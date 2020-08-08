Saturday, August 8, 2020
Home Media Delhi Police responds to article on Delhi anti-Hindu riots, asks if ToI is trying...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Police responds to article on Delhi anti-Hindu riots, asks if ToI is trying to influence investigation and expects police to take guidance from media

OpIndia Staff
6

On August 6, the Times of India had published an editorial titled, “Capital aberration: Delhi police, shamed by rioters in February”, in which it went on to castigate Delhi Police for its investigation into both anti-CAA protests and the subsequent Anti-Hindu riots that rocked the national capital in February this year.

In the article, claiming that the northeast Delhi riots of February were a traumatic moment, the editors at Times of India compared the February riots to the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. Blaming the politician-police nexus, the ToI article said that the February riots have reopened old wounds.

It is interesting to note, that witness statements in the chargesheet related to the murder of Ratan Lal also said that DS Bindra, who was hailed as a champion by the media, had also instigated rioters by saying the same thing. The statement by a Muslim witness says that DS Bindra used to tell the Muslims there that if CAA and NRC are implemented, Muslims would meet the fate that Sikhs met during the 1984 pogrom.

Further, questioning the Delhi Police for interrogating Delhi University professor Apoorvanand for his role in the Anti-CAA protests, the Times of India in its article alleged that the investigators were trying to spin a deceptive narrative. It claimed that the Delhi Police was trying to bring a false equivalence between dissent and rioting, which according to them was “absurd and self-defeating”.

“Dissent makes democracy meaningful and representative. CAA and NRC were riddled with enough biases and procedural dangers that a significant section of society, not least its youth and Muslim citizens, felt compelled to come out in peaceful protest. Months later, Delhi police seem to be making little distinction between criminal conspiracy and peaceful protest in that multitude of anti-CAA voices. The stringent anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act with its restrictions on bail, a record of lengthy incarcerations, and abysmal conviction rate at the end of much harassment, is a warning few with a mind to dissent can ignore,” the Times of India report claimed.

Further, blaming Delhi police for not quelling riots, the Times of India article had accused the police personnel of barging into a Jamia library to assault unarmed students.

“Police’s distraction with dissent could be their ticket to exoneration. Every rioter spared, on specious religious grounds as a reported top cop note to subordinate cops hinted, is an invitation to more rioting. Police must stop chasing shadows,” the Times of India editors lamented over the manner in which Delhi Police was carrying out the probe into Anti-CAA and Anti-Hindu riots.

Delhi Police responds to Times of India editorial on the Delhi Riots investigation

A day after Times of India published its editorial on the Delhi-riots investigation, the Delhi Police on Friday wrote a detailed response to counter all the claims made by ToI in its editorial.

The Delhi Police, stating that the editorial was loaded with innuendos and insinuations of a kind, explained how it was wrong on part of the editors at ToI to call the lawful interrogation of Apoorvanand as “absurd and self-defeating”.

Quipping the editors, the Delhi Police said that they have neither issued a press note for summoning Apoorvanand nor have put information regarding the same in the public domain, to ask why did they jump the gun. The Delhi Police also added that they cannot be seeking guidance from the author of the article as to whom to examine during the course of the investigation.

“Is he trying to pressurize the police into abstaining from its lawful duties?,” asked Delhi Police raising doubts over the intentions of ToI editors. The Delhi Police said that the insinuations made by ToI was nothing but ‘thinly-veiled, but doomed, attempt at influencing the investigation itself.

Responding to allegation of Delhi Police shaming the rioters, the Delhi Police in a fierce reply said that the whole society was shamed and taken aback by the violence and they did what they were supposed to do to restore order and carry out meticulous investigation to bring the culprits to book.

The Delhi Police also slammed the authors for their inability to understand criminal jurisprudence and differentiate between the act of conspiring to commit the crime to actually committing the crime itself. The Delhi police said, with a skewed understanding, the author has attempted to create a false narrative that the actual rioters will be spared.

Delhi Police categorically stated that they have the capability and the resolve to bring all those responsible for the riots and said that they have already arrested more than 1500 accused and registered more than 750 cases in connection with the Anti-CAA and the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots in the national capital.

Responding to the allegations of Delhi Police’s investigation into riots will curb dissent and imperil democracy, they said the claim is unfounded as the process of investigation of criminal cases has several checks and balances.

“Democracy is neither protected by uttering homilies nor by penning hastily-put-together articles short on facts and expertise but replet with rhetorics and platitudes,” Delhi Police slammed the editors of Times of India for making such wild accusations.

Concluding their response, the Delhi Police said it was confident of its investigation, which is being carried out in a fair and professional manner, which is solely based on evidence. The Delhi Police said the article like the one ToI published, will only strengthens and fortify their resolve to spare no effort to peel away the cunningly spun web of lies and deception and expose the despicable truth which lies at the heart of this conspiracy.

The Delhi Police also asked the editors of Times of India to publish the rejoinder in the op-ed page of the Delhi edition of Times of India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Be a good wife’: 14-year-old Christian girl Maria Shahbaz, abducted and converted to Islam, to be returned to her abductor, rules Lahore HC

OpIndia Staff -
The Lahore High Court has ruled in favour of a Muslim perpetrator who abducted, forcibly converted and married an underage Christian girl.
Read more
Opinions

Hindus, the last standing major pagan culture in the world: Hagia Sophia, AIMPLB and why secularism is a scam

Abhishek Banerjee -
While Muslim majority Turkey wants to intervene in Kashmir, AIMPLB talks about the Hagia Sophia even as it wags its finger at the Supreme Court
Read more

“Ghus ke maro salo ko”: Muslims clashed with Hindus objecting to Ram Pujas on 5th August in West Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslims came out in large numbers in Kolkata to prevent Hindus from celebrating the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on 5th August

Child abuse? Netizens react as co-founder of AltNews shares the photo of an underage girl to intimidate the grandfather

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Responding to a tweet by a Twitter user, Md Zubair chose to target the young girl seen in the profile image of the user instead of replying

‘Kashi Mathura Baki Hai’: Krishna Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas set up in Mathura, 80 sadhus from 14 states named as members

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The original Keshavnath Temple was destroyed by Aurangzeb and the Shahi Idgah Mosque was built on its plinth.

Senior lawyer K Parasaran who fought Ram Mandir case is not on Twitter, colleagues clarify after fake account gets followers

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
One of those heroes who rose to the challenge and was instrumental in the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi is 93-year-old K Parasaran, who successfully led the legal fight of Hindus

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan borrows $1 Billion from its all-weather ally China to repay $1 Billion Saudi Arabia loan to avoid default on international debt obligations

OpIndia Staff -
China tightens its grip over Pakistan, gives $1 billion loan to repay Saudi Arabia's $1 billion loan, grants 90% of $6.8 billion railway project
Read more
Social Media

Child abuse? Netizens react as co-founder of AltNews shares the photo of an underage girl to intimidate the grandfather

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to a tweet by a Twitter user, Md Zubair chose to target the young girl seen in the profile image of the user instead of replying
Read more
News Reports

Sunaina Holey, arrested by Mumbai police a day after getting bail in the same ‘offence’, released after lawyer raises alarm: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Vivekananda Gupta, lawyer of Sunaina Holey, has dubbed the arrest by the Maharashtra Police illegal.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter user arrested by Maharashtra police for criticising the Uddhav Thackeray govt on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police arrested Twitter user Sunaina Holey for posting against Maharashtra CM and his son, to be presented in court today
Read more
Opinions

Muslims chose to stay back in India: An analysis of the mythical, unsubstantiated trope that is used to make Hindus feel guilty

Nupur J Sharma -
Muslims who stayed back in India after the partition, did not primarily do so out of their innate love for mother India
Read more
Opinions

Hindus, the last standing major pagan culture in the world: Hagia Sophia, AIMPLB and why secularism is a scam

Abhishek Banerjee -
While Muslim majority Turkey wants to intervene in Kashmir, AIMPLB talks about the Hagia Sophia even as it wags its finger at the Supreme Court
Read more

Latest News

Media

Delhi Police responds to article on Delhi anti-Hindu riots, asks if ToI is trying to influence investigation and expects police to take guidance from...

OpIndia Staff -
Times of India had published an editorial in which it went on to castigate Delhi Police for its investigation into anti-CAA protests and the subsequent riots
Read more
News Reports

‘Be a good wife’: 14-year-old Christian girl Maria Shahbaz, abducted and converted to Islam, to be returned to her abductor, rules Lahore HC

OpIndia Staff -
The Lahore High Court has ruled in favour of a Muslim perpetrator who abducted, forcibly converted and married an underage Christian girl.
Read more
News Reports

India cites Pakistani patronage to Dawood Ibrahim’s D-company in a fresh FATF appeal at the UNSC

Jinit Jain -
India raises the issue of Pakistan shielding D-Company boss Dawood Ibrahim at the United Nations Security Council
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu activists block highway, demand arrest of Md Arif, Shadab and others for communal posts on Facebook on Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu activists demanded that immediate action must be taken aginst the Muslim youths for their communal posts
Read more
Political History of India

The KGB ties of Indira Gandhi: How India became a puppet of USSR during the Cold War

Nivan Sadh -
Mitrokhin Archives are considered to be the most sensational coutner-intelligence documents that have blown the whistle on several countries.
Read more
News Reports

Eid in Balochistan: Another Eid and another protest by Baloch people seeking release of their loved ones abducted by Pakistani military

Hakeem Baloch -
For the last 10 years on every Eid, families of Baloch missing persons have been protesting on the first days of Eid seeking their return
Read more
News Reports

Sunaina Holey, arrested by Mumbai police a day after getting bail in the same ‘offence’, released after lawyer raises alarm: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Vivekananda Gupta, lawyer of Sunaina Holey, has dubbed the arrest by the Maharashtra Police illegal.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi did not want Ram Mandir dispute to be settled, withdrew support after Chandra Shekhar had resolved the age-old issue: Claims upcoming book

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Gandhi did not want Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute to be resolved as he did not want Chandra Shekhar to take credit for the same
Read more
Opinions

Hindus, the last standing major pagan culture in the world: Hagia Sophia, AIMPLB and why secularism is a scam

Abhishek Banerjee -
While Muslim majority Turkey wants to intervene in Kashmir, AIMPLB talks about the Hagia Sophia even as it wags its finger at the Supreme Court
Read more
News Reports

Kerala nun rape case: Rape-accused Bishop Franco granted bail again by Kottayam trial court

OpIndia Staff -
The court will now hear the case on August 13, 2020, when the charge-sheet will be read out in the court.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,250FansLike
423,868FollowersFollow
293,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com