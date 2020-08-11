Three Hindu youths were attacked by a dozen Muslim youths with hockey sticks, leather belts, swords and knife over a trivial incident in Tehsil road, Mewana, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh Monday, reports Hindi Daily, Jagran. Police who reached the spot admitted the three injured Hindu youths to the CHC Health Center and based on their complaints filed an FIR against the absconding Muslim youths.

Communal clash over trivial matter

In what transpired, a minor fight had broken out between some children, belonging to both the communities, playing together on a playground on Meerut’s Tehsil road on Monday evening. The fight was later resolved by some adults of the communities. Later, when Karan, son of one Rakesh, a resident of Mohalla Munna Lal in Meerut’s Mawana district, along with his friends Shubham son of one Devendra and Vishal Chauhan son of Rajpal, a resident of Chauhan Chowk, were walking on the same playground on Tehsil Road, Mohalla Kabali Gate, Meerut, one Muslim youth Junaid son of Farahim, along with a dozen of other Muslim youths attacked the three Hindus with hockey sticks, belts and sharp weapons like swords and knives.

The three Hindus were injured in the ensuing scuffle. When police learnt of the incident, they rushed to the spot. It is alleged that during the scuffle several rounds were also fired. Junaid along with his accomplice fled. The police took the three injured Hindu youths to CHC health Center and lodged an FIR against Junaid and others.

Meerut police deny claims that live rounds were fired in the incident

As per the Jagran report, SO Satish Kumar, however, denied to claims that live rounds were fired in the incident. He said that the situation was in control and no sort of communal tension had erupted after the incident. He assured that police would investigate the matter and the accused would be arrested soon.

OpIndia reached out to Meerut Police for a statement but could not get through.