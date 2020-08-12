A day after radical Islamic organisation Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) led a violent Muslim mob to unleash riots on the streets of Bengaluru, the Islamist organisation has pushed the blame on the Bengaluru police for the horrific riots that has killed three people and injuring more than 60 police personnel.

According to Suvarna News, Elyas Muhammad Thumbe – the state president of the SDPI on Wednesday claimed that the inaction of the Bengaluru police to act on the person who had allegedly posted derogatory comments made Muslim angry, who then resorted to violence on the streets of Bengaluru.

Defending the actions of SDPI leaders and the Muslim mob, who torched two police stations, vehicles and also attacked the local Congress MLA, said that a group of Muslims had approached the local police to act against one person named as Naveen for making indecent comments on Facebook. However, Elyas claimed that the police made the Muslim members wait for two hours before acting on the complaint.

The SDPI leader claimed that the Muslim mob got angered by the delay in police action and descended on the streets to ‘protest’ against the local MLA. “The inefficiency of Bengaluru police and the communal posts made by Naveen are responsible for the entire incident,” said Elyas Muhammad Thumbe.

Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob unleashed violence in Bengaluru

More than 60 police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting and the subsequent riots unleashed by the irate Muslim mobs. At least 10 vehicles, including Innovas of two DCPs, were damaged in front of the stations. The mob also set fire to the vehicles in front of the DJ Halli police station.

During the pre-planned attack, the Muslim mob, carrying petrol bombs and other weapons, also barged into the nearby police quarters and attacked the premises. The Muslim mob was seen raising Islamic slogans like ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ and ‘Nara-e-Taqbeer’ outside the police station.

It was also reported that the journalists and cameraman belonging to the Suvarna news, an influential Kannada news network, was also attacked by the unruly mob.

SDPI behind violence in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police have arrested SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha and booked two other leaders for instigating riots in Bengaluru. The SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha had visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post.

Reportedly, the arrested SDPI leader addressed the mob outside the police station and also joined the Muslim mob which protested outside the residence of the Congress MLA. The SDPI leader, along with two other SDPI leaders, Jaffar and Khaleel Pasha is said to have instigated the Muslim mob to pelt stones and torch vehicles near the police station.