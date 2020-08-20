Thursday, August 20, 2020
Home News Reports Construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya begins, the Mandir trust requests devotees to donate...
News Reports
Updated:

Construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya begins, the Mandir trust requests devotees to donate copper

Engineers from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee, IIT Madras along with L&T are now testing the soil at the mandir site.

OpIndia Staff
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust informed that the construction of Ram Mandir has begun (courtesy: ThePrint)
72

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust set up for the construction and management of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir has taken to Twitter to inform that the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir, Bhoomi Pujan of which was successfully performed by PM Narendra Modi on August 5, has commenced. It said that engineers from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee, IIT Madras along with L&T are now testing the soil at the mandir site.

It informed that the construction of the Mandir, which will be done adhering to India’s ancient and traditional construction techniques, is expected to be completed in the next 36-40 months.

It said that the construction will be done in a way to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities. Iron won’t be used in the construction of the Mandir, informed the trust overlooking the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Mandir Trust asks devotees to donate copper

The trust has asked devotees across India to donate copper wires and 2″ copper rods for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust, addressing a press conference on August 19 said that the temple would be constructed in such a way that it would stand for at least 1,000 years.

- Advertisement -

“Copper strips have the ability to stay safe even during an earthquake. To begin with, we need (around) 10,000 such strips – at least 18 inches long, 3 mm in depth, 30 mm wide. We will ask the community to send these strips; names of their villages, temples, or mohallas can be carved on them. This will be evidence of the country’s contribution,” Champat Rai said.

Rai furthered that the donated copper is expected to give the temple more durability.

“The stone that will be used in the construction will be such that air, sun and water decay will not happen for at least 1,000 years. The construction company L&T has got the best people; IIT Chennai has been consulted for testing the strength of the soil, and the Central Building Research Institute will make sure the building is earthquake-resistant,” Rai told reporters in New Delhi Wednesday.

He added that the Ram Mandir will be constructed using only stone, and no iron at all. “Mandir will be made of stone and plain concreting will be done. Drawings are still being finalised and so are the carvings,” informed the general secretary of the trust.

Carved stones ready for the Mandir

Even though the construction of the Ram Mandir is starting now, preparation for the same has been going o for the same for the last three decades. At the Ram Mandir Karyashala (workshop) in Ayodhya run by VHP, stones for the Mandir are being carved by artisans for the last 30 years, which began shortly after the Silanyash of the Mandir was done in 1989.

Stones brought in Rajasthan have been used to carve various parts of the Mandir. According to people working in the Karyashala, stones for the first floor is ready, and the work on the rest is going on. As the plan for the temple has been changed to make it bigger than initially planed, more stones will be required.

Apart from carved stones, the Karyashala is also filled with almost several lakhs of bricks donated by devotees over the last 3 decades.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

Nagpur Riots of 1923: How it played in Dr K.B Hedgewar’s life and lead to the formation of RSS

Nivan Sadh -
The incident of 1923 made Dr Hedgewar think intensively about the condition of Hindus in Nagpur, and played a major role in his decision of founding the RSS
Read more
Opinions

Hayat Baloch: Dragged and murdered by the Pakistani establishment, with 8 bullets fired point black

Hakeem Baloch -
Since the brutal murder of Hayat Mirza, Baloch people have been protesting across Balochistan and demanding justice for Hayat Baloch.
Read more

Curious case of ‘United Nations’ NGO appreciating ‘Kingdom of Mamata Banerjee’ for their Covid-19 work. Here is what we know

News Reports Anurag -
An 'international NGO' associated with the 'UN' appreciated the West Bengal govt's efforts for coronavirus. Except, the 'UN' here is not United Nations.

Mahesh Bhatt plants a paid article praising himself after finding himself at the centre of nepotism debate in Bollywood

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
To counter allegations of nepotism, Mahesh Bhatt plants paid article praising himself saying he gave opportunity to many newcomers

Congress era NSA with links to George Soros insinuates India’s domestic policy should be decided by the USA

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Why does a former NSA think that India's democratically elected government should need the permission, evaluation and approval of the USA before deciding on its domestic policies is another large question mark.

Facebook removes hundreds of pro-Trump QAnon groups ahead of US elections, limits their reach

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
QAnon is a collective term for groups of activists and conspiracy theorists who share anonymous claims. Facebook has said that many of these groups show patterns of violent behaviour.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep, who had wanted Sushant’s family to ‘mourn quietly’, accuses their lawyer of holding a media trial, gets a ‘befitting reply’

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Singh, lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's father, walks out of an interview on India Today by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
Live Updates

Netflix cancels Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’

OpIndia Staff -
Online video streaming platform Netflix has cancelled comedian Hasan Minhaj's show 'Patriot Act'. Minhaj took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Poachers kill pregnant wild buffalo, cut open the mother for the meat of the foetus

OpIndia Staff -
Seven accused namely, Pullara Nanippa alias Abu (47), Parothodika Mohammad Bustan (30), Talakottupuram Mohammad Ansif (23), Chemmala Aashiq (27), Pilakkal Suhail (28) and Suresh Babu have been arrested.
Read more
Media

‘Mea culpa’: Rajdeep Sardesai finally admits Modi wasn’t responsible for 2002 and that media sensationalised the riots

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to a question asking whether Narendra Modi the then Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2002 was anyway responsible for the incident, Rajdeep Sardesai admitted that he personally believed that Modi was not responsible for the riots that followed after Godhra massacre.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Murshidabad village Fatwa bans music, lottery, watching TV, liquor, punishment includes fine and sit-ups

OpIndia Staff -
Fatwa against music, carom, lottery, watching TV and liquor issued in West Bengal village.
Read more

Latest News

Political History of India

Nagpur Riots of 1923: How it played in Dr K.B Hedgewar’s life and lead to the formation of RSS

Nivan Sadh -
The incident of 1923 made Dr Hedgewar think intensively about the condition of Hindus in Nagpur, and played a major role in his decision of founding the RSS
Read more
News Reports

Construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya begins, the Mandir trust requests devotees to donate copper

OpIndia Staff -
The trust has asked devotees across India to donate copper wires and copper rods for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Read more
Opinions

Hayat Baloch: Dragged and murdered by the Pakistani establishment, with 8 bullets fired point black

Hakeem Baloch -
Since the brutal murder of Hayat Mirza, Baloch people have been protesting across Balochistan and demanding justice for Hayat Baloch.
Read more
News Reports

Curious case of ‘United Nations’ NGO appreciating ‘Kingdom of Mamata Banerjee’ for their Covid-19 work. Here is what we know

Anurag -
An 'international NGO' associated with the 'UN' appreciated the West Bengal govt's efforts for coronavirus. Except, the 'UN' here is not United Nations.
Read more
News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt plants a paid article praising himself after finding himself at the centre of nepotism debate in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
To counter allegations of nepotism, Mahesh Bhatt plants paid article praising himself saying he gave opportunity to many newcomers
Read more
News Reports

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris says Coronavirus is a racist virus during her speech accepting her nomination

OpIndia Staff -
Kamala Harris called Covid-19 a racist virus during her acceptance speech of the nomination for the post of Vice President
Read more
News Reports

Pre-partition Hanuman Mandir razed to the ground in Pakistan: Here is how builder took advantage of lockdown to demolish Temple

OpIndia Staff -
The radical Islamists beileve that the construction of Hindu temple in Pakistan is against the ideas of Islam
Read more
News Reports

Congress era NSA with links to George Soros insinuates India’s domestic policy should be decided by the USA

OpIndia Staff -
Why does a former NSA think that India's democratically elected government should need the permission, evaluation and approval of the USA before deciding on its domestic policies is another large question mark.
Read more
News Reports

Facebook removes hundreds of pro-Trump QAnon groups ahead of US elections, limits their reach

OpIndia Staff -
QAnon is a collective term for groups of activists and conspiracy theorists who share anonymous claims. Facebook has said that many of these groups show patterns of violent behaviour.
Read more
News Reports

Trump ‘cancels’ Goodyear, calls for boycott of its tyres after company policy banning MAGA attire goes viral, the company distances itself from the policy

OpIndia Staff -
After internal slide of Goodyear listing 'MAGA Attire' in unacceptable category emerged on Internet, President Trump hits back
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,293FansLike
433,997FollowersFollow
307,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com