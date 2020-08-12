Violent Muslim mobs ran amok, resorting to arson, stone-pelting vandalism on the streets of Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. We reported how the Muslim mob which had entered the basement area of the DJ Halli police station during the violence and reportedly set some 200-250 vehicles on fire. Now, in a video which has surfaced on social media, the helpless police personnel of the KG Halli police station are heard seeking permission from senior cops to fire at the irate Islamist mob in self-defence.

In the video, while the helpless police officers cry and request their senior officers to grant them permission to fire at the approaching bloodthirsty Islamist mobs in self-defence, the senior officer tells his juniors that they could do whatever it needs to take to protect oneself. “Do it. Nobody is in a situation to protect you. You protect yourself first”, the senior officer tells his subordinates.

Police inside station: We are stuck, no one is there to protect us, we will have to fire



The video aired by TV9 Karnataka shows how the police station was stormed by the rioting Muslims, who turned the city of Bengaluru into a battle zone yesterday.

The Muslim mob, which ransacked the Congress MLA residence on Tuesday later torched down the two police station and damaged vehicles believing that the police had kept the accused detained there.

KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations torched by Islamist mobs in Bengaluru

Several policemen were injured while police vehicles were torched and vehicles of senior police officers were damaged. As the KSRP platoons, which were called in to contain the situation, advanced towards the rioters, they were pelted with stones from rooftops. At this juncture, the police had to lob tear gas shells trying to quell the violence that engulfed the country’s IT capital. Three people had reportedly died in the ensuing scuffle.

Heavy police deployment has been made in KG Halli and DJ Halli following the incident. 145 people have been arrested and section 144 has been imposed in the state.