The Congress party’s stand on the issue of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan seems to have not gone well within the Kerala unit of the party as senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Thrissur TN Prathapan has raised objection over party’s endorsement for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

According to the reports, Lok Sabha member from Thrissur TN Prathapan has written a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi to lodge his protest against Madhya Pradesh leaders – Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh for their statements supporting the construction of Ram Mandir ahead of the historic event at Ayodhya.

The Congress Lok Sabha MP from Thrissur said support offered by the senior Congress leader for the construction of the temple was akin to ‘bowing low for the temporary successes’.

In his letter, Prathapan warned against Congress party’s soft Hindutva approach and said that the Congress must not exclude a ‘sizeable demographic people who grieve the demolition of Babri Masjid, which was like an attack on their own conscience’.

“We can’t chase an extreme religious nationalism with its soft prototype. We need to realise this situation and should accept an alternative, immediately,” the Congress MP said.

Thrissur MP writes letter in response to Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh’s statements on Ram Mandir

The angry letter from Kerala MP came after both senior leaders of the Congress party from Madhya Pradesh – Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh had welcomed the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, claiming that it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who had initiated it by opening the doors of Ram Janmabhoomi in 1985.

Taking it to the social media websites such as Facebook and Twitter, Kamal Nath had posted a video message wherein he was seen welcoming the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Kamal Nath had also held a recitation of Hanuman Chalisa at his Bhopal residence and had announced that the State Congress unit would send 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

Ahead of the Bhoomi Pujan event, senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh too had claimed that the foundation stone of the Lord Ram’s Temple in Ayodhya had already been laid by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Responding to the pro-Hindu statements made by the two senior leaders, Kerala Congress leader TN Prathapan countered by saying, “I think that this particular event is a Sangh Parivar sponsored ‘Religious Political’ one. If we are not invited to this, why would our leaders beg for that?”

Prathapan defends Priyanka Gandhi

Prathapan, stating that the statements of two senior leaders were disappointing, also attempted to do a balancing act as he defended Priyanka Gandhi’s statements on Ram Mandir event. The Congress MP said that Priyanka Gandhi’s position was about wishing unity in the form of Ram Temple and it was acceptable.

“We certainly know that such unity wouldn’t be there as far as Sangh Parivar has power. Ultimately, what matters is not the failures we face but not bowing low for the temporary successes”, he added.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi had said that she hoped the foundation stone laying ceremony “becomes a celebration of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony”. For ages Lord Ram’s character has served as a source of unity for the entire Indian subcontinent, she had said.

Not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s comment on Ram Mandir: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too attacked the Congress party over its endorsement for the construction of Ram Mandir. On Wednesday Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said he was not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s statement on the Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony of the Ram temple.

Targeting the Congress party over its ‘soft-Hindutva’ push, the Chief Minister added that the country would not have been facing such a situation today if Congress had a “definite stand” on secularism.

He said the Congress party’s stand in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue is part of history and that the party had remained a “mute spectator” while the mosque was destroyed.

“I am not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s stand in this matter. The Congress party’s stand during the period of Rajiv Gandhi and then Narasimha Rao are all part of history. If the Congress had a definite stand on secularism, the country would not have been facing such a situation today,” said the Kerala Chief Minister.