Bengaluru riots: 5 people led a gang of 200-300 Islamists, called for 'hacking cops to death', 9 FIRs lodged so far
Bengaluru riots: 5 people led a gang of 200-300 Islamists, called for ‘hacking cops to death’, 9 FIRs lodged so far

The FIR pertaining to the Bengaluru riots states that these Islamists who were armed with machetes, stones, rods and other weapons allegedly raised slogans of "kill the cops and finish them" as they ransacked KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations on the night of August 11.

OpIndia Staff
Islamists attacked and torched two police stations in Bengaluru (courtesy: Bangalore Mirror)
Five people have been named in the FIRs filed pertaining to the incident of mob violence in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. Reportedly, the five people had led a mob of 200-300 Islamists during the Bengaluru riots, called for ‘hacking the cops to death’, reports Times of India.

The FIR states that these Islamists who were armed with machetes, stones, rods and other weapons allegedly raised slogans of “kill the cops and finish them” as they ransacked KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations on the night of August 11. The irate mob even carried plastic bottles filled with petrol which they hurled at cops.

The report further adds that, the riots began after a small meeting of local Muslim community members. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the derogatory Facebook post by Naveen- the relative of local Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy. The members decided to take up the matter with the police. The Islamist leaders, including members of the radical Islamic organisation Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), decided to press for action against the MLA’s relative. Aa per the police, false news spread that cops on duty were not accepting a complaint against Naveen, which led to the horrific riots, that killed three people and injuring more than 60 police personnel.

According to a report by The Economic Time, 9 FIRs have been filed so far and it says that the Cyber Police are likely to file more complaints in the case.

Helpless cops asked permission to fire in self-defence

We reported earlier how the Muslim mob which had entered the basement area of the DJ Halli police station during the violence and reportedly set some 200-250 vehicles on fire. Videos emerged where the helpless police officials were seen crying and requesting their seniors to grant them permission to open fire at the approaching bloodthirsty Islamist mobs in self-defence.

SDPI pushed the blame of the Bengaluru riots on the cops

A day after radical Islamic organisation Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) led a violent Muslim mob to unleash riots on the streets of Bengaluru, the Islamist organisation had pushed the blame on the Bengaluru police.

According to Suvarna News, Elyas Muhammad Thumbe – the state president of the SDPI on Wednesday claimed that the inaction of the Bengaluru police to act on Naveen- the person who had allegedly posted derogatory comments, made Muslim angry, who then resorted to violence on the streets of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru riots were a pre-planned attack by Islamists on police personnel

Three people were killed and more than 60 police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting and the subsequent riots unleashed by the irate Muslim mobs. At least 10 vehicles, including Innovas of two DCPs, were damaged in front of the stations. The mob also set fire to the vehicles in front of the DJ Halli police station.

During the pre-planned attack, the Muslim mob, carrying petrol bombs and other weapons, also barged into the nearby police quarters and attacked the premises. The Muslim mob was seen raising Islamic slogans like ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ and ‘Nara-e-Taqbeer’ outside the police station.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into mob violence in Bengaluru and also informed that so far 146 people have been arrested.

