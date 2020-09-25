Jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan‘s son Abdullah Azam is likely to be barred from contesting elections for six years. Former Suar MLA Abdullah Azam was disqualified from Suar Assembly constituency after he submitted a forged birth certificate during elections. He is currently lodged in Sitapur jail along with his father and mother Tanzima Fatima in relation to a case of fraud.

The State Law Department has made the recommendation to impose a ban on Abdullah Azam. Principal of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Secretariat Pradip Dubey wrote a letter to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind yesterday seeking his opinion on the Law Department’s recommendation of barring Abdullah Azam under section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The letter mentioned that Abdullah Azam was convicted of corrupt misconduct by the Allahabad High Court. It is now for the President to decide with the consent of the Election Commission of India (ECI) whether he should be banned for six years.

Convicted by Allahabad High Court

In 2018, Allahabad High Court on finding the allegations against Abdullah, who was elected as an MLA in 2017, to be true, had held his election as invalid. He was held guilty of submitting fake birth certificate while filing his nomination. The Assembly Secretariat had dismissed his membership after it was found that he was below 25 years of age and submitted a forged birth certificate.