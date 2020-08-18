Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Shaukat Ali becomes ‘Sahil Kumar’: Gwalior woman alleges torture, exploitation after marriage under false identity

The woman has stated that she was working with an event management company while she met Ali in Jaipur. Ali was allegedly pretending to be a Kashmiri Hindu (Sahil Kumar) to entrap her in a relationship and marry her.

Gwalior woman alleges fraud, torture, exploitation by one Shaukat Ali from Poonch, Kashmir under false hindu name
Screengrab of the viral video (Photo Credits: Punjab Kesari)
The Poonch police have reportedly arrested a native of Jammu and Kashmir named Shaukat Ali and four others after a woman accused him of trapping her under false Hindu identity, torturing and financial exploitation.

Victim accuses family of attempt to murder

In a video that has now gone viral on Facebook, the woman said that she met the accused while working in Jaipur for an event management company. She alleged that he claimed to be a Kashmiri Hindu (Sahil Kumar) to lure her into a relationship and marry her. The victim said that following her marriage 6 months ago, Shaukat Ali forced her to convert to Islam and physically assaulted her along with his family.

While showing her bruises and injury marks, Neha said, “His family not only beat me but also tried to kill. They tried to slit my throat with an axe… Now they are telling me to get out of their house.” In the viral video, she had named the prime accused Shaukat Ali, besides his father Mumtaz Ali, mother Jaan Begum, sister Zareena and brother-in-law Mota, niece Nosheen and another niece Zaida.

इस लड़की की गुहार सुनिए…#KASHIR #GWALIOR #VICTIMGIRL #VIRALVIDEO

Posted by Punjab Kesari – Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, August 16, 2020

Gwalior police confirms that victim reached hometown

She has revealed that the local police did not help reach her hometown in Gwalior from Surankote in Poonch district. However, Gwalior police have now informed that she has reached her home. Several Hindu organisations in Jammu and Kashmir had reportedly reached out to the victim after the video went viral. A complaint was lodged with the Poonch police with the help of a local women’s organisation. The accused and four others were arrested, following her complaint.

SP (Gwalior) informed that action will be taken after a complaint is filed by the victim in the city. The Gwalior police have stated that the woman sub inspector was sent to contact the victim after she reached Gwalior.

Searched termsPoonch hindu girl, Hindu girl trapped, Gwalior news
