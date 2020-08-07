Friday, August 7, 2020
Home Opinions Hindus, the last standing major pagan culture in the world: Hagia Sophia, AIMPLB and...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

Hindus, the last standing major pagan culture in the world: Hagia Sophia, AIMPLB and why secularism is a scam

In secularism, the ironclad protections are reserved for the freedom to spread religion. It took decades for the judiciary to decide that a Ram temple could be built at Ayodhya. But if you want to curb ways in which people celebrate Holi, Diwali, Janmashthami, or practice such as Jallikattu, you can get a judgement on your PIL in a few afternoons.

Abhishek Banerjee
Hindus, the last standing major pagan culture in the world: Hagia Sophia, AIMPLB and why secularism is a scam
Lord Shiva (image source: Pixabay)
30

At first, it may seem that the Hagia Sophia, a historical site of a dispute between Muslims and Christians all the way in Turkey is of little relevance to India. But it most certainly is. There are certain sympathies that extend well beyond national boundaries. Which is why Muslim majority Turkey wants to intervene in Kashmir. And the All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) talks about the Hagia Sophia even as it wags its finger at the Supreme Court.

On a side note, one wonders what would have happened if a common citizen had dared to describe a Supreme Court judgement as “unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing.”

On the face of it, Hagia Sophia seems like a typical symbol of Islamist triumphalism. A Christian emperor built a church there. Then, a medieval Muslim emperor converted it into a mosque. As Turkey remained relatively secular (by standards of the Muslim world) for most of the 20th century, the site became religiously neutral, serving as a museum. Now, Turkey has reclaimed the Hagia Sophia as a mosque.

One may therefore be confused by the comparison drawn by the AIMPLB between the Hagia Sophia and the Ram Janmabhoomi case. The Hagia Sophia used to be a church. Those who converted it by force are getting to keep it. In the case of Ram Janmabhoomi, the Hindus are taking back one of their most sacred places. How then are they similar?

To understand, you must read the reasoning of the AIMPLB carefully.

…where a mosque comes up once, it remains a mosque till eternity

Get it? It is not about natural justice, not about right or wrong. Once a mosque, always a mosque. End of argument.

The Hagia Sophia case is relevant both for the reasons that everyone is talking about and for reasons nobody is talking about. We already heard about the church vs mosque dispute. But what they don’t tell you is that there is a third party to the Hagia Sophia dispute.

Except that the third party is not around to argue its case either in Turkey or elsewhere in the world. They are unseen. They are forgotten. And it is this unseen third party that is most relevant to the Hindus of India.

Britannica topic

One side says the Hagia Sophia is a church. Another side says it is a mosque. But the reality is that the Hagia Sophia is built on a pagan temple.

Where are those pagans who originally worshiped at the spot where Hagia Sophia stands today? What became of their culture?

Today the two powerful Abrahamic religions, Islam and Christianity are clashing over who owns the site. The elephants are fighting. The grass has been forgotten.

This is where we have to realize something. We Hindus are the last standing major pagan culture in the world. Many centuries ago, a project began to bring all of humanity under the God of Abraham. One by one, the inheritors of the world’s great ancient civilizations: the Greeks, the Mesopotamians, the Egyptians, the Romans, fell under the swoop of this imperial project. They signed a truce with Communism, which mimics the structure of Abrahamic religions by replacing “one true god” with “one true state.”

We Hindus are still here, worshiping our land, the forces and bounties of nature, our ancestors. Our beliefs and practices are diverse and colorful.

We are building a temple for Ram, but we have temples for Ravana too. In Uttar Pradesh, in Madhya Pradesh, in Rajasthan, in Gujarat, in Andhra Pradesh, everywhere. There are temples where Lord Ayyappa is worshiped as eternally celibate. Young women are not allowed in there. There are also temples where Lord Ayyappa is worshiped as a householder, with not one but two wives. And there are also temples where men are not allowed to enter.

The imperial project sees us as people who should not exist. Our loosely organized religion, infinitely adaptive to local and personal beliefs, free from moral absolutes, is anathema to them. And above all, they see it as weakness.

They want that we should be broken up and made to surrender to one of the brands of Abrahamic religion.

At this point, you will inevitably come up against some standard objections from Indian liberals. First, how could a billion Hindus ever be wiped out? What do we have to fear?

You should turn that argument on its head. There are one and a half billion Muslims in the world and they control 57 countries. How could 1.5 billion people with 57 countries under their control be marginalized? Then, how come we have to deal every day with the sob story about this thing they call Islamophobia?

Second, they will say : Muslims did not convert all of India in 800 years of rule. How can you say they will do it now?

Well, Hindus of India just happen to be the exception. The Abrahamic religions have wiped out pagan cultures all across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. These cultures were not extinguished in a day, but step by step. We Hindus of India are the last remaining step. Don’t forget that the imperial project has already swallowed up Pakistan and Bangladesh. The tiniest remnants of Hindu culture have been scrubbed from there.

But the most important question you would face would come from within. The empires of the past are all gone. India is a secular democratic republic today. You have rights. What do you have to fear as a Hindu?

This is where you must come to the most devastating conclusion of all. Secularism is a scam and it does not protect you.

What is secularism? Secularism is the principle that establishes a free market of religion. It insists that all exchanges and trades in religion should be voluntary. And it puts the state in charge of making sure that nobody can use force.

It sounds great. But only if your religion is similar to a for profit corporation. You have these rules to ensure fair competition, to protect your profits and secure your investments.

But what happens if your religion has an altogether different orientation? What if your religion is not about delivering dividends to existing shareholders in terms of the quarterly number of new converts? What if your religions measures its success in terms of celebrating a cultural identity, history and traditions to be passed to the next generation?

I used the word “orientation” very deliberately. Here is a thought. What if I told you that every country in the world, including Saudi Arabia, already gives gay people the right to get married?

Think about it. Saudi law already allows all men (including gay men) to marry women. And Saudi law already allows all women (including gay women) to marry men. Fair enough?

No, not fair at all. Because gay people have an altogether different orientation. They have no use for their rights under Saudi law, which is fair in a literal sense but not in a meaningful sense. It’s the same thing when Indian secularism offers Hindus an equal right to convert members of other religions. We have no interest in it and no use for it. This “equal right” is a joke.

Secularism was set up for Abrahamic monopoly religions to carve out territory for themselves. Secularism does not protect the Hindu way of life.

You can observe this phenomenon easily. In secularism, the iron clad protections are reserved for the freedom to spread religion. It took decades for the judiciary to decide that a Ram temple could be built at Ayodhya. But if you want curb ways in which people celebrate Holi, Diwali, Janmashthami, or a practice such as Jallikattu, you can get a judgement on your PIL in a few afternoons.

It is important to divorce your feelings about individual cases from the general principle here. You may well be concerned about pollution caused by Diwali crackers and be happy that the courts are clamping down on them. That’s not the point. The point is how easy it is for the Indian legal system to curb practices of Hindu religion. Today it may be a practice you don’t like, tomorrow it could be something that is close to your heart. The Hindu religion is a diverse bundle of cultural practices. And the scary thing is that none of these is protected by law. That’s why secularism is a scam.

Let me make this formal. There is a legal term called “essential practice of religion,” which the judiciary uses to test whether some form of religious expression is protected by secularism. The Supreme Court defines it as “the core belief upon which a religion is founded.”

Do you see the problem here? What is the core belief upon which Hinduism is founded? Does Hinduism have one god, one book and one prophet? Can you show me something that actually qualifies as “essential practice” of Hinduism?

So which aspect of Hindu religion does secularism protect? In short, nothing.

Let’s say that again. Secularism does not protect Hindu religion in any way, shape or form. Secularism is a scam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Hindus, the last standing major pagan culture in the world: Hagia Sophia, AIMPLB and why secularism is a scam

Abhishek Banerjee -
While Muslim majority Turkey wants to intervene in Kashmir, AIMPLB talks about the Hagia Sophia even as it wags its finger at the Supreme Court
Read more
News Reports

“Ghus ke maro salo ko”: Muslims clashed with Hindus objecting to Ram Pujas on 5th August in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims came out in large numbers in Kolkata to prevent Hindus from celebrating the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on 5th August
Read more

Child abuse? Netizens react as co-founder of AltNews shares the photo of an underage girl to intimidate the grandfather

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Responding to a tweet by a Twitter user, Md Zubair chose to target the young girl seen in the profile image of the user instead of replying

‘Kashi Mathura Baki Hai’: Krishna Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas set up in Mathura, 80 sadhus from 14 states named as members

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The original Keshavnath Temple was destroyed by Aurangzeb and the Shahi Idgah Mosque was built on its plinth.

Senior lawyer K Parasaran who fought Ram Mandir case is not on Twitter, colleagues clarify after fake account gets followers

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
One of those heroes who rose to the challenge and was instrumental in the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi is 93-year-old K Parasaran, who successfully led the legal fight of Hindus

Palghar case: Maharashtra govt to file status report, SC asks for inquiry report against cops who handed over Sadhus to mob

Law OpIndia Staff -
SC asked the Maharashtra govt to file a status report in connection with the brutal lynching of two Hindu sadhus and their driver in Palghar on April 16.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Twitter user arrested by Maharashtra police for criticising the Uddhav Thackeray govt on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police arrested Twitter user Sunaina Holey for posting against Maharashtra CM and his son, to be presented in court today
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Social Media

While most Bollywood actors and cricketers chose not to welcome Ram Mandir, here are the ones who did not shy away

OpIndia Staff -
Only a few actors and sportspersons celebrated Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan and shared wishes on social media.
Read more
Opinions

Muslims chose to stay back in India: An analysis of the mythical, unsubstantiated trope that is used to make Hindus feel guilty

Nupur J Sharma -
Muslims who stayed back in India after the partition, did not primarily do so out of their innate love for mother India
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan borrows $1 Billion from its all-weather ally China to repay $1 Billion Saudi Arabia loan to avoid default on international debt obligations

OpIndia Staff -
China tightens its grip over Pakistan, gives $1 billion loan to repay Saudi Arabia's $1 billion loan, grants 90% of $6.8 billion railway project
Read more
News Reports

TV actor Sameer Sharma found hanging from the kitchen ceiling, case of accidental death registered

OpIndia Staff -
After body of Sameer Sharma was recovered from his house, a case of accidental death has been registered by the Malad police
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Hindus, the last standing major pagan culture in the world: Hagia Sophia, AIMPLB and why secularism is a scam

Abhishek Banerjee -
While Muslim majority Turkey wants to intervene in Kashmir, AIMPLB talks about the Hagia Sophia even as it wags its finger at the Supreme Court
Read more
News Reports

Kerala nun rape case: Rape-accused Bishop Franco granted bail again by Kottayam trial court

OpIndia Staff -
The court will now hear the case on August 13, 2020, when the charge-sheet will be read out in the court.
Read more
Government and Policy

Modi govt abolishes textile board with ‘activists’ and ‘experts’ pontificating, to get work done through institutes like NIFT instead

Nupur J Sharma -
The Handloom Board was an ornamental board that had activist and experts who essentially pontificated without doing any real ground work
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood: Rapper Badshah questioned by Mumbai police crime branch over fake follower scam

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, there are over 170 high-profile stars who have allegedly paid to gain fake followers on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Centre defends media’s right to report Tablighi Jamaat case in SC, says Jamiat petition demanding gag order based on non-accredit fact-check portals

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists and their sympathisers had collectively rushed to shield the Tablighi Jamaat super spreaders of Coronavirus
Read more
Media

The Wire claims ‘activist’ Rehana Fathima should be celebrated and not punished for posting video of her children painting on her nude body

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire in an article claimed that the perverse actions of Rehana Fathima ought to be celebrated and not punished.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: FIR filed against miscreants from a ‘particular community’ for attacking Hindus celebrating Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Sultanpur

OpIndia Staff -
People from 'particular community' attack Hindus celebrating Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pukam in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Three linked to radical Islamist outfits PFI and SDPI arrested for sharing communal posts on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan day

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Aleem, Kamruddin and Sahibe Alam were reportedly caught posting hateful and communally charged posts on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

‘Blatant Hindu-tilt’: Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia says Kamal Nath and Congress have betrayed Muslims by supporting Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
Jamia Nizamia, one of the oldest Islamic seminaries in India, has advised fellow Muslims to stop trusting Kamal Nath and Congress
Read more
News Reports

Dalit family in Uttar Pradesh became the first to receive Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan’s prasad, read why

OpIndia Staff -
While a Dalit was chosen for the first prasad, Iqbal Ansari was chosen as the first person to receive the Bhoomi Pujan invite
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,250FansLike
423,639FollowersFollow
292,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com