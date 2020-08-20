Thursday, August 20, 2020
Home News Reports Congress era NSA with links to George Soros insinuates India’s domestic policy should be...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress era NSA with links to George Soros insinuates India’s domestic policy should be decided by the USA

The CAA neither concerns exiting Indian citizens, regardless of their religion, nor it affects the usual process of applying for citizenship for non-Indians, regardless of their religion. What Shivshankar Menon, a former NSA, has written is a big, fat, shameless lie.

OpIndia Staff
Former NSA Shivshankar Menon peddles lies against India, publishes misleading article to praise Democrats in USA
Former NSA Shivshankar Menon with Manmohan Singh, image via India Today
172

Shivshankar Menon, India’s former National Security Advisor under the Manmohan Singh government has written an article in Foreignaffairs.com, a USA-based publication, on the India-US relationship under the Modi and Trump administrations.

As NSA, Menon was cited as one of Manmohan Singh’s most trusted men and had also gained the confidence of many UPA ministers.

In the article, the former NSA has implied that India’s domestic policies should be made in a way that the USA, or rather, a particular set of politicians in the USA approve of.

In the article titled “League of Nationalists: How Trump and Modi Refashioned US-Indian Relationship” in the current issue of Foreign Affairs, Menon has written that Trump and Modi go along well because they both, like Israel’s Netanyahu, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Bin Salman and Brazil’s Bolsonaro, view foreign policy as a ‘give and get favours’ relationship.

- Advertisement -

Menon also says that Modi and Trump go along well because, like Trump, Modi had “resorted to ultranationalism to compensate for his divisive domestic agenda”.

Fromer NSA peddles blatant lies against India

The former NSA’s article is mostly about how Trump (and his friends) are bad people who do bad things. He writes baout a number of changes in India’s policy and trade relationship with the USA, but fails to explain how exactly they have been ‘bad’ for either countries. Most of the issues he has mentioned, are discussed because they have been ‘changes’, steering away from old conventions and old dynamics of ‘strong USA and weak India’.

In order to make his point, Menon has resorted to blatant lies against India and the policies of the Modi government, to the extent of undermining India’s national interests and belittling India’s sovereignty to ‘appease’ a certain group of politicians.

Shivshankar Menon’s article in Foreign Affairs

In the same article, Menon has resorted to blatant lies. He has written that under Modi, India has “excluded Muslim immigrants from the path to citizenship”. This is in reference to the CAA, where India had shortened the number of years required for religiously persecuted minority refugees from its three Islamic neighbours, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to apply for an Indian citizenship.

The blatant lie that it takes away the ‘right of Muslims’ and endangers their citizenship, or even restricts Muslims from applying for Indian citizenship was peddled by a large group od ‘secular-liberals’ including the Congress, and other opposition parties in India, a number of leftist NGOs, Pakistan, UK’s Labour Party and a section of democrats in the USA.

The CAA neither concerns exiting Indian citizens, regardless of their religion, nor it affects the usual process of applying for citizenship for non-Indians, regardless of their religion. What Menon, a former NSA, has written, is a big, fat, shameless lie.

Menon’s lie on Kashmir

The second part of Menon’s lies concerns Jammu and Kashmir, where India had last year abrogated the discriminatory, misogynist, anti-Dalit and anti-minority Article 370 and brought all the residents of the erstwhile Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir under the ambit of the Indian constitution, with all the rights and benefits that the Indian constitution grants to its citizens, regardless of their gender, birth, religion and sexual orientation.

Why exactly a former NSA serving under the then UPA government harbours the views that an Indian state should be governed by a set of sectarian laws dictated by the Muslim majority of that region and its residents should not enjoy the rights and benefits granted by the constitution of India is a big mystery. May be Menon himself, or the people who appointed him as the NSA should answer that question.

Menon wants USA to interfere in India’s domestic policies?

The reason why he has written a long article on ‘Bad-Trump bad-Modi’ is explained on the later lines. Menon has explicitly mentioned that Trump has never ‘objected’ to Modi’s domestic policy. He has given a “free pass” to Modi’s divisive domestic agenda and it was only a few Democrat leaders, like Pramila Jayapal, and Ro Khanna who had spoken against Modi’s policy.

Why does a former NSA think that India’s democratically elected government should need the permission, evaluation and approval of the USA before deciding on its domestic policies is another large question mark.

Pramila Jayapal, and some other politicians, were among those who had tried to pressurise India through various channels against its domestic policy decisions of CAA and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. India’s current foreign minister S Jaiashankar had refused to meet a delegation of USA politicians where Jayapal was a part, over the same issue.

India, under the Modi government, has steadfastly refused to bow down to foreign politicians. The UK Labour Party had also passed a resolution against India’s decisions in Kashmir. India, under Modi, has made it clear that it will not let foreign powers decide its policies. Perhaps a strong, independent India that refuses to bend to a certain group of lobbyists and their masters, is not a favourable idea for some.

Shivshankar Menon is the board member of a George Soros organisation

Shivshankar Menon, who served as the National Security Advisor (NSA) of India from January 2010 to May 2014 under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, currently sits on the Board of Trustees of Crisis Group along with George Soros.

For the uninitiated, George Soros, the so-called ‘progressive philanthropist’, who through his network of NGOs and funding agencies works to interfere in internal matters of other nations, influence elections and change governments, has stated that his organisation intends to fight ‘nationalism’ in India.

At Davos, in his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Soros had committed $1 billion towards fighting nationalism and nationalists. George Soros claimed that the “biggest and most frightening setback” was in India and accused Narendra Modi of “creating a Hindu nationalist state.

In India, Soros’ organisation Open Society Foundation has been working through a number of NGOs and so-called ‘intellectuals’. These organizations are extensively involved in shaping the mainstream narrative and they often engage in ‘judicial activism’ that seeks to use the Courts in order to undermine Indian national interests. Harsh Mander is the Chairman of the OSF’s Human Rights Initiative Advisory Board.

Some of OSF-supported HRLN’s efforts have been involved in include the campaign against ISKCON’s Akshaya Patra, a campaign against Indian sedition laws, and it has been providing free legal aid to Rohingya Muslims in India. It has also been engaging in activism for the implementation of the RTE Act that works against Hindu-run institutions. Furthermore, it is also linked to a plethora of organizations across the country that seeks to undermine India’s territorial integrity.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUPA era corruption, Sonia Manmohan corruption, CAA riots, US elections
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress era NSA with links to George Soros insinuates India’s domestic policy should be decided by the USA

OpIndia Staff -
Why does a former NSA think that India's democratically elected government should need the permission, evaluation and approval of the USA before deciding on its domestic policies is another large question mark.
Read more
News Reports

Facebook removes hundreds of pro-Trump QAnon groups ahead of US elections, limits their reach

OpIndia Staff -
QAnon is a collective term for groups of activists and conspiracy theorists who share anonymous claims. Facebook has said that many of these groups show patterns of violent behaviour.
Read more

Trump ‘cancels’ Goodyear, calls for boycott of its tyres after company policy banning MAGA attire goes viral, the company distances itself from the policy

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After internal slide of Goodyear listing 'MAGA Attire' in unacceptable category emerged on Internet, President Trump hits back

Kerala: Poachers kill pregnant wild buffalo, cut open the mother for the meat of the foetus

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Seven accused namely, Pullara Nanippa alias Abu (47), Parothodika Mohammad Bustan (30), Talakottupuram Mohammad Ansif (23), Chemmala Aashiq (27), Pilakkal Suhail (28) and Suresh Babu have been arrested.

Mahesh Bhatt denies links with modelling firm accused in a sexual abuse case, issues statement after appearing before NCW

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mahesh Bhatt said that IMG Ventures used his images without authorization in posters of Mr and Miss Glamour 2020

Is Parth Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s grandson, at odds with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government?

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Parth Pawar, the son of the Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, has tweeted 'Satyameva Jayate' after the SC verdict of Sushant Singh case.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Live Updates

Netflix cancels Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’

OpIndia Staff -
Online video streaming platform Netflix has cancelled comedian Hasan Minhaj's show 'Patriot Act'. Minhaj took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep, who had wanted Sushant’s family to ‘mourn quietly’, accuses their lawyer of holding a media trial, gets a ‘befitting reply’

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Singh, lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's father, walks out of an interview on India Today by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Poachers kill pregnant wild buffalo, cut open the mother for the meat of the foetus

OpIndia Staff -
Seven accused namely, Pullara Nanippa alias Abu (47), Parothodika Mohammad Bustan (30), Talakottupuram Mohammad Ansif (23), Chemmala Aashiq (27), Pilakkal Suhail (28) and Suresh Babu have been arrested.
Read more
Media

‘Mea culpa’: Rajdeep Sardesai finally admits Modi wasn’t responsible for 2002 and that media sensationalised the riots

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to a question asking whether Narendra Modi the then Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2002 was anyway responsible for the incident, Rajdeep Sardesai admitted that he personally believed that Modi was not responsible for the riots that followed after Godhra massacre.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: The extra-judicial killing of Hayat Baloch at the hands of Frontier Corps. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
According to SSP (Turbat), an internal investigation by the Frontier Corps found that the accused personnel 'reacted in haste' and handed him over to the police for further probe into the extra-judicial killing of the 25-year-old student.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris says Coronavirus is a racist virus during her speech accepting her nomination

OpIndia Staff -
Kamala Harris called Covid-19 a racist virus during her acceptance speech of the nomination for the post of Vice President
Read more
News Reports

Pre-partition Hanuman Mandir razed to the ground in Pakistan: Here is how builder took advantage of lockdown to demolish Temple

OpIndia Staff -
The radical Islamists beileve that the construction of Hindu temple in Pakistan is against the ideas of Islam
Read more
News Reports

Congress era NSA with links to George Soros insinuates India’s domestic policy should be decided by the USA

OpIndia Staff -
Why does a former NSA think that India's democratically elected government should need the permission, evaluation and approval of the USA before deciding on its domestic policies is another large question mark.
Read more
News Reports

Facebook removes hundreds of pro-Trump QAnon groups ahead of US elections, limits their reach

OpIndia Staff -
QAnon is a collective term for groups of activists and conspiracy theorists who share anonymous claims. Facebook has said that many of these groups show patterns of violent behaviour.
Read more
News Reports

Trump ‘cancels’ Goodyear, calls for boycott of its tyres after company policy banning MAGA attire goes viral, the company distances itself from the policy

OpIndia Staff -
After internal slide of Goodyear listing 'MAGA Attire' in unacceptable category emerged on Internet, President Trump hits back
Read more
News Reports

AMU organises webinar to discuss Khilafat movement, BJP calls it a threat to country’s internal security, seeks action against varsity

OpIndia Staff -
AMU had conducted the webinar on August 13 and a Turkish professor also took part in the discussion on the Khilafat movement
Read more
News Reports

Retired judges, bureaucrats, lawyers write to CJI demanding action against those opposing Prashant Bhushan’s conviction in contempt of court case

OpIndia Staff -
The group has urged the Supreme Court to take exemplary action against the naysayers who have been maligning the court by peddling falsehoods
Read more
News Reports

D-Company aide Chhota Shakeel’s gang member apprehended by Gujarat ATS, was plotting to kill BJP leader

OpIndia Staff -
FIR against Chhota Shakeel was filed after Delhi police got intel that he was plotting to kill political leaders and judges
Read more
News Reports

Posters come up in Aligarh threatening to burn Muslim women alive, banish from Islam, for worshipping Ram Lalla

OpIndia Staff -
Woman BJP leader Rubi Asif Khan and Nargis Mehboob in Aligarh receives threats after performing pooja of Ram Lalla
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Pankaj Punia insults women, mocks the Re 1 sanitary napkin scheme announced by PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Pankaj Punia mocked RSS supporters by asking them to use Re 1 sanitary napkin provided by govt to poor women
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,293FansLike
433,997FollowersFollow
307,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com