur village in UP was found hanging from a tree, causing tension in the area. The deceased saint has been identified as 22-year-old Balayogi Satyendra Anand Saraswati Maharaj Naga Baba.

After getting information about the unnatural death, police have taken the body in custody and sent it for post mortem. After the Hindu saint’s body was found hanging from a tree in the temple premises, locals have alleged that it is a case of murder. They have alleged that he was killed first, after which his body was hanged from the tree to make it look like suicide. The police have started an investigation to find out whether it is a case of murder or suicide.

According to reports, Anand Saraswati had come to Sultanpur from Himachal Pradesh, and was living in the Veer Baba Mandir in Chhatauna village under Chanda police station for last several years. After the news of his death spread on Thursday, a large number of crowd gathered at the temple.

The police said that they will be able to tell whether it was suicide or murder only after the probe is complete and the post mortem report becomes available.