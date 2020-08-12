On Tuesday, the Muslim mob entered the basement area of the DJ Halli police station during the violence and reportedly set some 200-250 vehicles on fire. According to the reports, the Muslim mob which ransacked the Congress MLA residence on Tuesday later torched down the police station and damaged vehicles believing that the police had kept the accused detained there.

The police teams, which tried to contain the violence were also attacked by the Muslim mob resulting in more than 60 police personnel sustaining severe injuries.

Meanwhile, GN Shivamurthy, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, visited the DJ Halli Police Station and confirmed that a lot of public property was damaged in the violence.

“The incident that took place last night is very unfortunate. A lot of damage has been caused to public property. I appeal to all the people of the city not to be provoked or disturbed by this incident,” Shivamurthy stated.

"The incident that took place last night is very unfortunate. A lot of damage has been caused to public property. I appeal to all the people of the city not to be provoked or disturbed by this incident," Shivamurthy stated.

Shockingly, the incident in Bengaluru has a stark similarity to the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots as Muslim mob had indulged in a similar act in the national capital after they had entered the basement of Hindu houses and had burnt vehicles in Maujpur area. The Muslim mob, in a pre-planned act, had deliberately targetted Hindus and had caused destruction to their properties during the anti-Hindu riots.

Minister says Muslim mob had hurled petrol bombs

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi has said that riot was a pre-planned act by the Muslim mob. He added that the rioters used Petrol bombs and pelted stones, resulting in the destruction of property.

“Over 300 vehicles were burnt. We have suspects but can only confirm after investigation. We will do asset recovery from rioters like in Uttar Pradesh,” said the minister.

More than 140 persons accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence. Two persons have died and around 60 police personnel have been injured in the said clashes, police said.

The authorities have imposed Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Bengaluru to prohibit the assembly of four or more persons in an area, while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.