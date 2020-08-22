A girl in Rajasthan has filed a complaint with police against a Muslim man alleging that he is blackmailing her to convert to Islam. Filing the complaint at Bilara police station in Jodhpur, the woman said that the Muslim mad had befriended her pretending to be a Hindu, and obtained compromising photographs with her which he using to blackmail her. The man was handed over to the police by the locals in the area, but police had let him go, and now the man is absconding.

According to reports, Shahrukh Sipahi had befriended the girl saying he was Ravi. She said that five years ago, when she was a minor, she had met him who was working at a construction site near her house. He took her number from someone and started calling her.

After few months, Shahrukh invited her to celebrate her birthday with him, where he gifted her flowers and gave her cold drink. But after having the drink, she fell unconscious. After that, Shahrukh raped her, and also took photos and videos of the same. When she gained consciousness, he said that she had passed out due to high blood pressure.

Six months after the incident, the victim came to know that Ravi is actually Shahrukh Sipahi, after which she distanced herself from her. After that, the man started blackmailing her using the photos and videos. He started to pressurise her to marry him and convert to Islam, threatening that he will make the photos and videos if she does not agree. He also threatened to kill her family if she does not agree with him.

Out of fear the girl kept silent and didn’t tell anyone about the blackmail. On 19th August, Shahrukh called her and threatened to make the video of her rape public. When her mother saw her crying, she asked her what has happened, and the girl told her mother everything. On the next day when the girl had out with her mother, Shahrukh along with his friends threatened he will convert her religion and forcefully marry her.

Seeing this, mother and daughter started shouting, and people gathered at the spot. After learning what has happened, the caught Shahrukh, and later handed him to police. A day after that, the girl went to the Bilara police station, and filed a complaint against him on the charges of rape, blackmailing and forcing to convert religion. But police had already released him before that, and now he is absconding.

Bilara police said that they released Shahrukh later as the victim had filed no FIR against him after he was handed over to the police by the locals. When Shahrukh came to know that the girl has gone to the police to lodge a case against him, he fled from his house. After the FIR was filed, now police have started searching for him.