Monday, August 17, 2020
Home News Reports Fact Check: Is “Raam” with the photo of Lord Ram printed on it is...
Economy and FinanceEditor's picksFact-CheckNews ReportsSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Fact Check: Is “Raam” with the photo of Lord Ram printed on it is the world’s most expensive currency

Raam is actually a "Bearer Bond”, it is not a legal tender issued by a sovereign state or a central bank

OpIndia Staff
Currency RAAM
Currency Raam
1300

A claim is being shared on the social media platforms that the most expensive and strongest currency in circulation is Raam. According to the claim, the price of one Raam is equal to 10 Euros. The price of one Euro at the moment is around Rs. 88.65. In this way, if the claim is to be believed, the price of one Raam should be Rs.886.5. The Netherlands government recognizes the currency, and it is still in circulation.

Supreme Court advocate Prashant Patel Umrao shared the information on social media and said, “Maharishi Mahesh Yogi started this currency in Holland and the Dutch government has also approved it.” He added that the current price of one Raam Euros. The currency was launched in different denominations in 2001. Umrao also shared images of notes of 1, 5 and 10 Raam with a photograph of Bhagwan Ram inscribed on it. You can even notice “World Peace Nation” and “The Netherlands” written on the notes.

The claim went viral on the social media, and many people wrote that while Raam is being accepted as a valid currency, there are leaders in India who consider chanting Ram Naam is communal. That leaders hesitate to support Modi government on Ram temple to appease a particular community. Some users pointed out that Bhagwan Ram was born in India, but he is getting more respect outside India.

When OpIndia investigates the claims on social media, we found that the currency named Raam was used in some shops in the Netherlands. We also found a report by BBC dated back to February 2003 stating that the Dutch Central Bank made it clear that the currency issued by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi is in sync with its regulation. At that time, more than 100 shops in the Netherlands accepted the currency.

History of currency Raam

- Advertisement -

Raam was launched in October 2001 by “The Global Country of World Peace.” The GCWP is a non-profit organisation based in USA, and its headquarter is located in Maharishi Vedic City in Iowa. Raam is issued in three denominations, 1, 5 and 10 Raams. The currency was accepted in some places in the Netherlands and USA at that time. The Finance Minister of Maharishi Movement, Benjamin Feldman, said that Raam could be proven to help eradicate poverty. He insisted that its use should be encouraged in agriculture.

Raam is commonly known as Word Peace Bond. The Maharishi Movement said that it would strengthen World Peace, balance the economy and fight poverty at the same time. In Europe, it is equal to ten Euros while in the US it becomes ten Dollars. The currency was used to build peace palaces by the organisation.

Although the currency was first issued almost two decades ago, the present status of its circulation is not known, as no recent information on it is available online. There is no information that it is used widely at present outside the Vedic city, where it is used.

Not a regular legal tender

Raam is actually “Bearer Bond” in financial terms, which is also known as local currency. Bearer bond is more an instrument of an investment than a regular transaction. Unlike a regular currency of a country, which is accepted by everyone in that country, bearer bonds may not be acceptable to all when offered in a transaction. The bond is convertible in Holland at the Fortis Bank in Roermond in Holland and in the Maharishi Vedic City in Iowa, there is no information of it being convertible in any other location.

Bearer bonds are generally issued by corporate houses or governments to collect funds, hence its basically a debt instrument. But no record is kept of the investors of the bonds, and therefore, whoever physically holds the bonds becomes the owner. For this reason, it can be used as a currency to exchange fund. But it is still not a regular currency, and bonds generally earn interests as it is a debt instrument.

Though it is priced at 10 Euro, as it is not a legal tender issued by a sovereign state or a central bank, it is not a regular currency. Moreover, it is not widely used as a currency. It is also not traded in the currency market and it has a fixed valuation against Dollar and Euro.

Another fact is, while Raam is valued at $10 and €10, bearer bonds with much more value are issued. So, it also not the most expensive bearer bond. Therefore, it is not a regular currency, and it cannot be called the world’s most expensive currency.

Global Country of World Peace has been trying to obtain a sovereign status by acquiring land and setting up a Vatican like independent city state. They tried to buy land from several countries, but none of them agreed to sell them land to set up an independent state. If GCWP is able to set up a sovereign state, then it will be able to set up a central bank, and its currency Raam will get the status of a regular legal tender.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsraam currency, ram currency, most poweful ram currency
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Touching the skies with Glory: Women Officers in Indian Air Force in reality vs movie world

Krishna Kant -
To make the movie more dramatic, the movie makers have ended up casting aspersions on Indian Air Force and strayed far from truth
Read more
Opinions

WSJ story about Facebook India being ‘partial’ to the BJP is the revenge of the old media

Rahul Roushan -
Dressed up as some expose that quotes unidentified Facebook employees, it is part of an ongoing war.
Read more

AAP worker praises Arvind Kejriwal for the ‘daring act’ of not respecting Vande Mataram, compares the national song with Nazi salute

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AAP social media team member compares Vande Mataram to Nazi salute while wishing birthday to Arvind Kejriwal

Bahrain: Video of burqa-clad woman breaking Hindu idols goes viral, Islamists hail and celebrate on social media

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
A video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a store has gone viral on social media.

Wing Commander Namrita Chandi hits out on Karan Johar’s Dharma Production for ‘monstrous film’ Gunjan Saxena for showing IAF in poor light

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Creative license is one thing but when someone deals with institutions, they cannot change facts like done with Gunjan Saxena

Fact Check: Is “Raam” with the photo of Lord Ram printed on it is the world’s most expensive currency

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As Raam is not a legal tender issued by a sovereign state or a central bank, it is not a regular currency, it is actually a bearer bond

Recently Popular

Social Media

Bahrain: Video of burqa-clad woman breaking Hindu idols goes viral, Islamists hail and celebrate on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a store has gone viral on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: ‘Just because I’m from Congress, should I not speak about Dharma’, Naveen tells police

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Naveen has revealed sensational information pertaining to Bengaluru riots to the police officials during his investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Jesus Christ’s photo inside Hindu temple goes viral claiming police SP had ‘pressurized’ priest to put it there, temple priest and police deny allegations

OpIndia Staff -
The temple priest has apologised for the incident and said that they did not have any evil intentions to hurt any religious sentiments
Read more
Entertainment

After Air Force wrote a letter against Netflix movie, Gunjan Saxena says no gender bias experienced by her in the IAF

OpIndia Staff -
Gunjan Saxena said that the Indian Air Force is an organisation with strong cultural and moral ethos and it did not perpetuate gender discrimination
Read more
Social Media

‘Liberals’ are deleting their Facebook accounts but not because rioting Muslim mob burnt down Bengaluru over a post on Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Days after a rioting Muslim mob took to streets in Bengaluru and burnt down a Dalit Congress MLA's house and attacked police station over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad, 'liberals' in India are deleting their Facebook accounts.
Read more
Media

With one ‘profile’ of Naveen, India Today becomes a part of the Muslim mob that burnt Bengaluru, thirsty for his blood: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
After Deccan Herald painted Naveen as a 'serial offender', India Today has published a 'character profile' which is basically character assassination
Read more

Latest News

Editor's picks

Touching the skies with Glory: Women Officers in Indian Air Force in reality vs movie world

Krishna Kant -
To make the movie more dramatic, the movie makers have ended up casting aspersions on Indian Air Force and strayed far from truth
Read more
News Reports

Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 trailer is now the most disliked video in the country, receives more than 1 crore dislikes on YouTube

OpIndia Staff -
Sadak 2 trailer tops the list of like to dislike ratio, out of total likes and dislikes, its dislike share is 95%, while the rest 5% has liked it
Read more
News Reports

Karni Sena stages protest demanding CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Karni Sena had warned of a violent protest if the government did not intervene and initiate a CBI investigation in the case
Read more
News Reports

Netizens slam creators of Zee5 web series ‘Abhay 2’ for depicting freedom fighter Khudiram Bose as a criminal

OpIndia Staff -
It can be clearly concluded that the makers of the Zee5 show used a sketch of Khudiram as the sketch of a criminal in Abhay 2
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest two in Sudeeksha Bhati hit and run case, Bullet owner tried to change appearance of the motorcycle

OpIndia Staff -
UP Police found no evidence of eve-teasing in Sudeeksha Bhati hit and run case, two people who had caused the accident arrested
Read more
Opinions

WSJ story about Facebook India being ‘partial’ to the BJP is the revenge of the old media

Rahul Roushan -
Dressed up as some expose that quotes unidentified Facebook employees, it is part of an ongoing war.
Read more
News Reports

AAP worker praises Arvind Kejriwal for the ‘daring act’ of not respecting Vande Mataram, compares the national song with Nazi salute

OpIndia Staff -
AAP social media team member compares Vande Mataram to Nazi salute while wishing birthday to Arvind Kejriwal
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir: Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes with restrictions, only 100 devotees from other states allowed per day

OpIndia Staff -
Mata Vaishno Devi Mandir opens after five months, only 2000 devotees including 100 from other states allowed per day
Read more
News Reports

Watch: When PM Modi ran and hugged former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi can be seen approaching Atal Bihari Vajpayee and giving him a warm hug in a old video that has gone viral now
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Historical speech by Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the 1977 victory rally after the defeat of Indira Gandhi after Emergency

OpIndia Staff -
Atal Bihari Vajpayee had compared the defeat of Indira Gandhi in 1977 to a 'peaceful revolution' and 'public overthrowing' of a govt
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,866FansLike
431,852FollowersFollow
303,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com