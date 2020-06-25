Fasahat Ali Khan, reportedly the media advisor and close aide of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been arrested by UP Police in Rampur on Thursday. The police claimed that khan, who is considered very close to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has 16 criminal cases registered against him.

Also, the police recovered two stolen buffaloes and other stolen gold and silver ornaments from Fasahat Khan’s farmhouse in Koyala village, as per a report in Swarajya.

It is notable that in September 2019, some residents from Yateem khana area had registered an FIR against SP leader Azam Khan and his people for robbery. They also put the allegations that their houses were vandalized and their domesticated animals were taken away by goons of Azam khan. One of the complainants alleged that her four goats, three buffaloes, one cow, and a calf were taken away.

While speaking to TOI, Rampur SP Shaghun Guatam said, “Fasahat Khan, while questioning, had revealed that he had stolen the buffaloes and other items from inside the houses of the Yateem khana residents on the instruction of the Azam khan. Most of the other accused involved in the crime are already on bail while a few others need to be questioned.”

Fasahat was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate on Wednesday evening. He was later sent to jail.

Azam Khan lodged in Sitapur jail

Samajwadi Party leader Azam khan along with his family is lodged in Sitapur jail after he was arrested in February on the multiple charges of fraud and forgery. Several cases are lodged against Rampur MP Azam Khan. In September last year, Rampur Police in Uttar Pradesh had booked Azam Khan on allegations of ‘stealing goats’ following the complaint which was filed in October 2016.

It was first land-grabbing, then lion statues, followed by books and valuable manuscripts. He has also been booked for ‘stealing buffaloes’ and later the Rampur MP was also booked for electricity theft. The power supply to Azam Khan’s resort ‘Humsafar’ in Uttar Pradesh was cut after raids were conducted in the resort by the Uttar Pradesh electricity department.

Khan had landed in a major land grabbing case after irregularities and allegations against his family’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar University surfaced last year. The University was raided by Rampur police following a complaint by the principal of Madrasa Aliya, wherein he stated that 9000 books and rare manuscripts from the Madrasa have been stolen.

His son Abdullah Azam was booked for forgery in birth date documents. Suar MLA Abdullah Azam Khan had to lose his membership of the state assembly after he was found guilty of forgery.