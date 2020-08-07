Bhojpuri film actor Anupama Pathak was found dead in her Dahisar residence in the Mumbai Metropolitan area. The police said that the actor had allegedly killed herself.

The 40-year-old actor’s body was found hanging at her rented apartment on August 2, the police said. A suicide note was also reportedly recovered from the late actor’s residence.

Pathak had shared Facebook video saying she has been cheated

Pathak hailed from Patna, Bihar and had moved to Mumbai to work in Bhojpuri films and TV shows. Before allegedly committing suicide, the late Bhojpuri actor, in a Facebook video, shared that she had been cheated and was unable to trust anyone. In the video, Pathak lamented about trust issues and about not having friends who can be of help.

“If you tell someone that you are having problems and at times feel suicidal, that person, no matter how good a friend he or she is, will right away ask you to keep them away from your problems so that they don’t get into trouble after your death. People also make fun of you and disrespect you in front of others. Therefore, never share your problems with anyone and do not consider anyone your friend,” Anupama said in her Facebook live video.

The police have alleged that Pathak was unhappy because one of her friends had not returned her two-wheeler and was stressed with no work because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. According to news reports, the suicide note written by Pathak also mentioned about an investment of Rs 10,000 in a company named Wisdom Producer Company in Malad, which refused to give her money after the maturity date in December 2019.

Another TV actor named Sameer Sharma was also found dead in his house in Mumbai’s Malad West on Wednesday night. On June 14, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was also allegedly found dead. His death has sparked up a lot of suspicions over Mumbai Police’ investigation and the details still remain a mystery.