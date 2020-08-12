Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Unable to digest truth on Delhi riots, Leftists to demand an ‘independent investigation’. Read the leaked letter which will be sent to Arvind Kejriwal

The cover letter is signed by Wajahat Habeebullah, Brinda Karat, Harsh Mandar, Irfan Habib, Ashok Dhawle, Anand Patwardhan, actor Prakash Raj and Shabnam Hashmi.

OpIndia Staff
Leftists to write to Arvind Kejriwal demanding 'independent inquiry' in Delhi riots
Leftist leaders like Brinda Karat and ‘activists’ like Harsh Mander and Shabnam Hashmi are about to write to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demand an ‘independent inquiry’. The publishing of this letter is embargoed till August 20, when it will be sent to the Delhi Chief Minister. However, sources have leaked the letter to OpIndia which we are publishing verbatim.

*Publishing of the letter embargoed till August 20, 2020*
This is being circulated for getting signatures

Dear Friends

Concerned citizens of Delhi have written an open letter to the Chief Minister of Delhi to demand an independent enquiry into the Delhi violence of February 2020.

We are now appealing to people from across India to please endorse the letter in order to urge the government of Delhi to conduct a free and fair investigation into the Delhi violence.

We shall be sending this letter on 20th August 2020 at 12.00 pm to the Delhi government. We will also release the letter to the press on the same day at 3.00 pm.

Kindly send your endorsement by the morning of 19th August 2020.For endorsing the letter please click the link below and fill the form.

This is followed by the link to Google Docs which has a letter. The letter reads as below:

Letter to Arvind Kejriwal which will be sent on 20th August.

The letter claims that the investigation carried out by Delhi Police appears to be biased and one-sided.

The cover letter is signed by Wajahat Habeebullah, Brinda Karat, Harsh Mandar, Irfan Habib, Ashok Dhawle, Anand Patwardhan, actor Prakash Raj and Shabnam Hashmi.

Delhi anti-Hindu riots, a planned conspiracy

In February 2020, during the India visit of US President Donald Trump, the anti-CAA violent protests became more violent and turned into full-blown riots killing dozens including Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma and Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal. AAP leader Tahir Hussain has emerged as one of the main conspirators of the riots. As written in exhaustive detail by OpIndia, the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots was a planned conspiracy. You could read in detail about the chargesheets filed by Delhi Police in the riots here.

