Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Fact Check: Did the govt of India pay for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan or temple construction?

The government of India was the first donor after the formation of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust. The Union government of India had donated Rs 1 (one rupee only) just after forming the Trust.

OpIndia Staff
The Ram Mandir trust has clarified about the expenses of the temple construction and Bhoomi Pujan
There were rumours that government of India will spend tax payer's money for Bhoomi Pujan, temple construction at Ayodhya
1

Since the Supreme Court of India passed the judgment in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman and allowed construction of Ram Mandir ending the decades-long land dispute in Ayodhya, there have been many rumours floating around the money to be used in the construction of Ram Mandir.

Around Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on 5th August 2020, some elements who are against the construction of Ram Mandir alleged that the government of India is spending taxpayers money on Bhoomi Pujan and Ram Mandir construction.

Is government spending money on Bhoomi Pujan or Ram Mandir?

OpIndia contacted Champat Rai, Spokesperson, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust in the matter. When we asked about who paid for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, he said that the trust will bear the expenses for the ceremony. However, they have not received the bills yet, but as soon as they get the bills from the suppliers, they will initiate the payment process.

On the question of opposition leaders like Owaisi raising questions on the construction of Ram Mandir or Bhoomi Pujan and comparing it to Iftar Parties organized by state governments, Champat Rai refused to comment and said he is not interested in political statements. He added that they could say whatever they want. It does not matter to him.

Money donated by Government of India for Ram Mandir construction

The Indian Government indeed donated money for the construction of Ram Mandir. The first donation of Re.1 (one rupee) made to the Ram Mandir Trust was made by the Union government after Trust’s formation. After the first donation, no money was donated by the union government for the construction.

Money donated by Yogi Adityanath for the construction of Ram Mandir

In March 2020, Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh had donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of Ram Mandir. However, the funds were donated from his own savings and not from UP government’s funds. A cheque that he presented to the Ram Mandir Trust was shared widely on social media.

The cost of the Prime Minister’s visit and security

The security of the Prime Minister is the responsibility of the union government. The Union government finances the Special Protection Group that specifically takes care of the protection of the Prime Minister of India. If the Prime Minister is visiting any event for any reason, the SPG works with the local security agencies to ensure PM’s security.

Did Government of India pay for Bhoomi Pujan or Ram Mandir construction?

Our team found out that other than the Rs 1 paid initially to the Trust at the time of its formation, the Union government has not spent a single penny on Bhoomi Pujan or Ram Mandir construction. The claims made by netizens are fake. Ram Mandir Trust is collecting money from Hindu devotees across the world via donations. You can learn how to make a contribution here. The Trust has also requested devotees to donate copper strips for the construction.

The government had made all donations to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust exempt from Income Tax for the 2020-21 financial year under section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

