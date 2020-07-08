Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Home Social Media Only Muslims go to heaven, Ravish Kumar-like non-Muslims can only hope for a mild...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Only Muslims go to heaven, Ravish Kumar-like non-Muslims can only hope for a mild level of hell: Dr Zakir Naik explains

Regarding Ravish, Naik says that 'Mushirks' or infidels like him, if they are doing good deeds, may get earthly rewards like fame and praise in this world. But once they die, since the gates of heaven are closed for them, they will end up only in hell.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Ravish Kumar cannot go to heaven as long as he remains a 'Mushirk', says Zakir Naik
Zakir Naik (L) and Ravish Kumar (R)
99

Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik has declared that despite his noble efforts of “taking the side of Muslims” and “showing the ugly face of oppressors”, NDTV’s star journalist Ravish Kumar will not find a place in the ‘Jannah’ or Muslim heaven.

Recently, the radical Islamist and terrorist influencer Zakir Naik, who has been hiding away in Malaysia after fleeing from the country, has declared that even ‘good non-Muslims like Ravish Kumar’ will not get to go to ‘Jannah’ after their death as they are still non-Muslims who are doing the crime of ‘Shirk’, meaning idolatry.

On a YouTube video uploaded on June 27, radical Islamist Zakir Naik was seen interacting with his followers and taking various questions from them to explain certain Islamic concepts. In the video titled, “Dr Zakir Naik on the fate of Ravish Kumar who stands for Muslims & Righteous Non-Muslims”, he explained how Ravish Kumar and other ‘good non-Muslims’ did not deserve the Muslim heaven or ‘Jannah’.

Furkan, one of the followers of Zakir Naik posed a question to Naik asking what would happen to good non-Muslims in the country like Ravish Kumar etc, who, according to Furkan, not only speak the truth and take the side of Muslims but also show the truth of oppressors. The part comes in the video at 15.39 minutes.

“It is not just him, there are many others from different professions who are like him. What will Allah do to him if they do not die as Muslims as they do not deserve equal punishment like other ‘bigger wrongdoers’,” asked Furkan to Zakir Naik.

Responding to his follower’s question, Zakir Naik, recalling all his knowledge on Islam, replied with a big ‘No’.

No heaven for non-Muslims

Explaining the rationale behind the concept, Naik elaborated how there is a hierarchy within the ‘Jannah’ (the paradise garden) and all those Muslims who go to ‘Jannah’ will not be on the same level. Similarly, the hell has different levels too.

Explaining further, Naik said that whatever the ‘good deeds’ people like Ravish Kumar may do for the benefit of Muslims, since they have not converted to Islam, they will still go to hell because the crime of ‘shirk’ (heresy, idol worship) is bigger than any other crime.

Naik effectively says that irrespective of their ‘good non-Muslim’ certificate, non-Muslims will still end up in hell, maybe a milder version of hell due to whatever they have done, but hell it will be. He adds that the worst kind of non-Muslims, like Hitler and an ‘unnamed person from India’ will get the worst kind of hell.

Naik, however, does not explain what ‘mild’ levels of hell means. Maybe sinners only get Tawa-fried and are spared from deep-frying in huge kadahis on those levels.

Islam is the ‘passing marks’, the minimum requirement for heaven

Naik explains in the video that all the so-called good deeds of ‘honesty’, charity, etc are worth just 5 marks or 10 marks in the exam for heaven and they don’t mean much. The 5-10 marks do not ensure qualifying marks. He asserts that only embracing Islam can ensure the passing marks. The Muslims who add the virtues of honesty and charity will get additional benefits, but any person, who is a non-Muslim, can only go to hell.

Regarding Ravish, Naik says that ‘Mushirks’ or infidels like him, if they are doing good deeds, may get earthly rewards like fame and praise in this world. But once they die, since the gates of heaven are closed for them, they will end up only in hell.

Naik ends the session by praying that may people like Ravish get Allah’s message and embrace Islam. So, as per Zakir Naik, no hoors for Ravish Kumar. He can go to hell.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsZakir Naik video, Ravish Kumar video, Ravish Kumar fake news

Trending now

Social Media

Only Muslims go to heaven, Ravish Kumar-like non-Muslims can only hope for a mild level of hell: Dr Zakir Naik explains

OpIndia Staff -
Naik said that virtues like honesty and charity cannot ensure qualifying marks for heaven or Jannah. Only Muslims can go to heaven and non-Muslims will go to hell by default, he says.
Read more
News Reports

No, Indian PUBG user did not make Chinese player say ‘Hindustan Zindabad’, Times Network’s website fell for satire

OpIndia Staff -
Times group's MensXP falls for satire, believes that Indian PUBG user made Chinese player say 'Hindistan Zindabad'
Read more

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.

Delhi HC lifts gag order against media and victims in #MeToo sexual harassment cases against Newslaundry investor Mahesh Murthy

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lifting gag order in sexual harassment cases against Mahesh Murthy, Delhi HC said that defendants have freedom of speech

Maharashtra: Chief Minister sits at home while Leader of Opposition tours the state extensively amid coronavirus outbreak

Politics Guest Author -
Despite being most affected state in the coronavirus pandemic, CM Uddhav Thackeray has hardly been on the ground taking control of situation.

The Cabal Strategizes: Tahir Hussain behind Delhi Riots

Opinions Guest Author -
Tahir Hussain was the one to put the money to sinister use by mobilizing Delhi Riots in February 2020

Recently Popular

News Reports

Australian surfer Carmen Greentree abducted and raped for 2 months in a houseboat in Kashmir in 2004, pressurised to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Carmen Greentree has penned a book titled "A Dangerous Pursuit of Happiness" narrating her abduction and rape in Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

“I will kill all Hindus”: Pakistani man makes his kid display bigotry in all glory over construction of temple in Islamabad. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The temple in Islamabad has been a bone of contention for the Islamists in Pakistan.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Politics

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.
Read more
Opinions

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.
Read more
News Reports

Gold smuggling scandal rocks Kerala, CMO’s links with main accused Swapna Suresh under scrutiny

OpIndia Staff -
30 kg of smuggled gold inside baggage marked for UAE Consulate seized in Kerala. CMO's involvement with main accused Swapna Suresh alleged.
Read more

Latest News

Social Media

Only Muslims go to heaven, Ravish Kumar-like non-Muslims can only hope for a mild level of hell: Dr Zakir Naik explains

OpIndia Staff -
Naik said that virtues like honesty and charity cannot ensure qualifying marks for heaven or Jannah. Only Muslims can go to heaven and non-Muslims will go to hell by default, he says.
Read more
News Reports

Muslims hurled abuses and casteist slurs, attacked us with sharp weapons: Mahadalits in Begusarai

OpIndia Staff -
Victim Shankar Paswan claimed that members of Muslim community addressed Mahadalits with casteist slurs before attacking them with weapons
Read more
Opinions

Viśiṣṭvividhīkaran: Sanatan Dharma and Qualified Diversification

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Sanatan Dharma has been a coming together of Diversification and paths to the Truth, with various sects and traditions over the millennia
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file a review petition against the death sentence

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav has rejected the option to file a review petition against death sentence and has preferred to follow up on his mercy petition.
Read more
News Reports

Expansionism was Ravana’s undoing: Uttarakhand minister sends a copy of Ramayana to Chinese Premier Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
Gifting a copy of Ramayana, Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to draw wisdom from Ravana's defeat in the epic and put his resources to a better use.
Read more
News Reports

No, Indian PUBG user did not make Chinese player say ‘Hindustan Zindabad’, Times Network’s website fell for satire

OpIndia Staff -
Times group's MensXP falls for satire, believes that Indian PUBG user made Chinese player say 'Hindistan Zindabad'
Read more
Crime

Bhopal: 55-year-old Sabir Ali enters dairy farm and rapes a cow, arrested after CCTV footage revealed crime

OpIndia Staff -
Incidentally, the CCTV camera in the dairy farm captured the ghoulish incident, where the accused had stealthily entered and brutalised the animal.
Read more
News Reports

People in South Asia, esp Bangladesh, at greater risk of Coronavirus as they have DNA that was the result of ancient humans having sex...

OpIndia Staff -
A particular genome segment spannig six genes on Chromosome 3, inherited from Neanderthals, may be behind an aggravated response to coronavirus infection, some scientists have stated.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Body of Muslim coronavirus victim cremated by Hindu family, body of Hindu given to Muslim family for burial

OpIndia Staff -
Just before burial of Coronavirus victim, the Muslim family learnt that it was body of a Hindu person given to them by the hospital
Read more
Politics

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.
Read more

Connect with us

235,141FansLike
400,941FollowersFollow
271,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com