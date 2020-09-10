Tuesday, September 22, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

While the allegations levelled by the social media user such as some of the actors in the list being aware of a drug racket, child trafficking and other similar illegal activities cannot be verified, but the deaths of sudden deaths and suicides are indeed intriguing and worth looking into.

OpIndia Staff
List of 10 Bollywood celebrities who committed suicide in the last few months
Krish Kapur, Sameer Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Anupama Pathak(from left to right)
6

The unfortunate and untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has stirred a hornet’s nest, exposing the intricate network between the drug syndicates and the Bollywood celebrities. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, is currently under arrest in connection with drugs angle linked to the actor’s death.

As the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the drug links to Bollywood advances, a Twitter post with the list of enigmatic deaths in Bollywood in the last few months is being widely circulated on the microblogging website.

Sharing the list of mysterious deaths in the Bollywood, the social media user cryptically referred to a certain “Pablo”, along with sharing a couple of emojis of penguin to allege that they could not get away with the crimes that they had allegedly committed till now. The user has also asserted that their time is over and both of them will spend the rest of their lives in jail.

The social media user had also listed possible reasons what might have led to the deaths of the actors and the individuals associated with Bollywood and TV industry. While the allegations levelled by the social media user such as some of the actors in the list being aware of a drug racket, child trafficking and other similar illegal activities cannot be verified, but the deaths of sudden deaths and suicides are indeed intriguing and worth looking into.

Here is the list of the mysterious deaths that have happened in Bollywood in the last few months:

Jalebi casting director Krish Kapur died at the age of 28

Krish Kapur, the casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut movie, Jalebi, died after suffering from a brain haemorrhage on May 31. He was 28 at the time of his death. His death came as a shock for the family and his uncle said that Krish had no medical history and was doing absolutely fine before he untimely died of a brain haemorrhage.

TV actor Manmeet Agrawal committed suicide

Unemployed TV actor Manmeet Agrawal, who worked in TV shows such as Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak, committed suicide at his residence in Navi Mumbai on May 15, 2020. He was found hanging inside his bedroom by his wife, who desperately cried for help from the neighbours, to save her husband. However, the neighbours reportedly did not come forward to help her, fearing Manmeet might have contracted coronavirus. Agrawal was under the tremendous financial burden to pay his pending dues and was unable to get any work because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar dies of heartattack

Actor Sachin Kumar who featured in the popular television show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii breathed his last on May 15, 2020. He died of a cardiac arrest. After appearing in many TV shows, Kumar had quit acting to pursue his career in photography.

25-year-old actor Preksha Mehta found hanging at her residence in Indore

Actor Preksha Mehta, 25, allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Indore on May 25, 2020. The actor, who has appeared in shows such as Crime Patrol, Laal Ishq and Meri Durga, was found hanging at her residence in Indore. She had also featured in Akshay Kumar-starrer movie- Pad Man. While the reason for her committing suicide was not clear but she had posted a chilling message on her Instagram account a few hours before her death. She wrote, “Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana (sic) which translated to: “The worst is when your dreams die”.

Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian reportedly committed suicide after jumping off from a highrise building

Disha Salian, who was the former manager of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput, had reportedly fallen from the 14th floor of a highrise building on June 8. While it has been widely reported that Salian had committed suicide, the inconsistencies emerging in the investigation is raising doubts if Salian had indeed committed suicide. The fact that Sushant Singh Rajput died just days after Salian’s death has also led to the investigation probing the death of Salian and its possible links with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14. He was found hanging from the ceiling inside his bedroom. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was reportedly his girlfriend, has been the prime accused in the case and is currently under arrest in connection with a drugs case linked to the actor’s death. Three agencies—CBI, ED and NCB— are investigating different angles to the actor’s death.

TV-actor Sameer Sharma found dead under mysterious circumstances

Last month, actor Sameer Sharma, best known for his role in the TV serial Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, was found dead at his apartment in Malad, Mumbai. The police registered a case of accidental death (ADR). The security officer of his society found him dead and he informed other society members of Sharma’s death.

Disha Salian’s close friend Steve Pinto, who posted cryptic messages about her death, dies in an accident

Steve Pinto was a close friend of celebrity manager Disha Salian. Following his friend’s death from falling off a highrise in Mumbai on June 8, Pinto took to social media websites to post allegedly cryptic messages about Disha’s death. However, on July 15, Pinto died in a car accident, which was confirmed by his cousin Rohan Rai. Now, it is also being alleged that Rohan Rai, who was Salian’s fiance, maybe guarding secrets about her death.

Samir Bangara passes away in a road accident

Co-founder and Managing Director of Qyuki Digital Media, Samir Bangara died on June 14 in a road accident when his superbike rammed with a truck near Haloli in Manor on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway. He passed away at the age of 45 and is credited for building careers of many people in the entertainment industry.

Bhojpuri actor Anupama Pathak commits suicide at her residence in Mumbai

Bhojpuri film actor Anupama Pathak was found dead in her Dahisar residence in the Mumbai Metropolitan area. The police said that the actor had allegedly killed herself. The 40-year-old actor’s body was found hanging at her rented apartment on August 2, the police said. A suicide note was also reportedly recovered from the late actor’s residence.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

