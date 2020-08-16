Sunday, August 16, 2020
Home Social Media ‘Liberals’ are deleting their Facebook accounts but not because rioting Muslim mob burnt down...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Liberals’ are deleting their Facebook accounts but not because rioting Muslim mob burnt down Bengaluru over a post on Prophet Muhammad

Death threat to Dalit leader's nephew and riots by Muslim mob does not make 'liberals' as much angry as anonymous 'Facebook executives' giving bytes to publications casting aspersions that the platform 'favours' BJP.

OpIndia Staff
'Liberals' are deelting Facebook accounts. Here is why (image credit: nationalhereld.com)
1139

Days after a rioting Muslim mob took to streets in Bengaluru and burnt down a Dalit Congress MLA’s house and attacked police station over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad, ‘liberals’ in India are deleting their Facebook accounts.

Ex-NDTV employee Nidhi was amongst the first to ‘delete’ her Facebook account. She continued to have Facebook’s other offering WhatsApp as she claimed it helps her stay connected to her family. Abusive troll masquerading as a journalist Swati Chaturvedi also declared that she had deleted her account years ago.

Except, the reason the ‘liberals’ want to delete their Facebook account is not because rioting Islamist mob burnt Bengaluru over a Facebook post. But because one Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report has cited anonymous ‘top executive’ in Facebook making claims that the social networking platform does not consider ‘anti-Muslim’ posts as ‘hate speech’. They’re upset that one of the top executives in Facebook, Ankhi Das, allegedly supports the BJP and PM Modi. And hence, by default, as per the ‘liberals’ if she does not consider certain posts as ‘hate speech’ it is a huge scandal. For them, Das’ neutrality is questioned just because she may be a Modi supporter. And all this is based on nameless ‘ex and current’ Facebook employees.

On the other hand, rioting Muslim mob taking a city to hostage, burning down a Dalit MLA’s house, setting vehicles ablaze and unleashing terror on citizens is a convenient way to ‘blame’ P Naveen, the Congress MLA’s nephew who wrote the alleged post.

The bone of contention is post by BJP MLA in Telangana, T. Raja Singh over his alleged posts on Rohingyas and Muslims. WSJ, citing unnamed ‘executives’ claims that Facebook had concluded Singh was a ‘dangerous’ individual. However, Das allegedly opposed applying hate speech rules to Singh and at least three other Hindu nationalist people as it would ‘damage’ Facebook’s business prospects in India.

- Advertisement -

WSJ further cites Andy Stone, Communication executive at Facebook, who claims that Das’ apprehensions were not the only reason to not ban Singh from Facebook. WSJ report further claims how the platform gave ‘favourable’ treatment to BJP by removing fake news pages created by Pakistan and Congress ahead of 2019 general elections. Essentially, the fact that a platform proactively removed fake news is a bad thing only because it ‘helped’ the BJP.

None of the ‘liberals’ deleted their Facebook accounts when the platform shielded Muslim rapists who had raped a minor Dalit girl in September last year by removing the news articles shared on the platform. Recently, Facebook India has appointed an abusive troll as policy head who had worked earlier for Prashan Kishor. In fact, in the recent Bengaluru violence, the ‘liberal’ media in India chose to blame the victim, single him out, profile him and throw him under the bus to a blood-thirsty online mob on Facebook itself which is baying for his blood. There were Facebook posts which threatened him with ‘Kamlesh Tiwari-like fate’ for his ‘blasphemous post’. Facebook did not consider that as ‘hate speech’ as well.

Death threat to Dalit leader’s nephew and riots by Muslim mob does not make ‘liberals’ as much angry as anonymous ‘Facebook executives’ giving bytes to publications casting aspersions that the platform ‘favours’ BJP when there are tonnes of examples how Facebook censorship is predominantly anti-BJP.

The whole ‘hate speech’ is more like a smokescreen. What they ultimately aim for is the same level of censorship and control that they enjoyed over the mainstream media. The internet and emergence of social media especially has rocked their smooth sailing boat as people actually started holding them accountable for their biased and misleading reportage.

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning elections despite their editorials being passed off as reports have rubbed salt on their wounds caused by this rocking of boat. Now they just need excuses to get same level of control. Former Amnesty India head Aakar Patel calling for violence against Brahmin is okay, that is intellectual. But replace anything that says “Brahmin” with “Muslim” and it becomes hate speech for them. Clearly, there are no principles at play here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfacebook is pro bjp, facebook t raja singh, facebook delete,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why Prashant Bhushan deserves to be punished for Contempt

Jai A. Dehadrai -
Supreme Court should issues the severest punishment mandated by law to Prashant Bhushan.
Read more
News Reports

Fact check: Did two Muslim men cut off a Dog’s ears in Turkey and posted on Facebook? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In the image, it was seen that two Muslim youths in Turkey had cut off the ears of the dog and proudly posted those photo on Facebook.
Read more

SaReGaMa claims copyright violation by Doordarshan telecast of Armed Forces musical band performance of Saare Jahan Se Achha on Independence Day

Media OpIndia Staff -
Prasar Bharati CEO expresses disappointment for receiving copyright strike on YouTube

Uttar Pradesh: 13-year-old gang-raped and killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, eyes gouged, tongue cut

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Days after a six-year-old was raped in Hapur, a 13-year-old girl was found raped and murdered in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh

‘Liberals’ are deleting their Facebook accounts but not because rioting Muslim mob burnt down Bengaluru over a post on Prophet Muhammad

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Days after a rioting Muslim mob took to streets in Bengaluru and burnt down a Dalit Congress MLA's house and attacked police station over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad, 'liberals' in India are deleting their Facebook accounts.

How new India moved from women’s development to women-led development under Prime Minister Modi

Opinions Smriti Z Irani -
Union Minister Smriti Irani writes on PM Modi's contribution towards women empowerment in the country.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: ‘Just because I’m from Congress, should I not speak about Dharma’, Naveen tells police

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Naveen has revealed sensational information pertaining to Bengaluru riots to the police officials during his investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Jesus Christ’s photo inside Hindu temple goes viral claiming police SP had ‘pressurized’ priest to put it there, temple priest and police deny allegations

OpIndia Staff -
The temple priest has apologised for the incident and said that they did not have any evil intentions to hurt any religious sentiments
Read more
Media

With one ‘profile’ of Naveen, India Today becomes a part of the Muslim mob that burnt Bengaluru, thirsty for his blood: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
After Deccan Herald painted Naveen as a 'serial offender', India Today has published a 'character profile' which is basically character assassination
Read more
Entertainment

After Air Force wrote a letter against Netflix movie, Gunjan Saxena says no gender bias experienced by her in the IAF

OpIndia Staff -
Gunjan Saxena said that the Indian Air Force is an organisation with strong cultural and moral ethos and it did not perpetuate gender discrimination
Read more
Crime

‘Shut up or else, you will also be put to sleep forever’, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan accuses director Mahesh Bhatt of intimidating...

Dibakar Dutta -
Rabia Khan, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan, accused Mahesh Bhatt of being a 'mouthpiece' of the Bollywood mafia.
Read more
Opinions

How new India moved from women’s development to women-led development under Prime Minister Modi

Smriti Z Irani -
Union Minister Smriti Irani writes on PM Modi's contribution towards women empowerment in the country.
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Why Prashant Bhushan deserves to be punished for Contempt

Jai A. Dehadrai -
Supreme Court should issues the severest punishment mandated by law to Prashant Bhushan.
Read more
Entertainment

NCW chief asks filmmakers of ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl’ to apologise and stop the screening of the movie

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, on Thursday, the NCW head had demanded clarity from the former IAF pilot on the allegations of 'gender discrimination' that has been emphasised in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Fact check: Did two Muslim men cut off a Dog’s ears in Turkey and posted on Facebook? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In the image, it was seen that two Muslim youths in Turkey had cut off the ears of the dog and proudly posted those photo on Facebook.
Read more
Media

SaReGaMa claims copyright violation by Doordarshan telecast of Armed Forces musical band performance of Saare Jahan Se Achha on Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -
Prasar Bharati CEO expresses disappointment for receiving copyright strike on YouTube
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru riots accused Syed Nadeem who was arrested for violence dies, tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that one accused named Syed Nadeem, who was arrested after the incident, was admitted to the Bowring hospital due to chest pain.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 13-year-old gang-raped and killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, eyes gouged, tongue cut

OpIndia Staff -
Days after a six-year-old was raped in Hapur, a 13-year-old girl was found raped and murdered in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh
Read more
Social Media

‘Liberals’ are deleting their Facebook accounts but not because rioting Muslim mob burnt down Bengaluru over a post on Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Days after a rioting Muslim mob took to streets in Bengaluru and burnt down a Dalit Congress MLA's house and attacked police station over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad, 'liberals' in India are deleting their Facebook accounts.
Read more
Cricket

Former captain of Indian cricket team MS Dhoni announces retirement on Independence Day, Suresh Raina follows suit

OpIndia Staff -
Former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket.
Read more
Specials

Seventy years after Jogendra Nath Mandal decided to return from Pakistan over atrocities on Hindus, his prophecies have come true

OpIndia Staff -
Jogendra Nath Mandal was appointed as a minister in the first Pakistan govt, but later he had returned to India
Read more
Political History of India

Bina Das, Pritilata and Kalpana Dutta: Three valiant women from Bengal who fought for independence from the British

Monidipa Bose Dey -
This article takes a brief look at three such women from Bengal who had taken direct part in India's fight for freedom.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,635FansLike
431,152FollowersFollow
302,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com