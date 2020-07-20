Monday, July 20, 2020
Kanpur Encounter: One more aide of Vikas Dubey and his partner arrested, may reveal black money secrets

It is believed that Jay and Dubey knew each other from the last eight years. Vajpayee used to work at a printing press where Dubey befriended him.

Jai Vajpayee
Kanpur Police have arrested Jai Vajpayee, aide of Vikas Dubey (Image: OneIndia)
7

The police have arrested Jaykant Vajpayee alias Jay Vajpayee and his partner Prashant Shukla on Sunday night. Vajpayee is a close aide of Vikas Dubey and was involved in the Kanpur shootout case. Police believe that Jay Vajpayee used to maintain accounts of Vikas Dubey’s money. His arrest may reveal the details about Dubey’s black money secrets. Police alleged that Prashant Shukla was also involved in the murder of eight policemen. Both of them were called by Dubey on 2nd July to reach Bikaru Village where the incident happened.

Kanpur police said that they came to know that Vajpayee gave Dubey around two lakh rupees and 25 revolver cartridges on 2nd July. He also arranged luxury vehicles to transport Dubey and his gang to a safe place after they killed the policemen. However, the police acted swiftly, and they could not use the vehicles as per plan. Some of those vehicles were recovered later by the police during the search.

Who is Jay Vajpayee

It is believed that Jay and Dubey knew each other from the last eight years. Vajpayee used to work at a printing press where he earned Rs 3500 a month. Dubey met him at the printing press and became friends with him. Later, both of them started buying and selling disputed properties. Vajpayee reportedly helped Dubey circulating his black money in various businesses, including real estate and giving money on interest. He earned in millions while working with Dubey. Currently, he owns a pet shop in a posh mall that is believed to be one of the most expensive pet showrooms in the city. According to police, Vajpayee has a lot of property in Lucknow and Kanpur.

Dubey’s properties under ED’s scanner

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently investigating the web of Dubey’s properties in across states. The department is also looking into the properties bought under different names, including that of Jay Vajpayee. According to the sources, there might be more than two dozen plots and houses in Kanpur, Uttrakhand, Noida and Mumbai owned by Vajpayee. It is believed that Jay also has two properties, worth 25 crores in Dubai and Bangkok. He was believed to be involved in money laundering for an industrialist in Kanpur as well.

The Kanpur Encounter

On the night of 2nd and 3rd July, three-team of UP police went to Bikaru village to arrest Vikas Dubey. He got a tip-off about the raid and planned an ambush on the police teams. He and his gang members killed eight policemen and injured several. CO Devendra Mishra, who was leading the operation, was among the eight officers who died in the attack. Dubey was arrested in Ujjain a few days later. The police vehicle met with an accident in which he was being brought back to Kanpur. He tried to escape and fired a few shots at the policemen while escaping. Police retaliated and shot him dead in an encounter.

